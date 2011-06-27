Vehicle overview

The stylish 2015 Nissan Quest is a roomy, comfortable and well-mannered minivan that flies under the radar of many shoppers. The cabin is quiet and versatile, and it offers all of the features that most families would want. Moreover, thanks to its strong, seamless acceleration and relatively agile handling, the Quest is anything but a chore to drive. Its well-tuned suspension and relaxing seating combine to make long trips a comfortable experience.

Inside, a flexible seating configuration makes it easy to switch back and forth between passenger- and cargo-hauling duties. This is because the Quest's third-row seat easily folds forward rather than backward, as in virtually every other minivan. The second-row seats also fold forward (like those in most crossover SUVs), whereas some of the Quest's more popular competitors require the second-row seats to be manually removed.

As handy as this arrangement is, though, the Quest's seating configuration has some trade-offs. First, because it provides only two captain's chairs in the second row, it can only carry up to seven people. Key competitors can carry up to eight people because they offer a choice between a pair of captain's chairs and a three-passenger split bench seat. Also, Nissan's convenient flat-folding seats result in less maximum cargo space than rival minivans.

So does the 2015 Nissan Quest belong on your short list? It all depends on your requirements. If you don't need to carry more than seven people or pack your minivan to the brim, then you'll likely enjoy the Quest's quick-change flexibility and enjoyable driving demeanor. If you're trying to maximize passenger and cargo capacity, however, then the traditional titans in this segment -- the 2015 Honda Odyssey and Toyota Sienna -- are better choices, because both offer eight-passenger seating and considerably more cargo capacity. The 2015 Chrysler Town & Country and Dodge Grand Caravan cousins are also worth considering, as their space-efficient Stow 'n Go seating system allows similarly quick transformations from passenger- to cargo-hauling activities, yet they still offer very impressive cargo capacity. Another possibility is the redesigned 2015 Kia Sedona, which has forward-folding second-row seats and almost as much cargo space as the top sellers.

If passenger comfort and overall driving refinement are your overriding priorities, though, the 2015 Nissan Quest is well worth your consideration.