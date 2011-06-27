  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Quest
  4. Used 1998 Nissan Quest
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(10)
Appraise this car

1998 Nissan Quest Review

Pros & Cons

  • Comfortable car-like ride.
  • Will be totally redesigned next year.
Other years
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
Nissan Quest for Sale
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$829 - $1,437
Used Quest for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Nissan claims that its Quest is the top-selling import-brand minivan. Actually, they're made in Ohio, in XE and luxury GXE trim, along with the closely related--but not identical--Mercury Villager.

Versatile passenger space is the Quest's stock in trade. With seven-passenger Quest Trac Flexible Seating in an XE model, you can get 20 different combinations. In a GXE with captains chairs, the total possibilities reach an even two dozen. Second-row seats can fold down into a table, or be removed completely. The third-row seat also folds into a table, folds further for more cargo space, or slides forward on integrated tracks--all the way to the driver's seat.

Exceptionally smooth and quiet on the road, the Quest delivers more than adequate acceleration when merging or passing, courtesy of the 151-horsepower, 3.0-liter V6 engine. The column-shifted four-speed automatic transmission changes gears neatly, without a hint of harshness, helped by electronic controls. You also get a smooth, comfortable highway ride and undeniably car-like handling--more so than most. Visibility is great, too, from upright but comfortable seating that's tempting for a long trek. Gauges are small, but acceptable, and controls are pleasing to operate.

Air conditioning and a tachometer are standard fare, while the GXE adds anti-lock braking (including rear disc brakes), a roof rack and a host of power conveniences. Distinctive in shape and enjoyable on the road, Quests are solidly assembled and perform admirably. Except for the upright seating position, it's easy to forget that you're inside a minivan.

1998 Highlights

No changes to the 1998 Quest.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1998 Nissan Quest.

5(40%)
4(30%)
3(20%)
2(10%)
1(0%)
4.0
10 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 10 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Nissan Fan.......But the Quest??
galleontrade44,10/23/2002
I have been a Nissan fan for quite some time now. I started driving a 89 Sentra, upgraded to a 96 Maxima, both cars exceeded my expectations. I have a 98 Quest XE I like the driver's sitting position, you can see almost everything in front of you. It has a powerful A/C, and the gas mileage is good. But after 2 years the powerlocks started giving me problems.I also had problems with the a/c controls it had to be replaced. oil pressure switch needs to be replaced and also the engine mounting was cracked four of them. I was not surprised to found out why this is happening, some parts of the van was made by Ford.
1998 Nissan Quest XE A Good Family Car!
CJM,06/24/2002
The Nissan Quest has been a very dependable, practical family vehicle. It drives very well with varied weather and road conditions! Easy movement of the back seat to expand the rear cargo space. Comfort and family durability ranks high for the interior. Drink cups in the middle seat were non existent which was an inconvenience to passengers seated in the middle! Easy maintenance and no major problems through the first 4 years.
A Work Horse
Mr. PC,09/22/2008
We bought this vehicle for $5000 it had only 104,000 miles we have driven it for around 55,000 and still working smoothly. Great for large families, average MPG, My wife very much. Our kids enjoy it. I change the oil frequently, we only have to replace the timing belt on a trip to Mexico, parts and labor only 150 USD, extremely inexpensive.
Served me Well
saabsrule,12/13/2012
I bought this van kind of for fun because my old car died on me before senior year of high school. This van was wonderful. Perfect for filling with friends or camping gear, and the car was reliable as the sunrise. I also loved the gas mileage. I drive agressively, and averaged about 21-22 mpg. Thats not bad. The engine however was very underpowered. Only 151 hp and the car was very heavy. It has a very functional interior and the third row seats can slide to any position in the car which is conveneient. The van did develop a cylinder misfire before I sold it. This is the only knock I have about it. Also, it doesn't have traction control or abs. Overall it drove like a car and did its job.
See all 10 reviews of the 1998 Nissan Quest
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
151 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
151 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 1998 Nissan Quest features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Marginal
More about the 1998 Nissan Quest

Used 1998 Nissan Quest Overview

The Used 1998 Nissan Quest is offered in the following submodels: Quest Minivan. Available styles include GXE 3dr Minivan, and XE 3dr Minivan.

What's a good price on a Used 1998 Nissan Quest?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1998 Nissan Quests are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1998 Nissan Quest for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1998 Nissan Quest.

Can't find a used 1998 Nissan Quests you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Nissan Quest for sale - 7 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $8,288.

Find a used Nissan for sale - 5 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $17,902.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan Quest for sale - 6 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $9,205.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan for sale - 12 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $21,247.

Should I lease or buy a 1998 Nissan Quest?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Nissan lease specials
Check out Nissan Quest lease specials

Related Used 1998 Nissan Quest info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles