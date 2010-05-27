Used 2009 Nissan Quest for Sale Near Me

D-Patrick Nissan - Evansville / Indiana

2009 Nissan Quest 3.5 S Recent Arrival! We want you to shop confidently for your next used car at D-Patrick Nissan. Our premium used vehicles are put through an extensive inspection before hitting our lot. Because of this, we are able to offer a 30-day warranty on all used vehicles, unless clearly offered as-is . We also offer extended warranties, additional protection plans and offer a free to you CarFax vehicle history report. We have a large selection of all makes and models, all in one location. Including a large selection of Certified Pre-Owned Nissan vehicles. Get your next used vehicle where customer service matters, D-Patrick Nissan. *Disclaimer - Price listed does not include a $199 documentation fee, applicable tax, title, tags, license, destination charges, $150 service and preparation, and any dealer installed options. 16' x 6.5' Steel Wheels w/Full Covers, 2.269 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM/CD Audio System, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Independent Strut Front & Multi-Link Rear Suspension, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power Liftgate, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt st

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2009 Nissan Quest 3.5 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Power Liftgate/Trunk .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5N1BV28U69N101357

Stock: Z6806

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-29-2020