Used 2009 Nissan Quest for Sale Near Me
- 152,550 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,595
D-Patrick Nissan - Evansville / Indiana
2009 Nissan Quest 3.5 S Recent Arrival! We want you to shop confidently for your next used car at D-Patrick Nissan. Our premium used vehicles are put through an extensive inspection before hitting our lot. Because of this, we are able to offer a 30-day warranty on all used vehicles, unless clearly offered as-is . We also offer extended warranties, additional protection plans and offer a free to you CarFax vehicle history report. We have a large selection of all makes and models, all in one location. Including a large selection of Certified Pre-Owned Nissan vehicles. Get your next used vehicle where customer service matters, D-Patrick Nissan. *Disclaimer - Price listed does not include a $199 documentation fee, applicable tax, title, tags, license, destination charges, $150 service and preparation, and any dealer installed options. 16' x 6.5' Steel Wheels w/Full Covers, 2.269 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM/CD Audio System, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Independent Strut Front & Multi-Link Rear Suspension, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power Liftgate, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt st
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Nissan Quest 3.5 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1BV28U69N101357
Stock: Z6806
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 122,183 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,998
CarMax Wichita - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Wichita / Kansas
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in KS, and excludes tax, title, tags and $299 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Nissan Quest 3.5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1BV28U99N105046
Stock: 18330792
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 128,186 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,797
Hyundai of Seattle - Seattle / Washington
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. 10 Speakers, 2nd Row Fold-Away Captain's Chairs, 3rd Row Fold-Away Bench Seat, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Automatic temperature control, Bose AM/FM/CD6 Audio System, CD player, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Fully automatic headlights, Low tire pressure warning, Overhead airbag, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Rear air conditioning, Rear audio controls, Remote keyless entry, Seat Package, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. Odometer is 16992 miles below market average!Locally Owned and Operated proudly serving Seattle, Bothell, Everett, Lynnwood, Kirkland, Renton, Bellevue, Woodinville, Shoreline and all points in between. A dealer documentary service fee of up to $150 may be added to the sale price or capitalized cost. All financing is subject to credit approval. Prices exclude tax, title, and license and are valid for Washington residents only.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Nissan Quest 3.5 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1BV28UX9N108523
Stock: M3600A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-17-2020
- 72,310 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,715
Criswell Honda - Germantown / Maryland
White 2008 Nissan Quest 3.5 S **ONE OWNER**, **CLEAN CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT**, **BLUETOOTH**, Virtual Appointments, Home Delivery, Video Walkaround, Test Drive at Home, Delivery to Your Door, Private dealer appointments, Free test drive at home, Free home drop-off, Contactless purchase. CARFAX One-Owner.Clean CARFAX.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Nissan Quest 3.5 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1BV28U08N123532
Stock: H200722B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 137,341 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,999
518 Auto Sales - Norfolk / Virginia
*SUNROOF*, *LEATHER*, *150 POINT INSPECTION*, *3 MO 3000 MILE SERVICE CONTRACT ON MOST CARS SEE SALES FOR DETAILS*, *518AUTO.COM*, *CALL KYLE NOW FOR BEST DAILY PRICE*, *FRESH DETAIL*, *FRESH OIL CHANGE*, *MUST BRING IN AD TO GET SPECIAL INTERNET PRICE*, *NEW STATE INSPECTION*, *https://www.facebook.com/518Auto/#*, *PRINT OUT TO GET THIS PRICE*, *DEALER TRADE-IN*, *CLEAN CARFAX*, *20 SERVICE RECORDS*, *SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE*, Quest 3.5 SE, 4D Passenger Van, 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V, 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, FWD, Lakeshore Slate, Gray Leather, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Bose AM/FM Audio w/6-Disc CD/XM Satellite, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Perforated Leather Seat Trim, Power door mirrors, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Traction control, XM Satellite Radio. Lakeshore Slate 2008 Nissan Quest 3.5 SE FWD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.5L V6 DOHC 24VASK HOW TO CERTIFY YOUR VEHICLE.ALL FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Nissan Quest 3.5 SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1BV28U98N113257
Stock: 5027
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-06-2020
- 228,092 miles1 Accident, 7 Owners, Rental Use
$2,749
Andy Mohr Volkswagen - Avon / Indiana
We will guarantee you $2000 MOHR for your trade-in than any other VW dealership.Black 2008 Nissan Quest 3.5Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Come see us at the ANDY MOHR AVON VOLKSWAGEN. We have a state of the art facility that is ready to help you with your new or used Volkswagen purchase, used cars, used trucks, used SUVs, and used vans wherever you live. Avon, Danville, Plainfield, Indianapolis, Brownsburg, Greenwood, Mooresville, Speedway...you name it, we are here for you! Call us at (317) 279-4788 or visit our website at www.AndyMohr.com. Where you always SAVE MOHR MONEY!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Nissan Quest 3.5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1BV28UX8N109153
Stock: V20035A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-15-2020
- 53,398 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,868
Mossy Motors - New Orleans / Louisiana
Come in to Mossy Motors for Great Sales and Service with a Smile! 2008 Nissan Quest 3.5 SE CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Silver FWD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V 10 Speakers, 2.269 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: XM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Bose AM/FM Audio w/6-Disc CD/XM Satellite, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink(R), Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Independent Strut Front & Multi-Link Rear Suspension, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Pedal memory, Perforated Leather Seat Trim, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, XM Satellite Radio.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Nissan Quest 3.5 SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1BV28U78N109031
Stock: PM2445
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 96,213 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,995
Hudson Nissan - Jersey City / New Jersey
- CAR SOLD AS/IS, Quest 3.5 SE, 4D Passenger Van, Gray.Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.INVENTORY REDUCTION SALE!! - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Alloy Wheels, 2.269 Axle Ratio, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Perforated Leather Seat Trim, Independent Strut Front & Multi-Link Rear Suspension, XM Satellite Radio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Front Bucket Seats, Power Liftgate, Adjustable pedals, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Pedal memory, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear reading lights, Rear window wiper, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, 10 Speakers, Compass, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Wheel size: 17 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Body Side Moldings, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Dual Power Sliding Doors, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power Lift Gate, Power Sliding Door, Premium Sound, Rear Radio Control, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Nissan Quest 3.5 SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1BV28U08N116452
Stock: N116452A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 108,965 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,999
Parkway Buick GMC - Sherman / Texas
Recent Arrival! ABS brakes, Bumpers: body-color, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Power door mirrors, Power Liftgate, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Traction control. Clean CARFAX. Radiant Silver 2008 Nissan Quest 3.5 S FWD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V Parkway Buick GMC Located in Sherman Texas! We have a huge selection of Cars, Trucks and SUVs. We can answer the question of What is my trade worth? We have a finance team that is ready to help you with financing and we can offer you competitive loan or lease options! With Approved Credit, advertised price includes Parkway finance credit. We have a full parts and service department with Certified Buick / GMC technicians to help with all your service needs. Every used pre-owned inventory comes with at 125 point inspection! If you want to pay more that is your business, if you want to pay less that is our business! Call us or come see us today! You will be glad you did! Online at www.parkwaybuickgmc.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Nissan Quest 3.5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1BV28U68N116407
Stock: P000652C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 103,136 milesFrame damage, 8 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,299
Tucson Used Auto Sales - Tucson / Arizona
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 8 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Nissan Quest 3.5 SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1BV28U18N104696
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 84,847 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,990
Universal Auto Sales - Spotsylvania / Virginia
Used
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Nissan Quest 3.5 SL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1BV28U18N108165
Stock: Z108165
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 88,300 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$5,995$3,327 Below Market
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Nissan Quest SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AE2KP9B9011898
Stock: 11898T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 107,494 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$8,500$1,998 Below Market
Auto Direct Wholesale Center - Moyock / North Carolina
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Nissan Quest LE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AE2KP3B9005367
Stock: 5367
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 173,656 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$3,996$2,820 Below Market
SRQ Auto - Bradenton / Florida
This 2011 Nissan Quest 4dr 4dr SL features a 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Manual transmission. The vehicle is Black Amethyst with a Beige interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Rear Air Conditioning, Phone, Wood Trim, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, DVD Entertainment System, Multi-Functional Information Center, Crumple Zones Rear, Crumple Zones Front, Rear View Monitor, Rear View Camera, Windows Rear Wiper With Washer, Windows Rear Wiper: Intermittent, Windows Front Wipers: Variable Intermittent, Windows Laminated Glass, Audio System 6 Speakers, Audio - Radio Data System, Audio In-Dash CD: Single Disc, Audio Auxiliary Input: Jack, Audio Auxiliary Input: USB, Audio MP3 Player: CD MP3 Playback, Audio - Antenna: Diversity, Audio - Antenna: Element, Floor Mats, Roof Rails, Fuel Economy Display MPG, Compass, Fuel Economy Display Range, External Temperature Display, Tail And Brake Lights LED Rear Center Brakelight, Headlights Auto On/Off, Airbags - Front - Side, Airbags - Passenger - Occupant Sensing Deactivation, Airbags - Front - Dual, Electronic Brakeforce Distribution, Braking Assist, Rear Brakes Ventilated Disc, Front Brakes Ventilated Disc, Auto-Lock, 2-stage Unlocking, Driver Seat Active Head Restraint, Hood Buckling Creases, Body Side Reinforcements Side Impact Door Beams, Safety Brake Pedal System, Child Safety Locks, Child Seat Anchors LATCH System, Engine Push-Button Start, Reading Lights Front Rear And Third Row, Reading Lights Front, Cargo Area Light, Reading Lights Rear, Windows Lockout Button, Footwell Lights, Inside Rearview Mirror Auto-Dimming, One-Touch Windows: 2, Ambient Lighting, Vanity Mirrors Dual Illuminating, Conversation Mirror, Storage Front Seatback, Multi-function Remote Proximity Entry System, Overhead Console, Cargo Area 12V Power Outlet, Front 12V Power Outlet(s), Center Console Rear Console With Armrest And Storage, Center Console Front Console With Storage, Retained Accessory Power, Storage Cargo Tie-Down Anchors And Hooks, Storage Door Pockets, Storage Grocery Bag Holder, Storage In-Floor, Storage Accessory Hook, Storage In Dash, Assist Handle Rear, Assist Handle Front, Floor Material Cargo Area Carpet, Floor Material Carpet, Third Row Seat Type: Split-Folding, Third Row Seat Type: 40-60 Split Bench, Third Row Seat Folding: Flat Folding, Third Row Seat Headrests: Height Adjustable, Front Headrests Adjustable, Seats Front Seat Type: Captains Chairs, Rear Seats Captains Chairs, Number Of Front Headrests 2, Rear Seats Sliding, Passenger Seat Heated, Number Of Rear Headrests 2, Seats Leather-Trimmed Upholstery, Number Of Third Row Headrests 3, Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments: 4, Rear Seats Reclining, Rear Seats Flat Folding, Adjustable Rear Headrests, Driver Seat Power Adjustments: 8, Driver Seat Adjustable Lumbar Support: Power, Driver Seat Heated, Seatbelts Seatbelt Pretensioners: Front, Seatbelts Emergency Locking Retractors: Front And Rear, Seatbelts Emergency Locking Retractors: Front, Seatbelts Second Row 3-Point, Seatbelts Third Row 3-Point, Front Seatbelts: 3-Point, Seatbelts Seatbelt Force Limiters: Front, Rear Spoiler Color Body-Color, Side Spoilers, Rear Bumper Color Body-Color, Mirror Color Body-Color, Rear Spoiler Roofline Spoiler, Grille Color Black With Chrome Accents, Doors Power Liftgate: Closure Assist, Doors Side Door Type: Dual Power Sliding, Doors Liftgate Window: Fixed, Spare Tire Temporary Size, Spare Tire Inside Mount Location, Suspension Front Arm Type: Lower Control Arms, Suspension Front Spring Type: Coil Springs, Suspension Rear Coil Springs, Front Suspension Type: Macpherson Struts, Front Suspension Classification: Independent, Exterior Mirrors Power, Exterior Mirrors Integrated Turn Signals, Exterior Mirrors Manual Folding, Exterior Mirrors Heated 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Dual Power Sliding Doors, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Power Lift Gate, Power Sliding Door, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 941-214-2231 or srqauto@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Nissan Quest SL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AE2KP8B9003386
Stock: 4955A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 118,627 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$7,499$1,593 Below Market
White Bear Lake Mitsubishi - Saint Paul / Minnesota
Warranty included with this one. We took it in trade over the phone from someone down south, shopping for new cars on line. It's way nicer than we expected. You won't find a better deal on a low priced van anywhere. Power sliding doors. Clean inside and out. It's never been through a Minnesota winter so its super clean and rust free. This van drives like new.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Nissan Quest SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AE2KP4B9002932
Stock: W94903A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 142,813 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$7,992$1,016 Below Market
John Thornton Buick GMC - Carrollton / Georgia
Recent Arrival! REAR BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE CELL PHONE, THIRD ROW SEATING, DEALERSHIP INSPECTED, LOCAL TRADE, NON SMOKER, PLEASE CALL 770-832-9602 TODAY!!!. Thank you for considering this beautiful 2011 Nissan Quest 3.5 SV finished in stunning Brilliant Silver with Gray w/Cloth Seat Trim.New Price!19/24 City/Highway MPGWe are your premier Carrollton, GA Buick and GMC dealership. John Thornton Cadillac Buick GMC Inc. Is family owned, and it is our goal to provide you with an excellent purchase and ownership experience. We also proudly serve Douglasville Buick and GMC customers. Whether you're searching for a new or used car near Douglasville or Bremen, researching financing options, or looking for a quick quote on a car, truck, or SUV, the friendly, yet professional staff at our Carrollton Buick dealership is ready to provide you with all the help you need. We are proud to serve Bremen Buick customers. We have served as your premier Buick and GMC dealer for the entire West Georgia area for over 45 years.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Nissan Quest SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AE2KP1B9004198
Stock: B277A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 115,944 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$7,900$1,306 Below Market
Hatcher Chevrolet Buick GMC - Brownsville / Tennessee
With over 25 years experience, Auto Vision Inc. the home of the best Pre-Owned Cars , Trucks, SUV's in Brownsville, Tennessee. We also service customers nationwide, so even if you're not close to Brownsville, we can still help get you into your dream car. We specialize in selling excellent quality pre-owned vehicles and providing an unmatched customer service experience. We also pride ourselves on our competitive prices and our variety of financing options.On our website, http://www.autovisiontn.com ,you can view our inventory or even use our easy application form to get pre-approved for financing. We're here to make your next purchase experience better than any you've ever had, so feel free to call us at 731-585-6555 with any questions you might have.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Nissan Quest SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AE2KP2B9007059
Stock: 007059
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 136,311 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$8,990$1,462 Below Market
Bommarito Chevrolet - Saint Louis / Missouri
. White 2011 Nissan Quest 3.5 LE FWD CVT 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V Quest 3.5 LE, 4D Passenger Van, 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V, CVT, FWD, White. Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Nissan Quest LE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AE2KP8B9000665
Stock: 46751B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
