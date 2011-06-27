  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(28)
Appraise this car

2012 Nissan Quest Review

Pros & Cons

  • Quiet and smooth ride
  • roomy seating
  • excellent continuously variable transmission (CVT)
  • sharp steering and handling
  • fold-flat second-row seats.
  • Less cargo space than competitors
  • seven-passenger maximum, not eight
  • short on interior storage.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2012 Nissan Quest continues to make the once perennial also-ran model fully competitive with the top vans in its class.

Vehicle overview

Tired of running mid-pack in the minivan race, Nissan completely reworked its Quest last year. Its predecessor's angular, avant-garde styling gave way to a tall, slab-sided design that prioritized function over form, while the interior was refined to luxury levels in the top trims. The end result is a much more appealing minivan, though the Quest still has some drawbacks.

Save for a couple of options changes, the 2012 Nissan Quest follows the same formula. A powerful V6 engine, a smooth CVT, spacious seating and quiet cabin with user-friendly technology make the Quest a comfortable carriage from which to navigate the daily hustle. With above-average handling and power delivered seamlessly upon request, the Quest even feels somewhat playful on open, bending roads.

The Quest offers such reassuring and on-demand spirited passage that you almost forgive its central weakness: It only seats seven. Instead of a small second-row center section that accommodates a third passenger, the Quest offers up two large, comfortable captain's chairs and a removable center console. And although three adults can sit in the reclining third row without much protest, the inability to drop the third row into a rear well -- as competing vans allow -- reduces cargo space and raises another consideration for shoppers. On the upside, however, the second and third rows fold forward and flat, creating a lengthy load floor without your having to remove the middle-row seats. In other words, the Quest prioritizes versatility over maximum utility.

Really, it depends on where your minivan priorities lie. The traditional titans Honda Odyssey and Toyota Sienna both offer eight-passenger seating and larger cargo spaces. The current-generation Chrysler Town & Country and Dodge Grand Caravan are also notably improved and worth a look, especially since their new and more refined Stow 'n Go seating allows for versatility and maximum utility. However, if passenger comfort and overall refinement are key metrics in your minivan search, the 2012 Nissan Quest is well worth consideration.

2012 Nissan Quest models

The 2012 Nissan Quest is a seven-passenger minivan offered in four trim levels: S, SV, SL and LE.

Standard features on the base S model include 16-inch steel wheels, cruise control, keyless entry, full power accessories, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a trip computer, ambient interior lighting and a four-speaker sound system with six-CD changer and an auxiliary audio jack.

The SV adds alloy wheels, foglights, power-sliding doors, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, tri-zone automatic climate control, a rearview camera, a front-seat center console, a conversation mirror, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, Bluetooth and a six-speaker sound system with a 4-inch color display, satellite radio and an iPod/USB audio interface. The SL further sweetens the deal with 18-inch wheels, automatic headlights, heated mirrors, roof rails, a power liftgate, leather upholstery, heated front seats, an eight-way power driver seat and one-touch fold-flat third-row seats.

The range-topping LE tacks on xenon headlights, a blind-spot warning system, driver memory functions, a four-way power front passenger seat, power-return third-row seats, second- and third-row sunshades, advanced air filtration, a navigation system, a rear entertainment system with an 11-inch widescreen, and a 13-speaker Bose surround-sound audio system with an 8-inch display and satellite radio. A dual-panel sunroof is available as an option, but only for the SL and LE models. Unfortunately, most of the features offered in upper trims are not available on lower trims.

2012 Highlights

For 2012, satellite radio is offered standard on SV and SL trim levels.

Performance & mpg

A 3.5-liter V6 powers the Nissan Quest with 260 horsepower and 240 pound-feet of torque. A continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) sends power to the front wheels. In Edmunds testing, the Quest accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 8.3 seconds, comparable to the Honda Odyssey and Toyota Sienna. Fuel economy is also on par, with EPA estimates of 19 mpg city/24 mpg highway and 21 mpg combined.

Safety

Standard safety features for all 2012 Nissan Quest models include antilock disc brakes, stability control, traction control, front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and front-seat active head restraints. A rearview camera is standard on all but the base S trim level.

In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, the Quest earned the agency's top rating of "Good" in frontal-offset and side-impact collisions, and a second-best rating of "Acceptable" for rollover protection.

In Edmunds brake testing, the Quest stopped from 60 mph in 134 feet -- a bit longer than average for a minivan.

Driving

On nearly any road surface, the 2012 Nissan Quest pleasantly silences wind and road noise, with ruts and bumps in the road ably absorbed by the compliant suspension. Steering is precise, but feels needlessly heavy at slow speeds. In concert with the suspension, the steering effort gives the Quest an almost sporting feel in the curves.

Power from the V6 is certainly adequate, and we even prefer the smooth CVT over traditional stepped transmissions in this application. Quick reactions from the throttle and transmission make easy work of passing maneuvers and ascending grades, the latter scenario the only time the steady-state rpm drone of the CVT becomes evident.

Interior

The latest Nissan Quest adopted a more conservative design inside and out last year. Interior controls are logically grouped on the center stack within easy reach of the driver. Even when it's loaded with options, operating the various climate, navigation and entertainment systems is simple and intuitive. Interior materials are above average in the lower trim levels, while the leather-appointed cabins in the SL and LE foster a luxurious and serene environment. Even the CD player/radio is built to a classy aesthetic, with a simple faceplate and chrome-banded volume and tuning knobs.

Unlike the Odyssey or Sienna, which can accommodate three passengers in the second row, the Quest offers only two captain's chairs, separated by a removable center console. This effectively makes the Quest a seven-seater. The upshot is that the second-row seats slide and recline, and are quite comfortable. Like the third row, they also fold forward and flat in the floor. This makes it easier to carry longer items than in a Sienna and Odyssey, which require you to physically remove their second-row seats.

The downside is that the Quest carries less than the Odyssey and Sienna; its 108 cubic feet of cargo capacity is about 40 cubes shy of its rivals due to its taller floor. The Quest's deep storage bin behind the third row also isn't as roomy, though its design doesn't preclude storing items in it when it comes time to lower the rear seats, unlike with the other vans.

Ultimately shoppers will have to decide whether the convenience and flexibility of the Quest is worth the trade-off in cargo space, though a compromise could be found with Chrysler's Stow n Go system. While its second and third rows are more difficult to lower than the Quest's, they leave more room after disappearing into the floor.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2012 Nissan Quest.

5(54%)
4(25%)
3(7%)
2(7%)
1(7%)
4.1
28 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Serious safety issue still unresolved
hedgehog26,12/02/2012
SL 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
First let me say that the van, for the price that I paid for it, is hands down a much better buy than the Odyssey or the Sienna. The exterior styling is I admit a personal preference, but we like it. Interior is awesome! The SL I think is the best trim for the value. I would't pay more for some extra features for the LE (not for almost 10k more!). The only major flaw in this van, which Ithink everyone should be warned about before they buy it is the fuel tank problem. This is not the software problem addressed bybthe March 2012 recall. Nissan thought that will fix the problem but it didn't. That recall fix even negatively affected the gas mileage of the van.
Infinity with a Nissan Badge
assembly,02/23/2012
I wasn't sure about the Quest when my wife took me to look at it. I walked away from it to be honest. When I went back the WOW factor kicked in. This is an Infinity with a Nissan badge. It has all the stying you'll ever want or need. I have the top of the line model but lesser models are equally impressive. Nissan got it right! I'd give this van a hard look. The price is definately right.
We absolutely LOVED our Nissan Quest, until..
Rachel B.,06/21/2016
S 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
We loved our Nissan Quest, until the warranty ran out. Now, the car we once loved and adored, sits at the Nissan Service center, with $6500 worth of repairs on the CVT transmission and AC unit. We can't afford the repairs, since we still owe $15,000 on the car. Nissan has offered us zero support, despite the wide spread number of documented complaints on 2010-2012 Nissans CVT transmissions, and Nissan Quest A/C units. Additionally, the car has gone through 6 sets of tires, and seems to need breaks every few months. It is VERY costly to own a Nissan Quest. I suggest, if you're in the market for a used mini van, stay away from the Quest, and look at something like a Kia Sedona, which has a stronger warranty.
Smooth Ride
rlhinmi,07/08/2012
After comparing with Toyota, Honda, Chrysler, Hyundai, and Mazda5 we decided that the Nissan Quest was the best minivan for our family. After 2500 miles we continue to be very satisfied with our selection. The 3.5L V6/CVT combination is very smooth. Although the exterior design is an acquired taste, we like it better than the Honda design. Toyota seemed to cut costs on interior materials--too much hard plastic. Chrysler and Hyundai build quality still seems lacking. We decided that the Mazda5 was too small for our desired use. So far the Nissan has been a very capable family hauler. MPG average has been 22.5 with mixed driving. We managed 24mpg on a recent road trip.
See all 28 reviews of the 2012 Nissan Quest
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 24 hwy
Seats 7
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
260 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2012 Nissan Quest features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Acceptable
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2012 Nissan Quest

Used 2012 Nissan Quest Overview

The Used 2012 Nissan Quest is offered in the following submodels: Quest Minivan. Available styles include SL 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl CVT), SV 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl CVT), S 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl CVT), and LE 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2012 Nissan Quest?

Price comparisons for Used 2012 Nissan Quest trim styles:

  • The Used 2012 Nissan Quest LE is priced between $10,995 and$13,995 with odometer readings between 71420 and135959 miles.
  • The Used 2012 Nissan Quest SL is priced between $11,495 and$15,998 with odometer readings between 67634 and86795 miles.
  • The Used 2012 Nissan Quest SV is priced between $6,900 and$7,981 with odometer readings between 115191 and145058 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA.

Which used 2012 Nissan Quests are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2012 Nissan Quest for sale near. There are currently 6 used and CPO 2012 Quests listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $6,900 and mileage as low as 67634 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2012 Nissan Quest.

Can't find a used 2012 Nissan Quests you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Nissan Quest for sale - 3 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $22,709.

Find a used Nissan for sale - 7 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $20,772.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan Quest for sale - 4 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $18,662.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan for sale - 2 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $18,992.

Should I lease or buy a 2012 Nissan Quest?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

