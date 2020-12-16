The Kia Telluride earned our Edmunds Top Rated SUV award last year thanks to a combination of high-quality design, family-friendly functionality and impressive value. A year has passed, and a number of new competitors have arrived, but none have been good enough to dethrone the Telluride.

The three-row, seven- or eight-passenger Telluride delivers the space, comfort and safety you'd expect of a midsize SUV. But it's the quality of the wrapping that keeps it feeling special. The design and use of materials inside and out remind us of the kind of smart, understated style more commonly associated with German luxury car design.

Technology features are abundant and include an easy-to-use center touchscreen, quick smartphone integration, and an available surround-view camera setup that makes parking or pulling up to curbs stress-free. Best of all? The Telluride delivers all these attributes at a competitive price. This feat is made sweeter by Kia’s warranty, which is one of the longest available.

We added a Telluride to our long-term test fleet and living with one day to day has done nothing to diminish our enthusiasm. And if you need further proof, consider that at least one member of our editorial team bought one for the family.