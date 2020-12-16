  1. Home
2021 Kia Telluride: Edmunds Top Rated SUV | Edmunds Top Rated Awards 2021
The 2021 Kia Telluride takes the prize as Top Rated SUV in the Edmunds Top Rated Awards for 2021. A repeat winner, the three-row midsize Telluride offers up a smooth ride, a luxurious interior, and the latest technology and safety features. Add in Kia's great warranty and competitive pricing, and it's easy to see why the 2021 Kia Telluride is the best SUV on the market today and our experts' choice for Edmunds Top Rated SUV for 2021.

Edmunds Top Rated SUV

2021 Kia Telluride

The best SUV — two years in a row
December 16th, 2020

The Kia Telluride earned our Edmunds Top Rated SUV award last year thanks to a combination of high-quality design, family-friendly functionality and impressive value. A year has passed, and a number of new competitors have arrived, but none have been good enough to dethrone the Telluride.

"A stout combination of high-quality design, functionality and value easily earn the Kia Telluride the Edmunds Top Rated SUV award."

The three-row, seven- or eight-passenger Telluride delivers the space, comfort and safety you'd expect of a midsize SUV. But it's the quality of the wrapping that keeps it feeling special. The design and use of materials inside and out remind us of the kind of smart, understated style more commonly associated with German luxury car design.

Technology features are abundant and include an easy-to-use center touchscreen, quick smartphone integration, and an available surround-view camera setup that makes parking or pulling up to curbs stress-free. Best of all? The Telluride delivers all these attributes at a competitive price. This feat is made sweeter by Kia’s warranty, which is one of the longest available.

We added a Telluride to our long-term test fleet and living with one day to day has done nothing to diminish our enthusiasm. And if you need further proof, consider that at least one member of our editorial team bought one for the family.

