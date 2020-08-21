Used 1993 Nissan Maxima for Sale Near Me

I didn't like this car at first. I wanted something that looked sporty, something new and shiny. Boy was I stupid. This v6 picks up from 0-60 in no time. This car is 20 years old, 170k when I got it, ran amazingly. 180k now, still runs amazingly. Ice cold AC, good heat. The radio went out before I bought it, but those can be replaced. VERY reliable car. I feel like it might last forever if taken car of, which it deserves. It has a slight gas smell at times, however, though I've been told older cars tend to do this. A few nit picky things about the interior. NO CUPHOLDERS. Then again, who needs cupholders when your car picks up fast enough to spill molasses.

