Used 2010 Nissan Altima for Sale Near Me
- 137,162 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$4,995$1,318 Below Market
Auto Boutique - Columbus / Ohio
Auto Boutique is proud to offer excellent, pre-owned vehicles. With our no haggle pricing policy you can be sure you're getting the best deal possible on every car as they already discounted and thousands below market value. Buying a car from us is easy. You can purchase the vehicle by paying cash or let our experienced business managers get you the best rate through our lending partners. We make these banks compete for your business so you get the best rate: Capital One, Wells Fargo, Ally Financial, TD Bank, Wright-Patt Credit Union, Santander, USAA and more! Give us a call to confirm if we are partnered with your lender. Visit our web site to fill out an application for a quick and easy approval. Thank you for considering Auto Boutique for your next vehicle purchase.*Disclaimer*Price listed does not include tax, title, registration, Zurich Shield $199 (paint & fabric protection) & documentation fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Altima 2.5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AL2AP0AN486256
Stock: R6422A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 74,528 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,495$2,203 Below Market
Maximum Auto Outlet - Manassas / Virginia
***ONE OWNER, LEATHER INTERIOR, LOW MILEAGE..........................2010 NISSAN ALTIMA 2.5 SL SEDAN, SUPER BLACK WITH A BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR, TIPTRONIC AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, BOSE SOUND SYSTEM, AM/FM CD PLAYER, DRIVERS POWER SEAT WITH LUMBAR SUPPORT, HEATED SEATS, POWER SUNROOF, KEYLESS GO, LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL, ALLOY WHEELS, ONLY 74K MILES, PLEASE CALL US AT 703 822 7998 TO SCHEDULE AN APPT TO VIEW***MUST PRINT AND PRESENT INTERNET AD FOR SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING BEFORE YOUR SCHEDULED APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL MAXIMUM AUTO OUTLET AT 703.822.7998. GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS FOR EVERYONE. FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 2.99 APR. WE ARE LOCATED AT 8503-O EUCLID AVE, MANASSAS PARK, VA 20111. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.PRICE EXCLUDES TAXES, TITLE, LICENSE, $895 DEALER PROCESSING FEE, & FINANCE CHARGES. ALL VEHICLES ARE SOLD AS-IS, SEE BUYERS GUIDE FOR WARRANTY OPTIONS..boom-extension-active{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-active *:hover{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-hovered-element{outline: 2px solid rgba(130, 170, 210, .6) !important}.boom-extension-expanded-element{background: transparent !important;border: 0 !important;float: none !important;margin-left: auto !important;margin-right: auto !important;padding-left: 0 !important;padding-right: 0 !important;position: relative !important;max-width: initial !important;min-width: initial !important;width: 100% !important;}
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Altima 2.5 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AL2AP1AN558033
Stock: MAX18831
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 124,128 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,941$1,869 Below Market
Larry H. Miller Used Car Supermarket Sandy - Sandy / Utah
Located at Sandy this 2010 Tuscan Sun Metallic Nissan Altima 2.5 SL FWD is well equipped and includes these features and benefits: CVT with Xtronic, 16 Wheels w/Full-Wheel Bolt-On Covers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM/CD Radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Multi-Adjustable Reclining Front Bucket Seats, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wipers. CVT with Xtronic.23/32 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Altima 2.5 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AL2AP8AN543996
Stock: M9002B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 106,225 miles
$6,000
Nissan of McKinney - Mckinney / Texas
CARFAX One-Owner. Navy Blue Metallic 2010 Nissan Altima 2.5 S Odometer is 8419 miles below market average! 23/32 City/Highway MPG Remote keyless entry. Serving McKinney, Dallas, Fort Worth, Richardson, Frisco, Plano and DFW area! Great selection of Nissan cars, trucks, SUV and Van models for sale. Pre Owned cars, trucks, SUV, Van, Mini Van, available at Nissan of McKinney. Shipping available for customers outside the DFW Metroplex. Call today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Altima 2.5 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AL2AP1AN493250
Stock: AN493250
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 161,298 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$4,495$1,049 Below Market
Bergenfield Automall - Bergenfield / New Jersey
2010 NISSAN ALTIMA ////// 2 OWNERS ///// VERY WELL MAINTAINED ///// SUPER CLEAN INSIDE AND OUTSIDE ////// RUNS AND DRIVES EXCELLENT ///// VERY AFFORDABLE /////// EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE ///// FOR MORE INFO. CALL US AT 201-374-2922 Visit Bergenfield auto mall online at bergenfieldautomall.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 201-374-2922 today to schedule your test drive. To our CustomersWe are concerned about your health and safety. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic we are operating by appointment only. We arestill working by phone and email. Please apply online purchase documents can be signed online as well. We offer videocall demos where you can see and inspect the vehicle for your confidence. Free delivery in New Jersey only.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Altima 2.5 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AL2EP4AC188752
Stock: NA8752
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 127,541 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$5,950$1,635 Below Market
Churchland Auto And Truck - Portsmouth / Virginia
This Altima we have here at CHURCHLAND AUTO AND TRUCK is in really good condition and runs great. It is clean, has the SL Package with leather, a sunroof and alloy wheels. This SL package includes all of the standard power equipment. The car comes with a 3000 mile warranty, but ask about the 4 year policy that is available. Call the office for details. Driver Air Bag, Anti-Lock Brakes, Air Conditioning, Passenger Air Bag, Power Door Locks, Power Windows, Power Leather Seats, Sunroof, Power Steering, Tinted Glass, Tilt Wheel, SL Package, Alloy wheels. WARRANTIES are available for all makes and models under 200K miles. There are many warranty companies we work with. Choose the best one for your vehicle. We believe the used car buyer is just as important as the new car buyer, and we are determined to give each customer the finest quality vehicle at the best possible price. CHURCHLAND AUTO has a large family of customers who return because they know that integrity, and assurance of quality are passwords here. CARFAX reports are available upon request. Comments DMV fees such as taxes, title, tags, registration and processing fee are not included in the sale price. Depending on the age of the vehicle, normal wear and tear should be anticipated. Disclaimer Price excludes processing fee and freight or destination charge.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Altima 2.5 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AL2AP1AN480787
Stock: 7026
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 119,188 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,295$1,782 Below Market
Northport Motors - East Northport / New York
2010 Nissan Altima 2.5 SL Sedan2.5L I4 AutomaticClean NY Title** 119,000 original milesThe condition of this 2010 Nissan Altima 2.5 SL Sedan has to be seen in order to appreciate. If you are looking to get into a well-kept, reliable, and problem free Nissan please look no further!Great option package, Very clean black leather interior, power windows, push to start, power sunroof, ice cold A/C, cruise control, AUX input, keyless entry, and more.This 2010 Nissan Altima 2.5 SL Sedan has always been maintained on time. Running and driving perfect. There are no warning lights, no surprises! Turn key ready to go. Just passed NYS inspection.** Some light cosmetic issues - nicks / dings here and there. See Photos - not perfect but presents well and drives 100%**Warranty available!Come by for a test drive & drive it home :)CASH PRICE ---> $5,295 or best offer.Serious buyers only please!** Financing & Warranty Available - Drive for as little as $500 down today! 100% Approval - You work/You DriveOpen for Business & ready to sell. Clean, healthy & sanitary environment. By appointment only, one customer or group at a time. Please Contact Shane @ 631 902-4516 to schedule a viewing appointment. DMV Services including new plates & registration, transfer of plates, etc all done in house at time of purchase. DMV closed - No problem!*** ?????? ?????????????????? ?????????????????? ?????? ???? ???????? ?????????????? ???? www.nptmotors.comPosted for sale by Dealer.Northport Motors - Expert Automotive Sales & Service. Owner operated. Satisfaction Guaranteed. Open 7 Days.NYS DMV Retail DealerNYS DMV Repair Shop7124147No extreme dealer fees or price changes - prices listed are listed accurately.Located in Northport, Long Island NY.Call or text anytime at 631-902-4516*Can deliver locally if you decide to buyhablo un poco espanol
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Altima 2.5 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AL2AP1AN454836
Stock: 454836
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 151,935 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$3,900$1,886 Below Market
Louie Herron Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Madison / Georgia
Experience driving perfection in the 2010 Nissan Altima! A safe vehicle to haul your most precious cargo! Nissan infused the interior with top shelf amenities, such as: front and rear reading lights, a tachometer, and air conditioning. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the efficient 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We have a skilled and knowledgeable sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers needs. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Stop in and take a test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Altima 2.5 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AL2AP3AC138866
Stock: P1439B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 133,994 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,995$1,203 Below Market
AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Pembroke Pines - Pembroke Pines / Florida
[L93] 5-Piece Carpeted Floor Mat/Trunk Mat Set Keyless Start Blonde; Interior Trim Sonoran Sand Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Altima 2.5 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AL2AP0AN433749
Stock: AN433749
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 152,769 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,994$1,433 Below Market
Golling Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Chelsea - Chelsea / Michigan
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Navy Blue Metallic 2010 Nissan Altima 2.5 S FWD CVT with Xtronic 2.5L 4-Cylinder SMPI DOHCRecent Arrival! 23/32 City/Highway MPGAll Pre-Owned vehicles (that qualify) come with a 3 Month/ 3,000 Mile Limited Warranty and FREE Lifetime Oil Changes!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Altima 2.5 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AL2AP0AN537139
Stock: 204659A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 81,667 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,900$828 Below Market
O'Brien Hyundai Fort Myers - Fort Myers / Florida
Leather Interior, Low Price Low Payments, Like New Inside and Out, Local FL Trade, Garaged Kept, Sedan, Altima 2.5 SL, 4D Sedan, 2.5L 4-Cylinder SMPI DOHC, CVT with Xtronic, FWD, Super Black, Blonde w/Leather-Appointed Seats, 16" Alloy Wheels, 2.5 SL Badging, 2.5 SL Package, AM/FM/CD Radio, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Compass, Driver Seat Power Lumbar Support, Heated Front Seats, HomeLink Universal Transceiver, Leather-Appointed Seats, Leather-Wrapped Gearshift Knob, Outside temperature display, Power Sliding Tinted Glass Moonroof, Rear-Passenger Air Conditioning Vents, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Tilt steering wheel. 2010 Nissan Altima 2.5 SL 2.5L 4-Cylinder SMPI DOHC CVT with Xtronic Super Black FWD 23/32 City/Highway MPG Odometer is 43904 miles below market average! Call to verify vehicle availability and to schedule a VIP appointment. *Prices do not include TT&L or additional fees that may apply. Out of state purchases require an additional $300 processing fee. Advertised prices are with dealer assisted financing only. All Certified Pre Owned vehicles have passed manufacturer requirements for Certification but pricing may not reflect Certification fee.$500 Loyalty coupon on Subaru CPO is good towards the purchase of NEW Subaru only. Free delivery within 300 miles if you have a trade in good condition that we can drive back. If not, $2 per mile delivery charge. All prices include a $1,500 internet discount. See dealer for complete details. While we strive for 100% accuracy, mistakes can happen in listed equipment and/or optional features on Pre Owned vehicles. The dealership is not responsible for errors in equipment or optional features. We reserve the right to make changes without notice and are not responsible for errors or omissions on our sites or 3rd party sites. Prices are valid on the day of publication only. Customer must print out this page as a coupon and present it upon arrival at dealership to validate pricing. Incentivized internet pricing will not be available without this printed page. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. By submitting an inquiry, you consent to being contacted including receiving text messages. Message and data rates may apply. To opt out of receiving these communications text STOP to (239) 217-9234. Additional reconditioning costs may be applied. Please contact the dealership for complete details and latest information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Altima 2.5 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AL2APXAC153431
Stock: H144472A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-16-2020
- 84,986 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,950
Tred - Portland / Oregon
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Altima 2.5 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AL2AP1AN539983
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 150,029 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,792$687 Below Market
Ken Ganley Nissan of Medina - Medina / Ohio
2010 Radiant Silver Metallic Nissan Altima 2.5 SL CARFAX One-Owner. Leather Seating, Sunroof/Moonroof, Alloy Wheels, Passed Rigorous 160 Point Inspection Performed by Certified Technician, Vehicle has been freshly detailed, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, AM/FM/CD Radio, Brake assist, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Illuminated entry, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control.We will do our best to provide you with a Truly Exceptional Experience! We offer upfront pricing, Up front Appraisals and the Best Bottom Line Pricing! We will not be undersold and we will match or beat any advertised price! We need trades too so even if you don't buy a car from us we will make an offer to buy yours!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Altima 2.5 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AL2AP2AN542407
Stock: 21466T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 129,039 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,999$969 Below Market
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2010 Nissan Altima 4dr 4dr Sedan I4 CVT 2.5 S features a 2.5L 4 Cylinder 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Blue with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Overhead Console, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Altima 2.5 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AL2APXAN440109
Stock: JYC-440109
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-05-2019
- 27,118 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,688$497 Below Market
Daytona Nissan - Daytona Beach / Florida
2010 Nissan Altima 2.5 CVT with Xtronic. Odometer is 112139 miles below market average! 23/32 City/Highway MPG Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! All of our vehicles are ASE Certified inspected so you can buy with confidence. Daytona Nissan at the Daytona International Automall. WE MAKE IT EASIER! Proudly serving Daytona Beach, Palm Coast, Port Orange, Deland, Deltona and beyond, there are numerous reasons to choose Daytona Nissan: professional and courteous sales staff, Nissan Certified technicians, and financial experts all with the single focus of addressing each of your needs with the utmost respect, care and attention to detail. *All Sale Prices are after $2,000 Cash Down or Trade-In Equity and do not include tax, tag, title, $998.50 dealer fee and $279 electronic registration filing fee. All advertised vehicles are subject to availability. Inventory, options and pricing are all subject to change. Not responsible for typographical and human error. Please contact dealer for further details and thank you for reading the fine print, happy motoring! Please call Max at 386-274-6828 for more details. Nissan Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Program BUY SMART, OWN CONFIDENCE Only Nissans that meet our high standards qualify for Certified Pre-Owned status. They must be less than six years old from the original in-service date, with less than 80,000 miles on the odometer. Plus, they must have a clean, non-branded title and, most important, pass a comprehensive 167 points Certified Pre-Owned inspection. Benefits of buying a Certified Pre-Owned Nissan include: 7-year/100,000-mile limited warranty 24-hour Emergency Roadside Assistance Car Rental Reimbursement and Towing Benefit Genuine Nissan parts CARFAX® Vehicle History Report SiriusXM Satellite Radio with 3-month trial subscription Optional Security+Plus® Extended Protection Plan
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Altima 2.5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AL2AP7AN411814
Stock: 36235A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 105,885 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,995$1,360 Below Market
Superior Hyundai Of Beavercreek - Beavercreek / Ohio
2010 Nissan AltimaBLUETOOTH, CARFAX 1-OWNER, SUNROOF, FULL LEATHER INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS, GAS SIPPER, LIKE NEW CONDITION!, PROFFESIONALLY DETAILED!!, REAR BACK UP CAMERA!!, GREAT TIRES!, GUARANTEED FINANCING! NO MATTER YOUR SITUATION!, BEAUTIFUL CONDITION, PUSH BUTTON START, POWER SEAT, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.Beavercreek rolls with Superior! Visit us online at www.superiorhyundaibeavercreek.com ! Proudly Serving: Cincinnati, Dayton, Centeville, Ketttering, Moraine,Beavercreek, Xenia,Oakwood, Trotwood, Vandalia, Kettering, Wright Patterson, Riverside, Engelwood, Miamisburg, Huber Heights, Springboro, Brookville, Fairborn, West Carrollton, Yellow Springs, Bellbrook, Springfield Columbus, Hamilton, West Chester, Monroe, Fairfield. PROUDLY SERVING: CINCINNATI, DAYTON,COLUMBUS, LOUISVILLE, LEXINGTON, INDIANAPOLIS,HAMILTON, FLORENCE, ALEXANDRIA, BEAVERCREEK, SPRINGDALE, WEST CHESTER, MONROE, FAIRFIELD, KENWOOD, NEWPORT AND ALL OF GREATER CINCINNATI OHIO, INDIANA, AND NORTHERN KENTUCKY.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Altima 2.5 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AL2AP4AC191706
Stock: B3928
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 70,101 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,290$1,797 Below Market
OT Auto Sales - Chicago Heights / Illinois
Certified and backed by our 30 day/1000 mile limited warranty - additional coverage is available! Serviced and Ready for a new owner! Quality is not an act. It is a habit. That is why standard procedure at O.T. Auto Sales is to put each of our vehicles through our quality 100 plus point inspection process and regular maintenance to ensure our vehicles are in excellent running condition. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to give us a call at 708-748-3130 or email us at sales@otautosales.com. Need financing? We work closely with over 20 different lenders to meet your very specific financial needs. With rates as low as 3.99% APR for qualified buyers, there is no need to look anywhere other than O.T. Auto Sales. To learn more about your financing options, call us at 708-748-3130 or e-mail us at sales@otautosales.com .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Altima 2.5 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AL2AP3AN410286
Stock: 410286
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 50,548 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,291$704 Below Market
Ganley Subaru of Wickliffe - Wickliffe / Ohio
Ganley Subaru East offers some of the best values in the market. We have a huge selection of new and used Subaru vehicles as well as an extensive Used Car Superstore. We will provide you a Carfax, Comprehensive Vehicle Inspection, and how we arrived at the price. Call or Stop by Ganley Subaru East in Wickliffe, Ohio today at 1-440-585-1000. Serving greater Cleveland, Ohio, including Mentor, Willoughby, Chagrin Falls, Chardon. Nissan Altima 2.5 S 2010 Sonoran Sand Metallic Newly Detailed, CVT with Xtronic, 16' Wheels w/Full-Wheel Bolt-On Covers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM/CD Radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Multi-Adjustable Reclining Front Bucket Seats, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, CVT with Xtronic.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Altima 2.5 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AL2AP6AN538070
Stock: 23155T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-09-2020
