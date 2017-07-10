Used 2010 Nissan Altima for Sale Near Me

11,770 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Altima Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 11,770 listings
  • 2010 Nissan Altima 2.5 in Silver
    used

    2010 Nissan Altima 2.5

    137,162 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $4,995

    $1,318 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Altima 2.5 S in Black
    used

    2010 Nissan Altima 2.5 S

    74,528 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,495

    $2,203 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Altima 2.5 S in Red
    used

    2010 Nissan Altima 2.5 S

    124,128 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,941

    $1,869 Below Market
    Details
  • View OffersAd
    2019 Nissan Altima
    2019 Nissan Altima
    2.5 S, 2.5 SR, VC-T SR, 2.5 SV, 2.5 SL, 2.5 Platinum, VC-T Platinum, VC-T Edition ONE
    Editors Recommend 2.5 SV
    SEE ALL TRIMS
    Disclaimer*
  • 2010 Nissan Altima 2.5 S in Dark Blue
    used

    2010 Nissan Altima 2.5 S

    106,225 miles

    $6,000

    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Altima 2.5 S in Silver
    used

    2010 Nissan Altima 2.5 S

    161,298 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $4,495

    $1,049 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Altima 2.5 S in Black
    used

    2010 Nissan Altima 2.5 S

    127,541 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $5,950

    $1,635 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Altima 2.5 S in Black
    used

    2010 Nissan Altima 2.5 S

    119,188 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,295

    $1,782 Below Market
    Details
  • View OffersAd
    2019 Nissan Altima
    2019 Nissan Altima
    Special offers available
    View Offers
    Visit CPO.NissanUSA.com for details
    Disclaimer*
  • 2010 Nissan Altima 2.5 S in Silver
    used

    2010 Nissan Altima 2.5 S

    151,935 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $3,900

    $1,886 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Altima 2.5 S in Off White/Cream
    used

    2010 Nissan Altima 2.5 S

    133,994 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,995

    $1,203 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Altima 2.5 S in Dark Blue
    used

    2010 Nissan Altima 2.5 S

    152,769 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,994

    $1,433 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Altima 2.5 S in Black
    used

    2010 Nissan Altima 2.5 S

    81,667 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,900

    $828 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Altima 2.5 S in White
    used

    2010 Nissan Altima 2.5 S

    84,986 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,950

    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Altima 2.5 S in Silver
    used

    2010 Nissan Altima 2.5 S

    150,029 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,792

    $687 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Altima 2.5 S in Dark Blue
    used

    2010 Nissan Altima 2.5 S

    129,039 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,999

    $969 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Altima 2.5 in White
    used

    2010 Nissan Altima 2.5

    27,118 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,688

    $497 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Altima 2.5 S in White
    used

    2010 Nissan Altima 2.5 S

    105,885 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,995

    $1,360 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Altima 2.5 S in Gray
    used

    2010 Nissan Altima 2.5 S

    70,101 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,290

    $1,797 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Altima 2.5 S in Off White/Cream
    used

    2010 Nissan Altima 2.5 S

    50,548 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,291

    $704 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Nissan Altima searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 11,770 listings
  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Altima
  4. Used 2010 Nissan Altima

Consumer Reviews for the Nissan Altima

Read recent reviews for the Nissan Altima
Overall Consumer Rating
4.5153 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 153 reviews
  • 5
    (70%)
  • 4
    (20%)
  • 3
    (5%)
  • 2
    (5%)
  • 1
    (1%)
Owned 3 years, treated me well!
Matt Sargent,01/25/2016
2.5 S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
I purchased my Altima certified pre-owned and drove it for 3 years. This little car was VERY good to me, couldn't have asked for a better vehicle. I will say the engine was a little loud especially on the highway, or when you were pushing it to get to speed. Outside of the occasional noise though I had absolutely zero problems.... the only thing I ever had to put into the car was oil changes, tires, and brakes. If you are looking for reliable transportation this is it. Also just to note, the trunk space is HUGE, I have hauled soooo many things in this vehicle and each time to my shock and dismay they always fit. I would definetly recommend this vehicle, after owning this I am a Nissan fan for life, in fact I just bought a brand new one.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Nissan
Altima
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Nissan Altima info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings