Used 2014 Nissan Altima 2.5 Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Altima
Overview
Engine TypeGas
$22,170
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG31
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$22,170
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$22,170
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)27/38 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)486.0/684.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG31
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$22,170
Torque180 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower182 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$22,170
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear fixed headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
element antennayes
$22,170
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$22,170
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
overhead console with storageyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
trunk lightyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$22,170
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$22,170
Floor Mats without Trunk Mat (4 Piece)yes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$22,170
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,170
Front head room40.0 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.4 in.
Front leg room45.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room54.0 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,170
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear hip Room52.1 in.
Rear leg room36.1 in.
Rear shoulder room56.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track62.4 in.
$22,170
Front track62.4 in.
Length191.5 in.
Curb weight3182 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.4 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.29 cd.
Height57.9 in.
EPA interior volume117.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.3 in.
Width72.0 in.
Rear track62.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
$22,170
Exterior Colors
  • Java Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Super Black
  • Pearl White
  • Cayenne Red
  • Gun Metallic
  • Saharan Stone
  • Storm Blue
Interior Colors
  • Blond, cloth
  • Charcoal, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$22,170
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
P215/60R T tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$22,170
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$22,170
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
