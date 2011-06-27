Estimated values
2014 Nissan Altima 3.5 SV 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,959
|$11,072
|$13,064
|Clean
|$8,507
|$10,523
|$12,388
|Average
|$7,604
|$9,423
|$11,037
|Rough
|$6,700
|$8,324
|$9,687
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Altima 2.5 SL 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,733
|$10,434
|$12,052
|Clean
|$8,293
|$9,916
|$11,429
|Average
|$7,412
|$8,880
|$10,183
|Rough
|$6,531
|$7,844
|$8,936
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Altima 3.5 SL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,261
|$10,989
|$12,636
|Clean
|$8,794
|$10,443
|$11,983
|Average
|$7,860
|$9,352
|$10,676
|Rough
|$6,926
|$8,261
|$9,370
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Altima 3.5 S 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,509
|$10,098
|$11,613
|Clean
|$8,080
|$9,596
|$11,013
|Average
|$7,222
|$8,594
|$9,812
|Rough
|$6,364
|$7,591
|$8,611
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Altima 2.5 SV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,818
|$9,546
|$11,180
|Clean
|$7,424
|$9,073
|$10,602
|Average
|$6,636
|$8,125
|$9,446
|Rough
|$5,847
|$7,177
|$8,289
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Altima 2.5 S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,526
|$9,222
|$10,822
|Clean
|$7,147
|$8,764
|$10,263
|Average
|$6,388
|$7,848
|$9,144
|Rough
|$5,629
|$6,933
|$8,024
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Altima 2.5 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,400
|$9,039
|$10,590
|Clean
|$7,026
|$8,590
|$10,042
|Average
|$6,280
|$7,693
|$8,947
|Rough
|$5,534
|$6,795
|$7,852