Rolls Royce Motorcars of Sterling - Sterling / Virginia

Located 3 miles away from Ashburn , VA

2018 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II V12 Odometer is 1611 miles below market average! Certified.Clean CARFAX. Rolls-Royce Provenance Certification, Rolls-Royce Provenance Warranty, Dark Spice Leather, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM/Satellite/CD/HDD/USB w/Navigation, Bespoke Interior Charge, Colored Steering Wheel, Compass, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Heated Front Bucket Seats, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power passenger seat, Rear dual zone A/C, Remote keyless entry, Seat Piping, Traction control. Please don't hesitate to call 571-287-0045 and ask for Tina Grossman or email tina.Grossman@rrmcsterling.com anytime and she will be able to answer any and all questions!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : Owner count not provided Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Title issue reported Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer .

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: SCA664S59JUX54556

Stock: R18010

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 05-21-2018