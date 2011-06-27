  1. Home
2009 Nissan Altima Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Strong engines, smooth and responsive continuously variable transmission (CVT), responsive steering, attractive styling inside and out, high-grade interior materials, high crash test scores.
  • Stability control unavailable on four-cylinder models, mediocre rear seating comfort, complex option grouping.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2009 Nissan Altima bundles contemporary styling, athletic driving manners and a cozy cabin in either coupe or sedan varieties. The smart execution of the Altima places it among our top picks for sporty family cars.

Vehicle overview

The term "family car" generally stirs up connotations of fun trailing far behind function. Add the term "sporty" and one assumes it's the same old car with bigger wheels, a rear spoiler and maybe some body cladding. Such is not the case with the 2009 Nissan Altima. Instead, the Altima is more of a sports-oriented car with the conveniences of a typical family car.

Available as either a coupe or sedan, the Altima delivers plenty of behind-the-wheel stimulation as well as enough comfort and tranquility to satisfy all five occupants. The coupe, which Nissan added last year, is more than just a sedan with two doors lopped off. It rides on a shorter wheelbase and has its own distinctive styling -- from a distance, you might think it's an Infiniti G37 that hasn't quite come out of adolescence. As you would hope, the coupe's smaller size makes it a bit sharper in terms of handling and road feel, though it does comes at the expense of rear passenger comfort.

Both Altima body styles can be luxuriously appointed with an impressive array of options, but those options are typically part of large and pricey packages. These feast-or-famine packages are further complicated by being conditionally paired with other packages. This structuring makes it difficult, if not downright impossible, to pick and choose among options you would consider essential or frivolous.

Despite its inconvenient options structure, the 2009 Nissan Altima is still a prime choice for a midsize sedan or coupe. Its closest competitors include the Ford Fusion, the Honda Accord (also available as a coupe), the redesigned Mazda 6, the Saturn Aura and the Toyota Camry. All are worthy choices, but if you want your "family car" to have some "sports car" in it, the Altima is definitely worthy of your attention.

2009 Nissan Altima models

The 2009 Nissan Altima is available as either a midsize sedan or a coupe. Trim levels for the sedan start at the bargain-basement level with the Altima 2.5. This Altima comes with 16-inch steel wheels, full power accessories, a tilt/telescoping steering wheel, air-conditioning, cruise control and a trip computer. Noticeably absent is an audio system, although it is pre-wired with four speakers. This base model is only available as a sedan and by customer order. No options are offered.

The first step up from the base 2.5 is the 2.5 S trim level, which is available in either coupe or sedan format. Additions include a six-speaker audio system with a CD player and an auxiliary audio jack, keyless ignition/entry and various interior trim bits. Above the 2.5 S trim level is the 3.5 SE, which, as the name implies, sports a 3.5-liter V6. The 3.5 SE also comes standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, sideview mirrors with integrated signals, a power driver seat, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with integrated audio controls, and wood-tone interior accents. The 3.5 SE coupe gets further adorned with 18-inch alloy wheels with performance tires, a sunroof and foglights.

The luxury-oriented Altima 3.5 SL is the most amply appointed trim level and is only available as a sedan. Standard equipment includes 16-inch alloy wheels, xenon headlights, leather seats (heated for the driver and front passenger), metallic interior trim, dual-zone automatic climate control with rear passenger vents, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, interior mood lighting, Bluetooth and a nine-speaker Bose audio system with an in-dash six-CD/MP3 changer and satellite radio.

Options for the Altima are as difficult to comprehend as particle physics and come with more restrictions than a last-minute vacation reservation. A luxuriously appointed 2.5 S can be had with the addition of two different Convenience Packages -- they contain many of the standard features found on the 3.5 SE. There's also the 2.5 SL Package. Each of these requires purchasing the preceding package. The 3.5 SE can be augmented with a Sport Package as well as an SL-like Premium Package. The Connection and Technology Packages add conveniences like a navigation system with a rearview monitor, as well as additional SL-level items.

2009 Highlights

The 2009 Nissan Altima receives only minor changes. Base models have a few more standard features this year, including power mirrors and a trip computer. Available options now include dual-zone climate control with rear vents and a sunroof as a stand-alone option.

Performance & mpg

The 2009 Nissan Altima offers two engine choices. Altima 2.5 models come with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder producing 175 horsepower and 180 pound-feet of torque. Altima 3.5 models have a 3.5-liter V6 that pumps out 270 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque. Most models (except for the base 2.5 and 3.5 SL) are offered with a standard six-speed manual transmission, with a CVT as an option.

Altimas with the four-cylinder engine can accelerate from zero to 60 mph in the mid-7-second range, which is certainly quick for this segment. The more powerful V6 brings that time down to 6.2 seconds for the manual transmission and 6.6 seconds for the CVT. Fuel economy is surprisingly prudent, considering the healthy power output. The four-cylinder manages 23 mpg in the city/31 on the highway and 26 mpg combined. The V6 turns in 19/26/22 mpg. These figures are for Altimas with the CVT, but the manual transmission's gas mileage is essentially the same.

Safety

Occupant protection is handled by standard front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. Antilock disc brakes are standard across all Altimas, but traction control only comes on the 3.5 models. Stability control isn't offered on 2.5 models and it's optional on the 3.5.

In government crash tests, the Altima sedan has been awarded the highest rating (five out of five stars) for both frontal- and side impact protection. The coupe was awarded four out of five stars for frontal-impact protection and five stars in side-impact tests. Insurance Institute for Highway Safety tests resulted in a top score of "Good" for both frontal-offset and side impact protection.

Driving

The sport-oriented suspension and precise steering provide enough exhilaration to satisfy driving enthusiasts while still managing to deliver a civilized, comfortable and quiet ride. The four-cylinder models should provide sufficient power for the majority of drivers, while the V6's 270 hp is enough to thrill more spirited pilots.

We actually recommend the CVT over the six-speed manual. It is by far the best CVT we've tested, thanks to its responsiveness and use of available power. The manual gearbox falls short, with its sudden clutch engagement, weak shifter and sloppy gear selection. In addition to the manual transmission, the Altima's brakes could also use some improvement. Pedal feel is positive, but stopping distances from 60 mph were only average for this class, requiring 126-134 feet.

Interior

Inside, the 2009 Nissan Altima offers a quiet and attractive cabin made with top-notch materials. All coupes come with a hand brake and sportier seats with more side bolstering, unlike the sedan -- which has more traditional seats and a foot-operated parking brake on CVT models. With the smaller coupe dimensions, front headroom is reduced and rear seating is compromised. Front seats in all Altimas are superb -- especially when the power seats are optioned -- offering a high degree of comfort and support.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2009 Nissan Altima.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

It is what it is.
Mr. Ed,06/18/2016
2.5 S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
I have had mine six years. It has 160K on it. Other than what you would expect - a set of brakes and a serpentine belt. Not a single repair, just routine maintenance. It is a basic model, cheap interior, not overly comfortable but I knew that when I bought it. It is extremely reliable and it was not expensive. It has been paid off for years. I plan to drive it until it drops - I think that is going to be a long time. ..--About 2/3 of them are highway miles.
I can't believe the responses on here.
kgordo26,06/29/2012
After reading several of the reviews, I'm pretty surprised. I've had mine for 2 yrs. I have 60k miles on it & have put nothing into it but oil changes & a set of snow tires. I agree with the review about poor handling in winter, but have not had a single problem since buying 2 front snow tires. Before badmouthing the car, check your tread. I also love the CVT. It is designed to be smoother & it is. As for engine noise, its a 4 cyl people, they're all louder. Also, I'm still on my first set of brakes all around with about 25% left. A lot of the complaints are differing preferences, not quality issues. Do research before you buy! Don't badmouth the quality bc you made a poor personal choice!
Push Button Ignition System
Nissan Altima,09/12/2009
I have owned a new 2009 Nissan Altima for a little less than 5 months. And I find the push-button ignition very unreliable. On three different occasions now, I just could not start the car. I took it into the dealer. I was told that they changed the codes.It doesn't happen often, but when it does, it is most aggravating. Tonight, I waited in the dark for the Auto Club after trying more than a half hour to start it. Finally, the push button ignition connected and I called the Auto Club to cancel service. I know that you have to push on the brake pedal to get it started and I have done this repeatedly without success. Is there a sure-fire way to start this car? Please tell me.
I love my 09 Nissan Altima
sgtkeebler,01/19/2014
very fun to drive around in, and my comfort level in this car is excellent!!! I added on 20% window tint and all the girls turn their heads to look at me. What can I say this car just feels right for me. My last car didn't feel right at all. The engine is very quiet, and it is a undercover powerhouse best 4cly engine I have ever had, even comes with dual exhaust. I don't understand all these bad reviews because I absolutely love the car and have had zero problems since I bought it (not to mention it was a rental before I got it). I got it at 33,668 miles for 14,147$$. I love this car if you are considering purchasing this car I would say this would be the most efficient car you can get.
See all 179 reviews of the 2009 Nissan Altima
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2009 Nissan Altima features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Acceptable
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

Used 2009 Nissan Altima Overview

What's a good price on a Used 2009 Nissan Altima?

Price comparisons for Used 2009 Nissan Altima trim styles:

The Used 2009 Nissan Altima 2.5 S is priced between $2,000 and$10,000 with odometer readings between 66711 and187640 miles.

