Used 2007 Nissan Altima for Sale Near Me

Richard Chevrolet - Cheshire / Connecticut

*** Attention: Wholesale priced Vehicle. Sold AS-IS; no warranty. Buyer pays for inspection and, desired repairs. Lot test drives only. Cash only; NO financing. Buyer registers at DMV. No sales to, Mass. Out of state buyer must trailer home.***, *Local Trade-In*, *Sunroof*, *Leather Interior*, *No Accident History!*. Recent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Super Black 2007 Nissan Altima 2.5 SL 4D Sedan FWD CVT 2.5L I4 SMPI DOHC 26/34 City/Highway MPG Richard Chevrolet has been family owned and operated for over 44 years, and is one of the largest Chevrolet dealership in New England! All our vehicles are PRICED at or BELOW MARKET VALUE! Enjoy a HASSLE FREE...HAGGLE FREE purchase experience that can ONLY be found at Richard Chevrolet! Warranty included on all vehicles except 'wholesale'. Credit Problems are NO Problem! Accepting all trade-ins including boats, campers, classic cars, commercial vehicles and more! Contact Chris Swanson at 203-272-1000 for more information. Please visit http://richardchevy.com/UsedCars.com ASK ABOUT OUR Carmax trade Appraisal match policy *Does not apply to Wholesale vehicles. Price does not include tax, registration fees and conveyance fee.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 Nissan Altima 2.5 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Bluetooth .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

26 Combined MPG ( 23 City/ 31 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1N4AL21E07C155938

Stock: Y629B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-15-2020