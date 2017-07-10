Used 2007 Nissan Altima for Sale Near Me
- 142,443 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$3,500$1,970 Below Market
Richard Chevrolet - Cheshire / Connecticut
*** Attention: Wholesale priced Vehicle. Sold AS-IS; no warranty. Buyer pays for inspection and, desired repairs. Lot test drives only. Cash only; NO financing. Buyer registers at DMV. No sales to, Mass. Out of state buyer must trailer home.***, *Local Trade-In*, *Sunroof*, *Leather Interior*, *No Accident History!*. Recent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Super Black 2007 Nissan Altima 2.5 SL 4D Sedan FWD CVT 2.5L I4 SMPI DOHC 26/34 City/Highway MPG Richard Chevrolet has been family owned and operated for over 44 years, and is one of the largest Chevrolet dealership in New England! All our vehicles are PRICED at or BELOW MARKET VALUE! Enjoy a HASSLE FREE...HAGGLE FREE purchase experience that can ONLY be found at Richard Chevrolet! Warranty included on all vehicles except 'wholesale'. Credit Problems are NO Problem! Accepting all trade-ins including boats, campers, classic cars, commercial vehicles and more! Contact Chris Swanson at 203-272-1000 for more information. Please visit http://richardchevy.com/UsedCars.com ASK ABOUT OUR Carmax trade Appraisal match policy *Does not apply to Wholesale vehicles. Price does not include tax, registration fees and conveyance fee.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Nissan Altima 2.5 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Bluetooth.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AL21E07C155938
Stock: Y629B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 96,472 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$3,495$502 Below Market
Auto Provider - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
You have found what you’re looking for! Don’t look further! Here it is, waiting for you! You are going to love the way it drives! Don’t miss your chance to take it home! COME NOW! THE ONE DRIVES AND RUNS GREAT, ENGINE SOUNDS PERFECT AND THE TRANSMISSION SHIFTS SMOOTHLY, AUTOMATIC, CLOTH INTERIOR WITH AM/FM/CD RADIO, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOOR LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, ICE COLD A/C, GOOD TIRES. Hablamos Espanol. Falamos Portuguese. Auto Provider also has many financing options to choose from with interest rates as low as 2.9 %. Ask us about your auto financing needs and we will provide you with your solutions. WE FINANCE! YOU'RE APPROVED! CALL US OR STOP BY FOR A TEST DRIVE. SE HABLA ESPAÑOL. FALAMOS PORTUGUESE. CALL US NOW AT 954-740-3461! - LOW DOWN PAYMENT! - RATES AS LOW AS 2.9 %! - NO CREDIT, BAD CREDIT! - NO-HASSLE CAR BUYING AND FINANCING EXPERIENCE! - GUARANTEED APPROVAL! - BUILD OR RE-BUILD YOUR CREDIT! - Baja Cuota Inicial! - Tarifas desde 2.9 %! - Sin Credito, Mal Crédito! - Una Experiencia de Compra de Auto y Financiamiento, Sin Problemas! - No se deje rechazar mas! - APROBACIÓN GARANTIZADA! - Construya o reconstruya SU CRÉDITO! Llámenos ya al 954-740-3461 Disclaimer: Price excludes tax, tag, and any other applicable fees related to purchase. Price is a cash price. Price is subject to change without notice. Auto Provider Inc 5350 North State Road 7, North Lauderdale, FL, 33319 WWW.YOURAUTOPROVIDER.COM 954-740-3461
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Nissan Altima 2.5 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AL21E87N453352
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 138,910 milesFrame damage, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,200
Andy Mohr Volkswagen - Avon / Indiana
We will guarantee you $2000 MOHR for your trade-in than any other VW dealership.Silver 2007 Nissan Altima 3.5 SL22/28 City/Highway MPG Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Come see us at the ANDY MOHR AVON VOLKSWAGEN. We have a state of the art facility that is ready to help you with your new or used Volkswagen purchase, used cars, used trucks, used SUVs, and used vans wherever you live. Avon, Danville, Plainfield, Indianapolis, Brownsburg, Greenwood, Mooresville, Speedway...you name it, we are here for you! Call us at (317) 279-4788 or visit our website at www.AndyMohr.com. Where you always SAVE MOHR MONEY!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Nissan Altima 3.5 SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4BL21EX7C180852
Stock: V20166B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 111,491 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$5,250
Fredy Kia - Houston / Texas
Odometer is 7459 miles below market average! Majestic Blue 2007 Nissan Altima 3.5 SE FWD CVT 3.5L V6 SMPI DOHCNo Accidents on CARFAX, Bluetooth Hands Free, Bluetooth Streaming Audio, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, USB Connections, Recent Trade, Local Trade, Alloy Wheels, Push Button Start, Smart Key, ABS brakes, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.We know that prospective customers are extremely well educated when researching their next vehicle. Fredy Kia has made it easy to get all the available vehicle information so you can spend less time researching and more time enjoying your purchase. We believe in making this a transparent and enjoyable experience for our customers so all of our cars are priced competitively with Market Based Pricing.All pricing (Fredy discount, rebates, dealer cash, promotions) Include Rebates, finance rebates and trade in assistance on in stock only vehicles. Price does not include dealer added equipment. If you do not qualify for all rebates, finance or trade rebates, vehicle pricing is subject to change. Photos are checked for accuracy but are for illustration purpose only verify with dealer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Nissan Altima 3.5 SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4BL21E87N423353
Stock: T423353
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 124,160 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$5,500$762 Below Market
Frank Leta Honda - O Fallon / Missouri
At-Home Test Drives! Buy 100% Online! Portable Audio Connection! Sunroof! Heated Seats! Leather Seats! Premium Wheels! Safety and Emissions Tested! Free Car Washes for Life! Also Equipped with: CD Player, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry, Power Locks, Multi-zone Climate Control, Power Windows, Security System, and Steering Wheel Controls. Find out more at www.frankletahonda.com. **AS-IS Vehicles Provide a Current Safety and Emissions** Price Includes $500 Finance Loyalty Coupon!! 2007 Nissan Altima 3.5 SE 4D Sedan 3.5L V6 SMPI DOHC CVT Super Black FWD 3.5L V6 SMPI DOHC, CVT, ABS brakes, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Experience Car Buying Made Simple, at Frank Leta. Enjoy upfront pricing and interact with non-commission product specialists for a pressure free deal. Find out more at www.frankletahonda.com! Free car washes for as long as you own your vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Nissan Altima 3.5 SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4BL21E27C152611
Stock: AD255A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 121,266 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$5,975
Callahan Motor Company - Fort Worth / Texas
This 2007 Nissan Altima 2.5 SL Sedan is featured in Pebble Beach Metallic. Powered by a 2.5 Liter 4 Cylinder and connected to a 5 Speed Automatic transmission offers great fuel economy and driving fun! Handling is tight, the suspension is firm without being choppy, and braking is true making this Front Wheel Drive a well mannered smooth ride. Drive in comfort because this beautiful Altima SL is filled up to the headliner with features that are more at home in luxury cars. Settle into the comfortable leather heated front seats, let the fresh air in through the large sunroof, enjoy the sounds from the stellar AM/FM/CD stereo, and get ready to make your great escape! Drive with confidence; you have ABS, tire pressure monitor, air bags, and more on your side to keep you safe and secure. Our Nissan Altima has smooth, flowing lines that will look fabulous in your driveway. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Nissan Altima 2.5 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AL21EX7N438500
Stock: 18346
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-16-2020
- 93,918 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFive Star DealerFair Deal
$6,995
Gerald Subaru of Naperville - Naperville / Illinois
Contact Gerald Subaru today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2007 Nissan Altima 2.5 S. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. The 2007 Nissan offers compelling fuel-efficiency along with great value. You will no longer feel the need to repeatedly fill up this Nissan Altima 2.5 S's gas tank, in part because of it's superb EPA rating. The incredibly low mileage and painstaking upkeep on this Nissan Altima makes it a once-in-a-lifetime deal that won't last long! Call us today to reserve your test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Nissan Altima 2.5 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AL21E47C217874
Stock: 321320A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 143,820 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$5,000$374 Below Market
Pat McGrath Chevrolet - Cedar Rapids / Iowa
SAFETY FIRST, THEN TEAMWORK. Communicate your way: whether over the phone, through email, text message or via video chat, were here to handle your needs in a manner that does not compromise your safety.........Test drive your way: our team will gladly provide you a closer look at any vehicle youre interested in via video chat, or we can bring the vehicle straight to your door...........Trade appraisal your way: on the lot, or on your front lawn, our team can assess the value of your trade on the spot........Purchase your way: we can guide you through the buying process remotely, or deliver the final paperwork straight to you, wherever is most convenient........ Measures to Protect You-- Enhanced cleaning and disinfecting procedures for all high-trafficked areas, surfaces and equipment........Team Members are following rigorous handwashing procedures through their shift and interactions............... Your lucky day!!! This notable Sedan will have you excited to drive to work, even on Mondays!! Safety equipment includes: Curtain airbags, Passenger Airbag...Other features include: Power locks, Power windows, Cruise control, 2.5 L liter inline 4 cylinder DOHC engine with variable valve timing................ Contact us for price and availability questions, our friendly staff is excited to help you! Prices are subject to change and expire at end of day. Contact Dealer to verify pricing.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Nissan Altima 2.5 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AL21EX7C169104
Stock: C1664A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-15-2020
- 41,810 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$7,475
Carl Black Chevrolet Buick GMC of Orlando - Orlando / Florida
This 2007 Nissan Altima 2.5 S with 41810 miles has a Dark Slate Metallic exterior and Charcoal interior and comes equipped with a Gas I4 2.5L/152 giving you up to 26 mpg in the city and 34 mpg on the highway. Call 888-502-0763 for more details! Carl Black Chevrolet Buick GMC is conveniently located at 11500 E Colonial Dr in Orlando, FL.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Nissan Altima 2.5 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AL21E47C141329
Stock: 4101164A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 155,355 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,950
Southern Import Specialists - Pearl / Mississippi
Check out this 2007 Nissan Altima 2.5 S. Its Variable transmission and Gas I4 2.5L/152 engine will keep you going. This Nissan Altima features the following options: Xtronic continuously variable transmission (CVT), Vehicle immobilizer system, UV reducing glass w/dark upper windshield band, Trip computer w/outside temp gauge, Tilt & telescopic steering column w/mounted cruise controls, Tachometer, coolant temp & fuel gauges, Speed-sensitive variable intermittent windshield wipers w/mist function, Side-door guard beams, Roof-mounted side curtain airbags, and Retained accessory pwr. Stop by and visit us at Southern Import Specialist, 3012 Highway 80 E, Pearl, MS 39208. In-house financing options available with just $2,500 down!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Nissan Altima 2.5 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AL21EX7N451585
Stock: 160028
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2019
- 167,289 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$2,495
Auto Depot, Inc - Jacksonville / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Nissan Altima 2.5 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AL21E77N432122
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 117,636 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,900
First Team Honda - Chesapeake / Virginia
Clean. 2.5 S trim, Pebble Beach Metallic exterior and Charcoal interior. WAS $7,996, EPA 34 MPG Hwy/26 MPG City! Keyless Start, CD Player, newCarTestDrive.com's review says "Fun to drive.". 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. EXCELLENT VALUE: Reduced from $7,996. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: Edmunds.com explains "Contemporary styling, athletic driving manners and a cozy cabin.". 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. Great Gas Mileage: 34 MPG Hwy. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: CD Player, Keyless Start. Safety equipment includes Child Safety Locks, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes. Nissan 2.5 S with Pebble Beach Metallic exterior and Charcoal interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 175 HP at 5600 RPM*. NON-SMOKER VEHICLE, HURRY, LOW MILES, Replaced Serpentine Belt, SIRIUS XM, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, PREMIUM SOUND, POWER SEAT, FOREVER STARTS NOW! FREE VA STATE INSPECTIONS, AND FREE OIL CHANGES FOR LIFE! NO ACCIDENTS ON AUTO CHECK, WE FINANCE With Approved Credit, SERVICED Including: Oil Change, State Inspection, Full Detail, Rotate/Balance Tires, Mount/Balance Tires, Replaced Rear Brakes And Resurfaced Rotors, Replaced Spark Plugs BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER: Enjoy Your Ride Forever with First Team Forever. Oil & Filter Changes FOREVER, State Inspections FOREVER, Parts & Service Guaranteed FOREVER, Towing Assistance FOREVER! Based on 2020 EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on driving conditions, how you drive and maintain your vehicle, battery-pack age/condition and other factors.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Nissan Altima 2.5 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AL21E07C186901
Stock: X200450B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 131,607 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$5,894
Toyota of Slidell - Slidell / Louisiana
We are open and ready to serve you! Shop safely and conveniently from the comfort of your home. Contact us today to schedule an at home test drive! Home Delivery available Toyota Of Slidell in Slidell, LA treats the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern. We know that you have high expectations, and as a car dealer we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Recent Arrival! 2007 Nissan Altima 2.5 SL 26/34 City/Highway MPG**ONE OWNER**, **LOCAL TRADE**, Dealer Detailed, 160 Point Inspection, Recent Oil Change. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!CARFAX One-Owner.Toyota of Slidell is the leader in customer service on the North shore. Come experience what a great car dealer can be.For directions to Toyota of Slidell Click belowhttp://www.toyotaofslidell.com/slidell-toyota-directions.htm.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Nissan Altima 2.5 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AL21E87N493060
Stock: T510863TA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 111,220 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$5,998
Luther Brookdale Mazda - Brooklyn Center / Minnesota
BEAUTIFUL EXTERIOR AND INTERIOR!BEST DEALS IN TOWN. GET THIS CLEAN CARFAX!DON'T LET THE HIGH MILES SCARE YOU. THIS IS A GREAT VEHICLE AT A GREAT PRICE. THIS VEHICLE HAS PASSED OUR LUTHER SAFETY INSPECTION TO ENSURE SAFE TRANSPORTATION FOR YOU. Economical! This vehicle is rated higher than most vehicles in it's class in terms of fuel economy!GREAT LOOKING INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR!LUTHER BARGAIN LOT ==== CALL 866-947-8111 ==== 7417 Brooklyn Blvd, Brooklyn Park, MN 55443 ===== BARGAIN LOT vehicles are SAFETY inspected. Minor repairs are completed to ensure a safe mode of transportation for a fair budget. Priced to sell, all vehicles are clearly marked. Financing available on MOST units! Only available for a short period of time. Sold 100% AS-IS. Want a second opinion? All vehicles are available for you to take to your mechanic, we encourage it! Carfax, safety inspection, and reconditioning repair orders available for your viewing. Not eligible for warranty or exchange policy. Not eligible for Luther Advantage Card Gas Card. DON’T WAIT ===== LUTHER BARGAIN LOT ==== CALL 866-947-8111 ==== Check whether a vehicle is subject to open recalls for safety issues at safercar.gov Metro Bargain Lot vehicles are SAFETY inspected. Minor repairs are completed to ensure a safe mode of transportation for a fair budget. Priced to sell all vehicles are clearly marked. Only available for a short period of time (~30 days) before they are liquidated. Sold 100% AS-IS. Want a second opinion? All vehicles are available for you to take to your mechanic we encourage it. Carfax safety inspection and reconditioning repair orders available for your viewing. Not eligible for warranty or exchange policy. Not eligible for Luther Advantage Card Gas Card or Promotional Visa Gift Cards.*Financing available on SELECT vehicles*. DON’T WAIT….Call Metro Bargain Lot TODAY at 763-331-7272.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Nissan Altima 2.5 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AL21E67C153515
Stock: M153515
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 152,009 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$5,999
12K And Under Motors - Nicholasville / Kentucky
This front wheel drive 2007 Nissan Altima 2.5 SL features a Majestic Blue Metallic Exterior with a Blond Cloth Interior and has only 152,009 miles. TECHNOLOGY FEATURES: This Nissan Altima Includes Keyless Start, Keyless Entry, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Power Outlet, Single-Disc CD Player MECHANICAL FEATURES: Scores 34.0 Highway MPG and 26.0 City MPG! This Nissan Altima comes Factory equipped with an impressive 4cyl, 2.5l, 175.0hp engine, an xtronic continuously variable (cvt) transmission. Other Installed Mechanical Features Include Push Button Start, Continuously Variable Transmission, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Front Wheel Drive, Gasoline Engine, Cruise Control, Disc Brakes, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer, Remote Trunk Release, Power Steering INTERIOR OPTIONS: Cloth Seats, Air Conditioning, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Bucket Seats, Rear Window Defroster, Vanity Mirrors, Bench Seat, Reading Light(s), Tilt Steering Wheel SAFETY OPTIONS: Drivers Air Bag, Child Proof Locks, Front Side Air Bags, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag This awe-inspiring vehicle as well has Keyless Entry , an Auxiliary Power Outlet , and Single-Disc CD Changer .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Nissan Altima 2.5 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AL21E87C134092
Stock: 134092
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-06-2019
- 191,936 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,390
Bomnin Chevrolet Manassas - Manassas / Virginia
Clean CARFAX. CVT. Silver 2007 Nissan Altima 2.5 S FWD 26/34 City/Highway MPG We offer preferred pricing and VIP service to you directly through the Internet Department. If you are looking for The NO Hassle Approach with No Back and Forth, and more information about our low prices and factory incentives please visit us at: www.bomninmanassas.com. We offer you the best service, lowest price and the best selection guaranteed.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Nissan Altima 2.5 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AL21EX7N458049
Stock: 1107371A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 90,165 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,705
Pearson Mazda - Henrico / Virginia
**OIL CHANGE. CHASSIS LUBED & ALL FLUIDS TOPPED OFF, **FULLY SERVICED BY A FACTORY TRAINED TECHNICIAN, CVT.THIS VEHICLE INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING FEATURES AND OPTIONS: CVT, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 7.0JJ x 16 Steel Wheels w/Bolt-On Cover, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM/CD Radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Contoured Reclining Front Bucket Seats, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wipers. Pearson Mazda in Richmond's West end is committed to serving all of your vehicle needs before and after the sale. Stop by today to see why we are Central Virginia's number one Mazda dealer.At Pearson Mazda We Offer Market Based Pricing so please call 804.346.0300 to check on the availability of this vehicle. We'll buy your vehicle, even if you don't buy ours. Open 7 days a week to serve you. Service open nightly until 6pm and 3pm on Saturday. Family Owned and Operated, and Serving the Richmond Area for over 40 Years.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Nissan Altima 2.5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AL21E37C124425
Stock: 13480A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-19-2020
- 76,989 miles
$6,933
Valley Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Staunton / Virginia
2007 Nissan Altima 2.5 S Altima 2.5 S, 2.5L I4 SMPI DOHC, CVT.26/34 City/Highway MPGTo Protect Your Safety, we are currently offering Home Services:Virtual Tour of Vehicle: We will use live interactive video chat to give you a virtual walk around of any vehicle we have in stock.Test Drive at Home: We will bring the vehicle to your home for a no-obligation test drive.Local Home Delivery: If you buy a vehicle, over the phone, email, text. (E-Contract?) We will deliver the vehicle to your home or a place of your choosing.At Carter Myers, your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Our delivery drivers will sanitize the vehicle before taking it to you. Drivers will wear a mask & gloves & will re-sanitize the vehicle before exiting. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled & delivered to the customer for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance of no less than 6 feet. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Nissan Altima 2.5 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AL21E17N415350
Stock: H23967A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
