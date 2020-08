Used 2009 Nissan Altima for Sale Near Me

Mike Erdman Cadillac - Merritt Island / Florida

Nissan 2009 Altima Red Alert Metallic 2.5 S 2.5L 4-Cylinder SMPI DOHC FWD CVT with Xtronic Odometer is 57914 miles below market average! 23/31 City/Highway MPG

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2009 Nissan Altima 2.5 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

26 Combined MPG ( 23 City/ 31 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1N4AL24E79C179460

Stock: 51844A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-01-2020