Used 2014 Nissan Altima Consumer Reviews

I love this car renee33 , 02/11/2014 28 of 29 people found this review helpful I have owned many cars in the past including last a 2010 Acura TL. After renting a Nissan Altima and driving it round trip over 1200 miles for a trip I was sold and got rid of my Acura and brought the 2014 Nissan Altima S with the Sport Value Package. I absolutely love the gas mileage I get from it I easily go all highway driving over 600 miles before needing gas and the features are great for me not too many not too few features. I think it has a great ride and looks impressive. I get lots of comments on it and so far after purchasing it in mid September I have only had oil changes necessary and anticipate no problems in the future. Report Abuse

The Best Car I have ever owned akinchen , 12/06/2013 21 of 22 people found this review helpful This is a fantastic car , I opted to get the 3.5 SV mainly due to the performance . It is extremely fast for a sedan and extremely fuel Efficient . Slow down the RPM to about 68 on HWY and I consistently get 36 MPG, Brim to Brim fill up , Go about 75 and it will go down to the original specs which is 31 MPG. I use only synthetic oil in all my cars . For Texas hwy it is a fantastic car , quiet and Luxury. I also have Lexus and it is to me a bit better than my 4 year old Lexus which I paid a lot more for. Nissan CVT is considered the best of all Car makers . I prefer Cloth interior , not a big fan of leather . The car is Super quiet and is the best car I have ever owned , beat all Report Abuse

..."Surprisingly sporty"... ..."Boomer"... , 10/15/2015 2.5 S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT) 19 of 20 people found this review helpful I don't know what other shoppers should know about this car,it gets down to their personal needs and choices. For my-self I've had this Altima for three months now and am very pleased with it. I bought it used at 15 months of useage from a national car rental agency and saved $2700 compared to the going market price.On top of the balance of factory warranty the rental agency had their own 12month or 12 thousand mile warranty and a policy of replacing brakes and tires with more than 30% wear,so I got new tires and brakes for the price.I had concerns coming from a Maxima and a 6 cylinder engine but my fears were put to rest after finding out how fast the 4 cylinder engine can be.The front seats are very comfortable from the moment you sit on them and you can drive a long distance and arrive feeling as comfortable as when you started.Back seat leg room is excellent and the seats are as comfortable too.The handling is better than I expected with little lean during corners and the average lumps and bumps on urban roads rarely intrude into the cabin.The steering was a real pleasant surprise with a nice feel on the road and nicely weighted without being too soft or over assisted.The cvt does take some getting used to.Under normal loads it acts like a traditional automatic in its sound and feel;but under a heavy foot the engine races ahead and the rest of the car plays catch up.Hit the power button and the cvt drops out of its normal over drive mode and the car becomes surprisingly fast in acceleration.For my-self the only negative is the 'goose neck' trunk hinges.They're too intrusive and have the potential of being luggage crushers.The trunk is spacious but would benefit from the newer type hinges that are shaped like an X and don't go inside the trunk.My favourite feature is the fuel economy:..I'm averaging 33 miles per gallon tooling around town so am waiting to see how good the highway economy is.If the Altima is like other Japanese cars I've owned it will prove reliable with a cost effective ownership and again I'm tickled pink with the fuel economy...I'm now at 15 months of ownership and over still pleased with my choice of vehicle.Four months ago the trans mission started acting rough which meant a visit to the dealership.End result was a new replacement transmission with the latest factory computer codes.The car had been an ex-rental vehicle and given the many different driving styles(or lack of) the transmission failed.To my good fortune I was covered by the balance of the original factory warranty and didn't have to pay a penny.Since then all has been well and I've adapted to how a cvt works and really appreciate its efficiency and the excellent fuel economy it provides.The largest out of pocket expense has been a purchase of a wax and polish kit which I had applied by a local detail shop.I have never seen a car with such a lustrous shine and if the claim of the company holds true I can look forward to five years of no elbow grease from myself in keeping the shine.So far it has come through different types of weather and not a blemish anywhere.My only regret with the Altima is had I waited a few months I could have had one with the rear view back-up camera and screen.Like the looks,stylish with out being extreme, the engineering content,the driving comfort and dynamics,and as said before,the fuel economy.These are very good cars... Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Ad Build Your Altima Super Black

Scarlet Ember Tintcoat

Storm Blue

Gun Metallic

Glacier White

Brilliant Silver Metallic

Deep Blue Pearl

Sunset Drift ChromaFlair BUILD AT CPO.NissanUSA.com CPO.NissanUSA.com

2014 Pearl white Altima nicecarz , 09/02/2014 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Love this car. Smooth, quiet and a good quality car for the money. Traded in a 2014 Honda CRV for a 2014 Altima SV. Getting better gas mileage and a smoother ride. Have noticed that noise when accelerating that everyone is talking about. It does not bother me though after all I am coming out of a noisy SUV. Report Abuse