2005 Nissan Altima Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Altima 3.5 SE-R 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,409$2,956$3,263
Clean$2,155$2,649$2,924
Average$1,646$2,035$2,245
Rough$1,138$1,420$1,566
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Altima 2.5 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,383$2,099$2,493
Clean$1,237$1,881$2,233
Average$945$1,445$1,715
Rough$653$1,008$1,196
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Altima 3.5 SE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,598$2,326$2,726
Clean$1,429$2,084$2,443
Average$1,092$1,601$1,875
Rough$754$1,117$1,308
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Altima 3.5 SE-R 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,305$3,094$3,530
Clean$2,062$2,772$3,162
Average$1,575$2,129$2,428
Rough$1,089$1,486$1,694
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Altima 2.5 S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,595$2,479$2,963
Clean$1,427$2,221$2,654
Average$1,090$1,706$2,038
Rough$753$1,191$1,422
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Altima 2.5 S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,557$2,392$2,850
Clean$1,392$2,144$2,554
Average$1,064$1,647$1,961
Rough$735$1,149$1,368
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Altima 3.5 SL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,009$2,804$3,242
Clean$1,797$2,513$2,905
Average$1,373$1,930$2,230
Rough$949$1,347$1,556
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Altima 2.5 S 4dr Sedan w/SL Package (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,806$2,695$3,184
Clean$1,615$2,415$2,853
Average$1,234$1,855$2,190
Rough$853$1,295$1,528
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Altima 3.5 SE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,530$2,167$2,519
Clean$1,369$1,942$2,257
Average$1,046$1,492$1,732
Rough$723$1,041$1,208
Sell my 2005 Nissan Altima with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Altima near you

FAQ

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2005 Nissan Altima on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 Nissan Altima with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,237 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,881 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2005 Nissan Altima. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2005 Nissan Altima and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2005 Nissan Altima ranges from $653 to $2,493, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2005 Nissan Altima is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.