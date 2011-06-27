Estimated values
2005 Nissan Altima 3.5 SE-R 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,409
|$2,956
|$3,263
|Clean
|$2,155
|$2,649
|$2,924
|Average
|$1,646
|$2,035
|$2,245
|Rough
|$1,138
|$1,420
|$1,566
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Altima 2.5 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,383
|$2,099
|$2,493
|Clean
|$1,237
|$1,881
|$2,233
|Average
|$945
|$1,445
|$1,715
|Rough
|$653
|$1,008
|$1,196
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Altima 3.5 SE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,598
|$2,326
|$2,726
|Clean
|$1,429
|$2,084
|$2,443
|Average
|$1,092
|$1,601
|$1,875
|Rough
|$754
|$1,117
|$1,308
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Altima 3.5 SE-R 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,305
|$3,094
|$3,530
|Clean
|$2,062
|$2,772
|$3,162
|Average
|$1,575
|$2,129
|$2,428
|Rough
|$1,089
|$1,486
|$1,694
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Altima 2.5 S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,595
|$2,479
|$2,963
|Clean
|$1,427
|$2,221
|$2,654
|Average
|$1,090
|$1,706
|$2,038
|Rough
|$753
|$1,191
|$1,422
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Altima 2.5 S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,557
|$2,392
|$2,850
|Clean
|$1,392
|$2,144
|$2,554
|Average
|$1,064
|$1,647
|$1,961
|Rough
|$735
|$1,149
|$1,368
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Altima 3.5 SL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,009
|$2,804
|$3,242
|Clean
|$1,797
|$2,513
|$2,905
|Average
|$1,373
|$1,930
|$2,230
|Rough
|$949
|$1,347
|$1,556
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Altima 2.5 S 4dr Sedan w/SL Package (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,806
|$2,695
|$3,184
|Clean
|$1,615
|$2,415
|$2,853
|Average
|$1,234
|$1,855
|$2,190
|Rough
|$853
|$1,295
|$1,528
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Altima 3.5 SE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,530
|$2,167
|$2,519
|Clean
|$1,369
|$1,942
|$2,257
|Average
|$1,046
|$1,492
|$1,732
|Rough
|$723
|$1,041
|$1,208