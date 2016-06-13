Used 2015 Porsche Macan for Sale Near Me
782 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 46,820 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$39,995$10,189 Below Market
- 32,212 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$40,995$3,649 Below Market
- 30,033 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$42,686$3,984 Below Market
- 59,944 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$36,990$3,674 Below Market
- 53,673 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$31,995$4,575 Below Market
- 39,317 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$34,727$3,710 Below Market
- 69,388 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$29,899$3,382 Below Market
- 13,896 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$48,995
- 39,528 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$34,899$1,592 Below Market
- 47,942 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$32,998$2,359 Below Market
- 37,161 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$34,990$1,884 Below Market
- 54,638 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$29,993$2,971 Below Market
- 43,032 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$34,395$301 Below Market
- 64,007 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$38,999$310 Below Market
- 63,645 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$34,900$2,656 Below Market
- 68,166 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$31,991
- certified
2015 Porsche Macan S38,134 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$39,950$1,936 Below Market
- certified
2015 Porsche Macan S32,323 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$42,075$1,339 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Porsche Macan searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Porsche Macan
Read recent reviews for the Porsche Macan
Write a reviewSee all 25 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.925 Reviews
Report abuse
Sam Suen,06/13/2016
S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)
It might cost a bit more than the competition but its worth every penny. My wife thinks it is luxurious and quiet. My kids think its the most comfortable car we owned and my main attraction to the car is its performance and handling. What kind of black magic is this?! Porsche tunes their base suspension so well that you will be wasting money on PASM or air suspension. You won't need it unless you are chasing seconds on a race track. The S makes plenty power so I wouldn't bother going with the TURBO unless you want to drag race someone all the time. I would recommend getting at least the BOSE stereo upgrade as the base unit sounds horrible. I would also recommend getting the sport seat for its superior support and comfort. If you keep disciplined and not get tempted by all those other options, you can get it at a reasonable price. I have achieved 29 MPG on the highway at 65 MPH for a 30 minutes stretch. But it is so much fun getting on the gas and listen to the exhaust pop with the gear change. The PDK is nothing short of phenomenal. Your real life mileage will be closer to 20 MPG. Three years in, the car is still a delight. A few recalls have not made any difference to my enjoyment. No unbecoming rattles and shakes. Still have plenty treads on tires and brakes are good for more miles. The Porsche dealers’ pricing for service has gone off the deep end, going from a reasonable $300 for the first service to $1600 for the 30k service. That is basically an oil change and new plugs. Thankfully nothing a local garage cannot handle for a fraction of the cost. The only dilemma I face is what to replace it with when I sell it. June 2018 update. Dealer has learned the errors of its ways. Whole Service department has be reorganized. Offering service specials to get its customers back. Front tires still have 4/32 and rears 6/32. Will replace after the summer. Everything still working well. Still don't see anything in the market which could be a worthwhile replacement. December 2019 update. Tires replaced September 18 with same brand as they lasted 38k miles, not bad at all for an SUV. Brakes replaced ar 40k miles. PDK fluids and filters also changed. Car has been super reliable. Everything still works. The market has finally caught up. Newer models have more technology. Everyone has made their SUV faster and better. The last five years has been trouble free with this vehicle. It handled city highways and winding roads with aplomb. I could probably drive it for another five without breaking a sweat. However, my needs have changed and I no longer need an SUV. The SUV craze gripping the country is making some beloved sedans disappear. I finally traded the Macan S in for a sports sedan. Best get one before those are gone.
Related Porsche Macan info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Cadillac CTS 2015
- Used BMW M3 2017
- Used Honda Accord Hybrid 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2012
- Used Alfa Romeo Giulia 2018
- Used Chrysler 300 2013
- Used Lexus GS 350 2016
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2015
- Used Land Rover Discovery 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2016
- Used GMC Terrain 2016
- Used BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 2018
- Used Audi A4 2012
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD 2017
- Used Nissan Rogue 2012
- Used Subaru Crosstrek 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus LC 500
- Used Cadillac Escalade EXT
- Used Chrysler Crossfire
- Used BMW Z4
- Used Pontiac Grand Prix
- Used FIAT 500
- Used Cadillac CTS Coupe
- Used BMW 6 Series
- Used Lexus SC 430
- Used Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV
- Used Maserati GranTurismo
- Used Mazda Mazdaspeed 3
Shop used models by city
- Used Porsche Panamera Omaha NE
- Used Porsche Panamera New York NY
- Used Porsche Panamera Baton Rouge LA
- Used Porsche Panamera Greensboro NC
- Used Porsche Panamera Lincoln NE
- Used Porsche Panamera Austin TX
- Used Porsche Panamera Lawrenceville GA
- Used Porsche Panamera Indianapolis IN
- Used Porsche Panamera New Orleans LA
- Used Porsche Panamera Springfield MA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Porsche Macan 2018 Salem OR
- Used Porsche Cayenne 2018 Wilmington DE
- Used Porsche Cayenne 2016 Everett WA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 Ford Transit Connect
- 2020 Cadillac XT6
- 2020 500X
- 2020 Audi S3
- 2020 Sierra 2500HD
- 2019 Subaru Impreza
- 2019 Q70
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris
- Chevrolet Express 2020
- 2020 Nissan NV Passenger
- 2019 Porsche Macan
- 2019 2500
- 2020 Mirage G4
- 2019 4Runner
- 2019 Nissan Versa Note
- 2019 Outlander
- 2020 MX-5 Miata RF
- Acura RLX 2020