Used 2015 Porsche Macan for Sale Near Me

It might cost a bit more than the competition but its worth every penny. My wife thinks it is luxurious and quiet. My kids think its the most comfortable car we owned and my main attraction to the car is its performance and handling. What kind of black magic is this?! Porsche tunes their base suspension so well that you will be wasting money on PASM or air suspension. You won't need it unless you are chasing seconds on a race track. The S makes plenty power so I wouldn't bother going with the TURBO unless you want to drag race someone all the time. I would recommend getting at least the BOSE stereo upgrade as the base unit sounds horrible. I would also recommend getting the sport seat for its superior support and comfort. If you keep disciplined and not get tempted by all those other options, you can get it at a reasonable price. I have achieved 29 MPG on the highway at 65 MPH for a 30 minutes stretch. But it is so much fun getting on the gas and listen to the exhaust pop with the gear change. The PDK is nothing short of phenomenal. Your real life mileage will be closer to 20 MPG. Three years in, the car is still a delight. A few recalls have not made any difference to my enjoyment. No unbecoming rattles and shakes. Still have plenty treads on tires and brakes are good for more miles. The Porsche dealers’ pricing for service has gone off the deep end, going from a reasonable $300 for the first service to $1600 for the 30k service. That is basically an oil change and new plugs. Thankfully nothing a local garage cannot handle for a fraction of the cost. The only dilemma I face is what to replace it with when I sell it. June 2018 update. Dealer has learned the errors of its ways. Whole Service department has be reorganized. Offering service specials to get its customers back. Front tires still have 4/32 and rears 6/32. Will replace after the summer. Everything still working well. Still don't see anything in the market which could be a worthwhile replacement. December 2019 update. Tires replaced September 18 with same brand as they lasted 38k miles, not bad at all for an SUV. Brakes replaced ar 40k miles. PDK fluids and filters also changed. Car has been super reliable. Everything still works. The market has finally caught up. Newer models have more technology. Everyone has made their SUV faster and better. The last five years has been trouble free with this vehicle. It handled city highways and winding roads with aplomb. I could probably drive it for another five without breaking a sweat. However, my needs have changed and I no longer need an SUV. The SUV craze gripping the country is making some beloved sedans disappear. I finally traded the Macan S in for a sports sedan. Best get one before those are gone.

