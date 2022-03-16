What is the Honda Passport?

It is the argument against using the word "compromise" as an insult. The 2023 Honda Passport sits between Honda's best-selling vehicle, the CR-V, and its three-row SUV, the Pilot. It's a spacious two-row SUV that offers ample storage space as its primary selling point in a utilitarian way that has become a staple of the Honda brand.

The Passport's rugged off-road appearance is matched with 7.5 inches of ground clearance (8.1 inches on vehicles equipped with optional all-wheel drive) and 41.2 cubic feet of cargo-friendly space behind the second row. Honda introduced the TrailSport trim in 2022, which includes all-wheel drive, some cosmetic features and a set of Firestone Destination LE2s to cement its camping-friendly energy. Nothing has been officially announced about the 2023 model year, but since the Passport just went through a round of changes, we expect it will largely hold steady.

We owned a Passport for a year as part of our long-term test program and the two-row SUV's weakest link, technology, hasn't changed well into its third generation. The current Passport is our favorite two-row SUV, though, fending off competitors including the Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport and Jeep Grand Cherokee. But if you're looking to add an extra row, the Kia Sorento is worth a look — as is the Edmunds Top Rated SUV, the Kia Telluride.