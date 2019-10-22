2019 Porsche Macan
Which Macan does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
- Quick acceleration regardless of engine choice
- Most athletic and engaging SUV in the class
- Surprisingly comfortable and composed ride
- Easy to customize thanks to a long list of individual options
- Less rear legroom and cargo capacity than many competitors
- Options and packages can add up quickly
- More powerful turbo 3.0-liter V6 engine for S models
- New interior design incorporating a 10.9-inch touchscreen
- Subtle styling updates
- More natural voice recognition software
- Part of the first Macan generation introduced in 2015
Overall rating
No automaker can resist the allure of SUVs, not even Porsche. If you'd said at the beginning of the 2000s that Porsche's best-selling car would be an SUV, only the savviest auto industry insiders would have nodded sagely. Everyone else would have laughed you from the room.
The Porsche Cayenne debuted a few years later as America's appetite for SUVs turned voracious, and it's widely credited with turning around the company's financial fortunes. Slicing the SUV pie finer, the 2019 Porsche Macan distills the Cayenne's qualities into a compact and dynamic size.
With its choice of high-revving turbocharged four- or six-cylinder engines, rear-biased all-wheel-drive system, quick-shifting seven-speed transmission, and a suspension calibrated more for winding roads than dirt trails, the Macan comes closer to the performance character of the automaker's lauded 911 coupe better than its larger, heavier counterpart.
For 2019, the Macan features a variety of updates to further its appeal. Inside is a new infotainment system with a larger touchscreen display and web-based navigation. The Macan S trim gets a revised V6 engine with more horsepower and low-end torque, as well as larger brakes that Porsche says also improve brake feel. The latter has been one of the Macan's few weaknesses we've discovered in our testing. New options include a heated windshield, a cabin air ionizer, and suspension and engine software upgrades that extend the Macan's power and handling limits.
Like every new Porsche, the Macan can be optioned and equipped to your heart's desire. Alas, doing so can result in a price that might even give a hedge fund manager pause. But if you want a small crossover that's a lot like a sports car, the Macan is the way to go.
Notably, we picked the 2019 Porsche Macan as one of Edmunds' Best Luxury Cars for this year.
Porsche Macan models
The 2019 Porsche Macan is a five-seat small luxury SUV available in two trim levels: base and S. Both come standard with all-wheel drive and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Other variants, such as the Turbo and the GTS, are expected to arrive later in the model year or for 2020.
The base model starts with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (248 hp, 273 lb-ft of torque), 18-inch wheels, front and rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, a lane departure warning system, a power liftgate, LED headlights, automatic wipers, rear privacy glass, three-zone automatic climate control, power-adjustable front seats, partial leather and simulated-suede upholstery, a 40/20/40-split folding rear seat and a cargo cover.
Electronic features include the Porsche Communication Management infotainment system, upgraded for 2019 with a larger 10.9-inch touchscreen interface, improved voice recognition software, internet radio and web-based navigation. Carryover features include Bluetooth, four USB ports (two front, two rear), and a 10-speaker sound system with satellite and HD radio.
The Macan S is equipped similarly, with the notable exception of a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine (348 hp, 354 lb-ft), 19-inch wheels, more powerful brakes, different exterior trim types, and dual twin-pipe exhaust ports.
Options abound for both trims — bundled in packages and as stand-alone features. Highlights include the Premium package, which adds adaptive headlights, auto-dimming rearview and side mirrors, heated seats, Apple CarPlay, and a Bose surround-sound audio system. A step further is the Premium Package Plus, which adds a panoramic sunroof, keyless entry and ignition, and upgraded front seats with ventilation and memory settings. The Sport Chrono package includes an analog stopwatch, launch control, and driver-selectable modes that optimize suspension and transmission settings.
Along with a dizzying array of interior and exterior trim upgrades, stand-alone options worth checking out include an adaptive air suspension, adaptive sport seats, an electronically locking rear differential, a premium Burmester audio system, lane keeping assist and adaptive cruise control.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Porsche Macan Turbo (twin-turbo 3.6L V6 | 7-speed automated manual | AWD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2015, the current Macan has received some updates, including new engine choices, a new infotainment system and revised suspension tuning. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Macan, however.
Driving
Comfort
Interior
Utility
Technology
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Porsche Macan.
Trending topics in reviews
- value
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- handling & steering
- ride quality
- engine
- comfort
- acceleration
- driving experience
- appearance
- dashboard
- visibility
- lights
- interior
Most helpful consumer reviews
2020 Macan S review: Options are expensive, but you do get what you pay for in quality of materials and In the absolutely joy driving this vehicle. I have owned many vehicle in my lifetime but none have given me as much driving pleasure. Reliability has yet to be determined, it’s only been a few weeks. I have very few complaints, the only one worth mentioning is the lack of daytime visibility when reading the numbers on the analog tach. The S model tachometer comes with a grey rather than black dial, which provides poor contrast with the white numbers on the tach, once the backlightIng has switched off. The red tach needle remains visible. I find myself turning the lights back on during sunny days especially during early mornings when the sun is low.
I had a loaded Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit before I traded. I hopped into the Macan and just really loved the feel. It handles well, and drives very nice. I actually liked my Jeep a lot, but was looking for a change. Sure there is additional expense associated to such a vehicle, but it is well worth it! I look forward to driving each day! Only downfall is that there is no remote start as an option. I usually forgot to use it on the Jeep so it wasn’t a breaker for me.
I am in love with my new car. I have been a Lexus buyer for 20 years and was afraid to switch. Lexus has always met every issue with professionalism.So far, I am loving the car. We will see how the Porsche dealers pan out. The Lexus dealer has a much better service area while you are waiting with food, massage chairs and drinks. Porsche could improve on that. We will see how the car holds up. All in all I am very happy with the purchase.
After 4K miles all I can say is Wow. The first Porsche in the family and highly doubt the last. Wife daily driver but every time I drive it makes it harder to get back in my sports car!
Edmunds Vehicle Test Editor Kurt Niebuhr had a chance to sample the subtle but significantly refreshed 2019 Porsche Macan. He gives us a closer look at some of the changes as well as on-road insight into Porsche's very own hot hatch. Is it still the performance benchmark for the class?
Features & Specs
|4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
|MSRP
|$49,900
|MPG
|19 city / 23 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|248 hp @ 5000 rpm
|S 4dr SUV AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7AM
|MSRP
|$58,600
|MPG
|18 city / 23 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|348 hp @ 5400 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Macan safety features:
- Lane Keep Assist
- Warns you if you're about to drift out of your lane via audible cue and steering correction.
- Lane Change Assist
- Lets you know when there's a car in your blind spots by activating a light in the side mirror.
- Adaptive Cruise Control with Active Safe
- Sounds an audible warning and applies the brakes if necessary to prevent a potential frontal collision.
Porsche Macan vs. the competition
Porsche Macan vs. Land Rover Range Rover Velar
The Velar is one of Range Rover's newest models. Like the Macan, it aims to distill a larger sport-luxury package into a smaller and more stylish size. The Velar offers an optional diesel engine, giving it an advantage for buyers seeking better fuel economy, as well as elegant Range Rover styling. The Macan counters with superior handling ability and a smoother ride.
Porsche Macan vs. Alfa Romeo Stelvio
The Stelvio is one of the newest additions to the European sport SUV class. With its crisp handling and steering, powerful engines and distinctive styling, it's a formidable competitor. Italian flair also goes a long way compared to what some might consider the Macan's blander appearance. However, the Alfa isn't as capable as the Macan when it comes to cargo or towing capacity.
Porsche Macan vs. BMW X4
It's no surprise that one of the Macan's closest rivals comes from BMW. Like the Macan, the X4 offers impressive engine power, agile handling and a well-crafted interior. The BMW is also just as easy to personalize and option up to a surprisingly high price tag. You can't go wrong with either, although the BMW has the edge with slightly more passenger room and cargo space.
FAQ
Is the Porsche Macan a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Porsche Macan?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Porsche Macan:
- More powerful turbo 3.0-liter V6 engine for S models
- New interior design incorporating a 10.9-inch touchscreen
- Subtle styling updates
- More natural voice recognition software
- Part of the first Macan generation introduced in 2015
Is the Porsche Macan reliable?
Is the 2019 Porsche Macan a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Porsche Macan?
The least-expensive 2019 Porsche Macan is the 2019 Porsche Macan 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $49,900.
Other versions include:
- 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $49,900
- S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $58,600
What are the different models of Porsche Macan?
2019 Porsche Macan Overview
The 2019 Porsche Macan is offered in the following submodels: Macan SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), and S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7AM).
What do people think of the 2019 Porsche Macan?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Porsche Macan and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Macan 4.7 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Macan.
