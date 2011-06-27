1990 Mitsubishi Galant Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$765 - $1,870
Used Galant for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1990 Highlights
Mitsubishi's highly acclaimed all-wheel-drive system is introduced to the American market sedan in the GS-X model. GS-X models have the same 135-horsepower engine as the GS. No other changes for the 1990 Galant.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1990 Mitsubishi Galant.
Most helpful consumer reviews
GREGM,04/12/2002
My 90 Galant was the best, most reliable vehicle I ever owned. Finally got a new Olds Intrigue because I got bored driving the same car for so long. Kept it for 125,000 miles. Just minor repairs near the end. Except the A/C did give out at 10 years. Lasted longer than other, newer cars in the family. The new Mitsubish Galant does not seem to be up to the same standard.
momof3,03/04/2009
We bought our Galant almost new from a dealing in TX. This was the greatest car I have ever owned! It was sporty, handled great, very comfortable. This car was reliable and took us on trips across the country a couple of times. Never had a problem with it. Had a friend who owned an $85,000 sports car ride in it and she kept saying How much did you pay for this? It's a great car, very luxurious. ....Unfortunately we traded it in for a minivan, wish we hadn't.
bora,07/01/2002
this by far is the best car ever made! i've had my share of cars (5) in the span of about 3 years and my galant was perfect. well built, very comfortable, very reliable and can i say zoom! zoom! zoom! too bad the tranny went in the end and i had to junk it. perfect handling on s turns and absolutely no problems with the motor after my inability to keep the car under 110 mph on the highway.
dogstenger,10/08/2002
excellent car. very reliable. no major problems after 150,000. A/C pumps out more cold air than any other vehile I have ever owned.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1990 Mitsubishi Galant features & specs
MPG
18 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
135 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
20 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
135 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
20 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
102 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
102 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Galant
Related Used 1990 Mitsubishi Galant info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019