We bought our Galant almost new from a dealing in TX. This was the greatest car I have ever owned! It was sporty, handled great, very comfortable. This car was reliable and took us on trips across the country a couple of times. Never had a problem with it. Had a friend who owned an $85,000 sports car ride in it and she kept saying How much did you pay for this? It's a great car, very luxurious. ....Unfortunately we traded it in for a minivan, wish we hadn't.

