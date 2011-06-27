  1. Home
1990 Mitsubishi Galant Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

Mitsubishi's highly acclaimed all-wheel-drive system is introduced to the American market sedan in the GS-X model. GS-X models have the same 135-horsepower engine as the GS. No other changes for the 1990 Galant.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Mitsubishi Galant.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
10 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 10 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Wish Mitsubish still made them this well
GREGM,04/12/2002
My 90 Galant was the best, most reliable vehicle I ever owned. Finally got a new Olds Intrigue because I got bored driving the same car for so long. Kept it for 125,000 miles. Just minor repairs near the end. Except the A/C did give out at 10 years. Lasted longer than other, newer cars in the family. The new Mitsubish Galant does not seem to be up to the same standard.
Fantastic, Fun Car!
momof3,03/04/2009
We bought our Galant almost new from a dealing in TX. This was the greatest car I have ever owned! It was sporty, handled great, very comfortable. This car was reliable and took us on trips across the country a couple of times. Never had a problem with it. Had a friend who owned an $85,000 sports car ride in it and she kept saying How much did you pay for this? It's a great car, very luxurious. ....Unfortunately we traded it in for a minivan, wish we hadn't.
best car ever
bora,07/01/2002
this by far is the best car ever made! i've had my share of cars (5) in the span of about 3 years and my galant was perfect. well built, very comfortable, very reliable and can i say zoom! zoom! zoom! too bad the tranny went in the end and i had to junk it. perfect handling on s turns and absolutely no problems with the motor after my inability to keep the car under 110 mph on the highway.
good car
dogstenger,10/08/2002
excellent car. very reliable. no major problems after 150,000. A/C pumps out more cold air than any other vehile I have ever owned.
See all 10 reviews of the 1990 Mitsubishi Galant
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 1990 Mitsubishi Galant features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1990 Mitsubishi Galant

Used 1990 Mitsubishi Galant Overview

The Used 1990 Mitsubishi Galant is offered in the following submodels: Galant Sedan. Available styles include GSX 4dr Sedan AWD, GS 4dr Sedan, 4dr Sedan, and LS 4dr Sedan.

