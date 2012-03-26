Used 2001 Mitsubishi Galant for Sale Near Me
29 listings
- 144,400 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,995
- 142,281 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,500
- 93,293 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$3,500
- 62,553 miles
$4,999
- 144,336 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$3,495
- 228,171 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$2,495$235 Below Market
- 133,364 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,480
- 137,666 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,500
- 182,037 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,950
- 76,149 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,800
- 148,731 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$2,990
- 158,251 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$3,995$448 Below Market
- 85,600 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,995
- 108,735 miles
$7,998
- 180,665 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,295
- 164,137 miles
$2,490
- 85,106 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,999
- 109,487 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,900
j10jordan,03/26/2012
Purchased at 37,000 and still running at 114,000 with no signs of slowing down. Not a very FUN car to drive with the 4 cyl. but its been very reliable and smooth on the highway. Gas mileage has been good too. Will be sad to see her go
