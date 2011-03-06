Used 2011 Mitsubishi Galant for Sale Near Me

29 listings
Galant Reviews & Specs
  • 2011 Mitsubishi Galant SE in Silver
    used

    2011 Mitsubishi Galant SE

    134,350 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,899

    
  • 2011 Mitsubishi Galant ES in White
    used

    2011 Mitsubishi Galant ES

    150,797 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,880

    
  • 2012 Mitsubishi Galant ES in Silver
    used

    2012 Mitsubishi Galant ES

    116,000 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,500

    $1,311 Below Market
    
  • 2012 Mitsubishi Galant ES in Black
    used

    2012 Mitsubishi Galant ES

    49,870 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,995

    
  • 2012 Mitsubishi Galant SE in White
    used

    2012 Mitsubishi Galant SE

    83,839 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,495

    
  • 2012 Mitsubishi Galant ES in Black
    used

    2012 Mitsubishi Galant ES

    117,465 miles
    2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,500

    
  • 2012 Mitsubishi Galant SE in White
    used

    2012 Mitsubishi Galant SE

    44,247 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,992

    
  • 2012 Mitsubishi Galant SE in Black
    used

    2012 Mitsubishi Galant SE

    117,406 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,999

    
  • 2010 Mitsubishi Galant ES in White
    used

    2010 Mitsubishi Galant ES

    164,137 miles

    $2,490

    
  • 2010 Mitsubishi Galant ES in Black
    used

    2010 Mitsubishi Galant ES

    85,106 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,999

    
  • 2010 Mitsubishi Galant ES in Silver
    used

    2010 Mitsubishi Galant ES

    109,487 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,900

    
  • 2010 Mitsubishi Galant ES
    used

    2010 Mitsubishi Galant ES

    115,378 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,114

    
  • 2012 Mitsubishi Galant SE in White
    used

    2012 Mitsubishi Galant SE

    103,770 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,985

    
  • 2012 Mitsubishi Galant SE in Red
    used

    2012 Mitsubishi Galant SE

    162,464 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,999

    
  • 2009 Mitsubishi Galant ES
    used

    2009 Mitsubishi Galant ES

    158,251 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $3,995

    $448 Below Market
    
  • 2009 Mitsubishi Galant Sport Edition
    used

    2009 Mitsubishi Galant Sport Edition

    85,600 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,995

    
  • 2009 Mitsubishi Galant ES in Black
    used

    2009 Mitsubishi Galant ES

    108,735 miles

    $7,998

    
  • 2009 Mitsubishi Galant ES
    used

    2009 Mitsubishi Galant ES

    180,665 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,295

    

Consumer Reviews for the Mitsubishi Galant

Read recent reviews for the Mitsubishi Galant
Overall Consumer Rating
4.45 Reviews
  • 5
    (40%)
  • 4
    (60%)
Nice Car
ttreakle1,06/03/2011
not a bad buy for the money as you get all the toys that come with much more expensive cars
