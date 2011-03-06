Used 2011 Mitsubishi Galant for Sale Near Me
- 134,350 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,899
Sport Subaru South - Orlando / Florida
Covid 19 induced INVENTORY CLEARANCE Event going on NOW!SAVE THOUSANDS on this 2011 Mitsubishi Galant ES- located at our SPORT SUBARU SOUTH Superstore - 9951 S. Orange Blossom Trl, Orlando FL 32837 - CARFAX One-Owner. Wholesale Direct Pricing from Don Mealey / Sport Auto Group - offering Unbeatable VALUE from a name you can Trust.- We price our quality cars, trucks and SUVs below market price daily to offer the absolute BEST VALUE in Central Florida. (No Salvage, Flood or Rebuilt Titles!) We also offer Low Bank Rate Financing, Credit Union Financing and Credit Challenged Finance Solutions in a Reputable - High Integrity Dealership Environment. DealerRater.com's #1 Customer Rated Dealership and Dealer of the Year 6 Years in a Row w/ over 6,000 Postive Customer Reviews Online :) Our Wholesale Direct vehicles are inspected, safety checked and always carry any remaining Comprehensive Factory Warranty. EXCLUSIVE LIFETIME POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INFO: ( Our Nationwide warranty covers most gasoline powered Cars & SUVs offered for Sale less than 6 years old w/ less than 75,000 Miles - not applicable for Audi, BMW, Mercedes, Fiat or electric vehicles) As a Market Priced velocity dealership, our inventory moves very fast and used vehicle prices may be published before reconditioning cost (not to exceed $999). Our Used Vehicle Prices do not include tax, tag, electronic filing fee, pre-delivery service charge or Dealer Fee ($699). Transactions not financed through dealership lending source may be subject to $350 third party finance fee. See dealer for details. Due to the possibility of 3rd party errors or omissions, dealership is not liable for the accuracy of information in listing. THANKS for the opportunity to earn your business!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mitsubishi Galant SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A32B3FF2BE008863
Stock: BT008863
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 150,797 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,880
Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California
PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! * ONE OWNER CAR * CLEAN CARFAX * - THESE ARE *EXCELLENT* CARS FOR THE MONEY - SIDE AIRBAGS AND ABS BRAKES AND CURTAIN AIRBAGS - TRACTION CONTROL AND ICE COLD AC - MP3 CD PLAYER AND CRUISE CONTROL - ONE OF THE BEST 4 CYLINDER ENGINES EVER MADE! - THIS IS A LOT OF CAR FOR THE $, RELIABLE, SAFE AND SIMPLE - DRIVES EXCELLENT - OVERALL, HAS SOME MINOR WEAR AND TEAR BUT A GREAT CAR - ADD ~15% TO THE PRICE TO GET THE TOTAL AFTER TAXES/DMV FEES WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE! PLEASE SEE OUR FAQ SECTION. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mitsubishi Galant ES with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A32B3FF7BE016683
Stock: OT8222432M
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 116,000 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,500$1,311 Below Market
Wheels Auto Sales - Bloomington / Indiana
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mitsubishi Galant ES with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A32B3FF3CE023888
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 49,870 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995
South Easton Motor Sales - South Easton / Massachusetts
SOUTH EASTON MOTOR SALES IS OPEN FOR ONLINE SALES! SEMSCARS.NET - PHONE: 508-238-1077 - TEXT: 508-717-8999 - ASK ABOUT OUR NO HASSLE, LOW INTEREST, FIRST TIME BUYER'S PROGRAM. PRICED BELOW MARKET AVERAGE -49,000 MILES! 5-PASSENGER, AUTOMATIC, 4CYL, A/C, ALLOY WHEELS, KEYLESS ENTRY, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS AND MUCH MORE! EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE, FINANCING AVAILABLE. FIRST TIME BUYER PROGRAMS AVAILABLE. CALL OR E-MAIL FOR DETAILS. WE HAVE OVER 50 4X4'S IN STOCK! OVER 100 VEHICLES IN STOCK! WE TAKE PRIDE IN OUR VEHICLES AND IT SHOWS! OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK! SINCE 1947!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mitsubishi Galant ES with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A32B3FF4CE010910
Stock: 17786
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 83,839 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,495
Lakewood Happy Motors - Lakewood / Colorado
Front Wheel Drive, Power Steering, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Temporary Spare Tire, Automatic Headlights, Power Mirror(s), Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Bucket Seats, Cloth Seats, Floor Mats, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Power Windows, Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, A/C, Rear Defrost, Power Outlet, Pass-Through Rear Seat, ABS, Stability Control, Daytime Running Lights, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Child Safety Locks, Emergency Trunk Release, Tire Pressure Monitor
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mitsubishi Galant SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A32B3FF3CE008632
Stock: 32746
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 117,465 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,500
Corwin Ford Nampa - Nampa / Idaho
2012 Mitsubishi Galant SE Available at Corwin Public Wholesale in historic downtown Nampa, 323 8th Avenue South.Odometer is 5163 miles below market average! This Mitsubishi Galant is well equipped and includes the following key features and benefits.2012 Mitsubishi Galant SE FWD 2.4L 4-Cylinder SMPI SOHC Kalapana Black 21/30 City/Highway MPGCorwin Public Wholesale! Located at 323 8th Avenue South, Nampa, ID 83651. Friendly service and aggressive pricing is why we are your pre-owned vehicle dealer serving, Nampa, Boise, Meridian, Caldwell, Kuna, Eagle, Emmett, Idaho City, Wilder, New Plymouth, Star, Middleton, Weiser, Payette, Horseshoe Bend, Mountain Home, Idaho, and surrounding states.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mitsubishi Galant ES with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A32B3FF6CE010407
Stock: 2010407
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 44,247 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,992
Hennessy Buick GMC - Morrow / Georgia
2012 Mitsubishi Galant SE,Power Sunroof / Moonroof, GPS Navigation, Factory Leather Seating, Local Trade In, Power Seat, Climate Controlled Seating, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Color-Keyed Rear Lip Spoiler, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Illuminated entry, Leather Package, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Power moonroof, Radio: AM/FM/6CD/MP3 Premium Audio System, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control. Hennessy of Southlake is Proud to offer you this Exceptional 2012 Mitsubishi Galant, Appointed with the SE Trim and is finished in White Pearl over Black w/Leather Seat Trim inside. It comes well appointed, is exceptionally clean and has undergone a rigorous mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning process. Come see why our cars are a cut above!We have a strong and committed sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers' needs. Feel free to browse our inventory online, request more information about vehicles, set up a test drive or inquire about financing! Hennessy is proudly serving... Atlanta, Buckhead, Duluth, Suwanee, Alpharetta, Cumming, Gainesville, Flowery Branch, Buford, Roswell, Jasper, Canton, Woodstock, Peach Tree, South Carolina, North Carolina, Florida, Ball Ground, Douglasville, Alpharetta, Marietta, Sandy Springs, Dunwoody, Johns Creek, Lawrenceville, Lilburn, Chamblee, Stone Mountain, Vinings, Norcross, Oakwood, Sugar Hill, Athens, Kennesaw, Dawsonville, Morrow, Monroe,New Bern, Kinston, Greenville, Fayetteville, Goldsboro, Wilmington, Greensboro, Jacksonville, Raleigh, Florence, Georgetown, Moorehead City. If you don't see what you are looking for, click on CarFinder, fill out the form, and we will let you know when vehicles arrive that match your search! Or if you would rather discuss your options with our friendly sales staff, click on Directions for interactive driving directions and other contact information. We look forward to serving you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mitsubishi Galant SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A32B3FF3CE013863
Stock: L025333A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 117,406 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,999
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2012 Mitsubishi Galant 4dr 4dr Sedan SE features a 2.4L 4 Cylinder 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black with a Black interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Passenger Seat, Homelink System, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, Air Conditioned Seats, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Chrome Exhaust Tips, Daytime Running Lights, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Head-Protection System, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Premium Sound, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mitsubishi Galant SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A32B3FFXCE014749
Stock: WYC-014749
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 164,137 miles
$2,490
Kruse Buick GMC - Marshall / Minnesota
2010 Mitsubishi Galant SE FWD Heated Seats, Recent Local Trade, Bluetooth MP3, Black Wheels, 30 MPG HWY, 4D Sedan, 2.4L 4-Cylinder SMPI SOHC. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 21/30 City/Highway MPG Ask about our Free Oil for Life Program! See more at www.krusemotors.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Mitsubishi Galant ES with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A32B3FF1AE009484
Stock: P1930B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-03-2020
- 85,106 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,999
Arrow Motors - Linden / New Jersey
A SUPER CLEAN SEDAN WITH LOTS OF STYLE!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Mitsubishi Galant ES with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A32B3FF6AE008170
Stock: AE008170
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 109,487 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,900
Woodbridge Public Auto Auction - Woodbridge / Virginia
- Contact Internet Sales at 703-643-1189 or woodbridgeautoauction@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Mitsubishi Galant ES with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A32B3FF5AE010539
Stock: 122012
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 115,378 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,114
Priority Honda Chesapeake - Chesapeake / Virginia
2010 Mitsubishi ES Galant Black Multi-Angle Backup Camera, Bluetooth Audio, Remote Keyless Entry, USB charging ports. CARFAX One-Owner. 21/30 City/Highway MPGAt Priority Honda every pre owned vehicle comes with Priorities for Life! Oil Changes, State Inspections for Life and towing for Life. This unit though does not qualify for the powertrain for life.Call or Email to set up a VIP appointment 757.213.6600! Priority Honda Chesapeake where our Customers are our Priority.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Mitsubishi Galant ES with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A32B3FF0AE004616
Stock: HC41471
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 103,770 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,985
El Cajon Mitsubishi - El Cajon / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mitsubishi Galant SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A32B3FF4CE009028
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 162,464 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,999
Bayshore Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Baytown / Texas
* Check out this 2012 Mitsubishi Galant ES * * 2012 ** Mitsubishi * * Galant * This Rave Red Pearl 2012 Mitsubishi Galant ES might be just the sedan for you. It has mileage with 21 MPG in the city and 30 MPG on the highway. It has a beautiful rave red pearl exterior and a black sport interior. This is the vehicle you have been waiting for! Call now to schedule a test drive! Contact Information: Bayshore Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, 5225 I-10 East, Baytown, TX, 77521, Phone: (281) 421-6000, E-mail: internetleads1666@car-crm.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mitsubishi Galant SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A32B3FF3CE010865
Stock: D201068A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 158,251 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$3,995$448 Below Market
Center Road Auto Sales - North Ridgeville / Ohio
Visit our website http://www.centerroadautosales.com for more information and photos on this or any of our other vehicles or call us today for a test drive at 330-220-6603
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Mitsubishi Galant ES with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A3AB36F79E001784
Stock: 15483
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 85,600 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,995
Corwin Ford of Springfield - Springfield / Missouri
Recent Arrival! Galant ES, 2.4L I4 MIVEC SOHC 16V, White. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2009 Mitsubishi Galant ES FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Sportronic 2.4L I4 MIVEC SOHC 16V White 20/27 City/Highway MPG The BIG QUESTION is why buy from Corwin Ford of Springfield. Corwin is a family owned and operated business. We have been in business for over 100 years. Along with being SW Missouriâ s #1 Ford Certified Dealer! Our select Certified inventory takes the risk out of buying a car. At the same live market price. All our preowned vehicles get 172 points of inspection by certified technicians. You get a Vehicle History Report. Now thatâ s a deal! What is Live Market Pricing? We utilize a 3rd party company, Kelly Blue Book, to help us price preowned vehicles. To be not just the best price, but the best value price. Which in turn takes the haggle out of buying a car. Saving you TIME and MONEY. Remember if it doesn't say Corwin on the back of the car, you've probably paid too much. We proudly serve Springfield, Ozark, Nixa, Fair grove, Pleasant Hope, Billings, Clever, Republic, Aurora, Branson, Marshfield, and the greater Springfield Missouri area. Corwin Price does not inclued Admin fee of $199 or optional Data Dots $299.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Mitsubishi Galant Sport Edition with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A3AB56F39E011448
Stock: 7011448
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 108,735 miles
$7,998
CarMax St. Louis Mid Rivers Mall - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Saint Peters / Missouri
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in MO, and excludes tax, title, tags and $199 CarMax administrative fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Mitsubishi Galant ES with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A3AB36F19E036045
Stock: 19295269
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 180,665 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,295
First Automotive TN - Murfreesboro / Tennessee
Visit First Automotive TN online at firstautomotivetn.net to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 615-890-4007 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Mitsubishi Galant ES with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A3AB36F49E002181
Stock: M2181
Certified Pre-Owned: No
