  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Galant
  4. Used 1994 Mitsubishi Galant
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(14)
Appraise this car

1994 Mitsubishi Galant Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Mitsubishi Galant for Sale
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$727 - $1,778
Used Galant for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

Dual airbags debut on this totally redesigned sedan. Four trim levels are offered, ranging from the low-level S to the luxury ES and sporty GS models. An automatic transmission is standard on the ES and LS models. GS Galants come with a twin-cam engine rated at 160 horsepower.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Mitsubishi Galant.

5(57%)
4(22%)
3(7%)
2(14%)
1(0%)
4.2
14 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 14 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

94 Mitsubisihi Galant LS
jason tyler,07/29/2003
The mitsubishi galant is an excellent car. I've only had the great things from the vehicle during my ownership.
Would hate to part with it
james gary,03/26/2006
Bought the Galant LS model new in '94. It's been a really nice machine to drive. It gets great gas mileage and has good handling. I have made several long trips with the Galant and its very comfortable and reliable. The only problems have been with the window motors and lately starting problems. Even though it now is a little rough looking due to lack of care and several teenage drivers, I would still hate to part with it.
Not So Bad After 13 Years
philsie,10/25/2006
I bought my Galant GS (manual) new in Jan. '94. It has had no ultra-major issues over the years, just the tie-rods problematic were and it need frequent alignments (and tires). I replaced the timing belt and a few weeks later the water pump died (always get them replaced at same time). I had a valve break off a piece; which cost about $2,000 to replace. I now have about 155,000 miles on it and I'm getting around 27 mpg in city driving. The power is missing from the good ole days but my milage has improved. It burns a little oil but otherwise I expect I could run it up to 200,000 miles. I have the original transmission (but it's a manual and even after grinding numerous gears over 13 years it still shifts fine - though sometimes first is a little sticky to get into).
'94 MITSUBICHI, LS W/SUNROOF, V. CLEAN
sgk,12/14/2002
GARAGE KEPT, VERY CLEAN IN AND OUT. NEW TIRES. SERVICED PER CAR MAKER SUGGESTED SCHEDULE. hAS ELECTRIC SUNROOF, ANIT THEFT AND AUTO ENTRY
See all 14 reviews of the 1994 Mitsubishi Galant
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
141 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
141 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
141 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 1994 Mitsubishi Galant features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
More about the 1994 Mitsubishi Galant

Used 1994 Mitsubishi Galant Overview

The Used 1994 Mitsubishi Galant is offered in the following submodels: Galant Sedan. Available styles include S 4dr Sedan, LS 4dr Sedan, GS 4dr Sedan, and ES 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1994 Mitsubishi Galant?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1994 Mitsubishi Galants are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1994 Mitsubishi Galant for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1994 Mitsubishi Galant.

Can't find a used 1994 Mitsubishi Galants you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mitsubishi Galant for sale - 10 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $7,852.

Find a used Mitsubishi for sale - 11 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $17,704.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi Galant for sale - 9 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $11,958.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi for sale - 4 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $7,711.

Should I lease or buy a 1994 Mitsubishi Galant?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mitsubishi lease specials
Check out Mitsubishi Galant lease specials

Related Used 1994 Mitsubishi Galant info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles