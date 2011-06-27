1994 Mitsubishi Galant Review
Other years
1994 Highlights
Dual airbags debut on this totally redesigned sedan. Four trim levels are offered, ranging from the low-level S to the luxury ES and sporty GS models. An automatic transmission is standard on the ES and LS models. GS Galants come with a twin-cam engine rated at 160 horsepower.
jason tyler,07/29/2003
The mitsubishi galant is an excellent car. I've only had the great things from the vehicle during my ownership.
james gary,03/26/2006
Bought the Galant LS model new in '94. It's been a really nice machine to drive. It gets great gas mileage and has good handling. I have made several long trips with the Galant and its very comfortable and reliable. The only problems have been with the window motors and lately starting problems. Even though it now is a little rough looking due to lack of care and several teenage drivers, I would still hate to part with it.
philsie,10/25/2006
I bought my Galant GS (manual) new in Jan. '94. It has had no ultra-major issues over the years, just the tie-rods problematic were and it need frequent alignments (and tires). I replaced the timing belt and a few weeks later the water pump died (always get them replaced at same time). I had a valve break off a piece; which cost about $2,000 to replace. I now have about 155,000 miles on it and I'm getting around 27 mpg in city driving. The power is missing from the good ole days but my milage has improved. It burns a little oil but otherwise I expect I could run it up to 200,000 miles. I have the original transmission (but it's a manual and even after grinding numerous gears over 13 years it still shifts fine - though sometimes first is a little sticky to get into).
sgk,12/14/2002
GARAGE KEPT, VERY CLEAN IN AND OUT. NEW TIRES. SERVICED PER CAR MAKER SUGGESTED SCHEDULE. hAS ELECTRIC SUNROOF, ANIT THEFT AND AUTO ENTRY
MPG
21 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
141 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
141 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
141 hp @ 5500 rpm
