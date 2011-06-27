I bought my Galant GS (manual) new in Jan. '94. It has had no ultra-major issues over the years, just the tie-rods problematic were and it need frequent alignments (and tires). I replaced the timing belt and a few weeks later the water pump died (always get them replaced at same time). I had a valve break off a piece; which cost about $2,000 to replace. I now have about 155,000 miles on it and I'm getting around 27 mpg in city driving. The power is missing from the good ole days but my milage has improved. It burns a little oil but otherwise I expect I could run it up to 200,000 miles. I have the original transmission (but it's a manual and even after grinding numerous gears over 13 years it still shifts fine - though sometimes first is a little sticky to get into).

Read more