Vehicle overview

A certain free online encyclopedia with questionable fact-checking defines a dark horse as a candidate nominated unexpectedly, having been previously not considered to be a likely choice. Allegedly, it originally referenced an unknown horse winning a race and something having to do with former British Prime Minister Benjamin Disraeli. Fascinating guy, that Disraeli, but Mitsubishi hopes that its 2008 Galant proves to be such a dark horse for midsize sedan shoppers. In this segment that includes heavyweights like the Toyota Camry, Honda Accord, Nissan Altima and a few other very good candidates, chances are that many consumers haven't previously considered the Galant to be a likely choice. While it's far from being class-leading, the Galant is at the very least worthy of a test-drive nomination.

For 2008, purchasing a Galant has been simplified, as the GTS trim level has been dropped. Many of its features are now optional on the ES trim level (and were already standard on the Ralliart), but its 230-horsepower V6 is now extinct. Like most other midsize sedans, there are now only two very disparate engines available: a 160-hp four-cylinder and a 258-hp V6. The latter engine is only available in the performance-oriented Ralliart, so those looking for an inexpensive six-cylinder sedan should look elsewhere.

In addition to its larger engine, the Ralliart benefits from more interesting styling than its DE and ES siblings. Larger wheels, revised front and rear fascias, and interior details like red stitching make it more visually compatible with sportier sedans like the Altima or Mazda 6. The Ralliart (and the regular Galants, for that matter) is one of the more fun-to-drive vehicles in its segment, although it doesn't quite match the thrills provided by those two aforementioned competitors.

Many of the choices in the very crowded midsize sedan field are worthy of attention. Generally, these choices fall into a more comfort- or sport-oriented demographic -- the Galant can be considered somewhere in the middle. For either type of shopper, the 2008 Mitsubishi Galant deserves a look, but its lack of several key features (stability control, Bluetooth, a telescoping steering wheel, etc.) and below-average interior quality make it a very dark horse in a stable filled with thoroughbreds.