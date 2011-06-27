I bought this car as my first car in Nov. 1998 with 43K miles in NYC when my daughter was born. Then move to NC with 139K. I still drive this car daily to work. It great on gas and for a 4 cylinder it has the power like a V6. It has 201,500 miles and still pulling strong and quite. Change oil every 3k on time, change timing belt every 60K and tune up on time. Shocking but true. It still has the original rear breaks from factory.WOW I can't believe it either. The only problem i had was alignment, problem solved after i replaced all 4 shocks, no camber kits required. Great car, reliable, quick, fun to drive. I'm expecting to get 250K before my next timing belt change. Then I'll let her go.

