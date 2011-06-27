1991 Mitsubishi Galant Review
Other years
Edmunds' Expert Review
1991 Highlights
A sporty GSR model is added to the lineup.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
satisfied customer,06/11/2009
I looked at this car for three years before I bought one in 1991. I had owned a Colt. I have had the transmission rebuilt at about 170,000 miles, and the vehicle will turn 290,000 miles next week. My only other costs have been routine. The radio and tape player still work. The air conditioner is still great with regular maintenance. I may drive to the dealership when I hit 300,000 just to treat the salesman.
good for 275K,01/16/2010
After 275K it's time to trade up to next gen. Galant. Has been reliable over long trips. Faithful oil changing has been about the only maintenance done. Tranny replaced only once!
jrl,02/08/2005
This has been a great car - always fun to drive. Enjoyed especially the turbo charged engine, manual transmission, a fine CD/audio system, the AWD. Low miles due to working lots out of town - do not even consider replacement as it would cost a huge amount to get a car of this quality in today's market. I don't expect to ever have another such super car; it's a shame they only marketed the VR-4 turbos in 1991 (2000 of them) and in 1992.
shehab,05/14/2002
Has serious problem with gear system. My car has only 120K and the gear box broke !!! and I dont know what comes next. Very expensive spare parts ..
Features & Specs
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
135 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
102 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
135 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
135 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
