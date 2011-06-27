  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(13)
1991 Mitsubishi Galant Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

A sporty GSR model is added to the lineup.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 Mitsubishi Galant.

5(61%)
4(31%)
3(8%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
13 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Satisfied customer
satisfied customer,06/11/2009
I looked at this car for three years before I bought one in 1991. I had owned a Colt. I have had the transmission rebuilt at about 170,000 miles, and the vehicle will turn 290,000 miles next week. My only other costs have been routine. The radio and tape player still work. The air conditioner is still great with regular maintenance. I may drive to the dealership when I hit 300,000 just to treat the salesman.
good for 278K
good for 275K,01/16/2010
After 275K it's time to trade up to next gen. Galant. Has been reliable over long trips. Faithful oil changing has been about the only maintenance done. Tranny replaced only once!
Fabulous, fun car
jrl,02/08/2005
This has been a great car - always fun to drive. Enjoyed especially the turbo charged engine, manual transmission, a fine CD/audio system, the AWD. Low miles due to working lots out of town - do not even consider replacement as it would cost a huge amount to get a car of this quality in today's market. I don't expect to ever have another such super car; it's a shame they only marketed the VR-4 turbos in 1991 (2000 of them) and in 1992.
Serious problem with gear box !!!
shehab,05/14/2002
Has serious problem with gear system. My car has only 120K and the gear box broke !!! and I dont know what comes next. Very expensive spare parts ..
Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
135 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
102 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
135 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
135 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver2 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1991 Mitsubishi Galant Overview

The Used 1991 Mitsubishi Galant is offered in the following submodels: Galant Sedan, Galant VR-4. Available styles include GSR 4dr Sedan, LS 4dr Sedan, GS 4dr Sedan, GSX 4dr Sedan AWD, 4dr Sedan, and VR-4 Turbo 4dr Sedan AWD.

