Quick, without using Google, name the bass player in U2. Unless you're a big fan, you probably didn't know it was Adam Clayton. Of course, everyone knows about his bandmates -- Bono and the Edge. Within the midsize family sedan segment, the 2009 Mitsubishi Galant is like Adam, while the Accord and Camry are like, well, you know who. Sadly, in today's world, there is justification for the Galant's "out of sight, out of mind" existence.

Like our buddy Adam, the Galant is fairly competent at what it does, though it's certainly not a standout like that extroverted singer and innovative lead guitarist. Peppy performance, a comfortable cabin, respectable handling and good crash test scores are all key strengths of this Mitsu, yet a few key shortfalls prevent it from garnering that spotlight status.

While a few of its competitors boast interiors that might be confused for those of an entry-level luxury car, the Galant's use of some low-grade plastics and silver painted controls cheapen it. Furthermore, the Galant is lacking in terms of features, as a telescoping steering wheel, an auxiliary audio jack and stability control are not available.

The Galant's age -- the current model generation was redesigned five years ago -- isn't doing the car any favors, either. In an attempt to stir up renewed interest, Mitsubishi has given the Galant a new, chrome-edged grille and Lexus-like taillights and added two new trim levels for 2009. Dubbed Sport Edition and Sport V6, these versions (which include two-tone interiors and sporty flourishes such as a rear spoiler) fill the gap between the rather basic ES and the performance-themed Ralliart.

The new face-lift and trim levels aren't going to raise the 2009 Galant's fortunes much. Yes, it's still a decent choice for a daily commuter or sport-oriented family sedan. But if you want a true segment leader, the Bonos and Edges of the family sedan world are going to be better choices.