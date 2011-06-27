  1. Home
2009 Mitsubishi Galant Review

Pros & Cons

  • Ideal balance between ride quality and handling, strong V6 in Ralliart trim, comfortable cabin, superb Rockford Fosgate sound system.
  • Stability control and manual transmission aren't available, interior materials feel cheap for this class, insufficient cabin storage, rear seat doesn't fold, Ralliart requires premium fuel.
Edmunds' Expert Review

With its roomy cabin, enjoyable driving demeanor and impressive crash test scores, the 2009 Mitsubishi Galant is a family sedan with spirit and style. However, when compared to its more illustrious chief rivals, the Galant fades into the background as it's lacking in practicality, build quality and a few key features.

Vehicle overview

Quick, without using Google, name the bass player in U2. Unless you're a big fan, you probably didn't know it was Adam Clayton. Of course, everyone knows about his bandmates -- Bono and the Edge. Within the midsize family sedan segment, the 2009 Mitsubishi Galant is like Adam, while the Accord and Camry are like, well, you know who. Sadly, in today's world, there is justification for the Galant's "out of sight, out of mind" existence.

Like our buddy Adam, the Galant is fairly competent at what it does, though it's certainly not a standout like that extroverted singer and innovative lead guitarist. Peppy performance, a comfortable cabin, respectable handling and good crash test scores are all key strengths of this Mitsu, yet a few key shortfalls prevent it from garnering that spotlight status.

While a few of its competitors boast interiors that might be confused for those of an entry-level luxury car, the Galant's use of some low-grade plastics and silver painted controls cheapen it. Furthermore, the Galant is lacking in terms of features, as a telescoping steering wheel, an auxiliary audio jack and stability control are not available.

The Galant's age -- the current model generation was redesigned five years ago -- isn't doing the car any favors, either. In an attempt to stir up renewed interest, Mitsubishi has given the Galant a new, chrome-edged grille and Lexus-like taillights and added two new trim levels for 2009. Dubbed Sport Edition and Sport V6, these versions (which include two-tone interiors and sporty flourishes such as a rear spoiler) fill the gap between the rather basic ES and the performance-themed Ralliart.

The new face-lift and trim levels aren't going to raise the 2009 Galant's fortunes much. Yes, it's still a decent choice for a daily commuter or sport-oriented family sedan. But if you want a true segment leader, the Bonos and Edges of the family sedan world are going to be better choices.

2009 Mitsubishi Galant models

The 2009 Mitsubishi Galant is a midsize sedan available in four trim levels: ES, Sport Edition, Sport V6 and Ralliart. The base ES comes with 16-inch steel wheels, air-conditioning, a tilt steering wheel, full power accessories, cruise control and a six-speaker sound system with a CD/MP3 player. The Sport Edition adds 17-inch alloy wheels, heated side mirrors, a sunroof, automatic climate control, steering-wheel-mounted audio controls, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a power driver seat and heated front seats. The Sport V6 is equipped similarly but has a V6 engine and an upgraded Rockford Fosgate audio system with a six-CD changer and satellite radio. The Galant Ralliart trim level has the Sport Edition's features plus 18-inch alloy wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, larger brakes, exterior styling enhancements, leather seating, beige interior accent stitching and aluminum pedals. The Ralliart offers the option of a navigation system, the only Galant trim to do so.

2009 Highlights

The 2009 Mitsubishi Galant gains a face-lift (with a new grille and taillights), loses one trim level -- the DE -- and gains two: the Sport Edition and Sport V6. The 230-horsepower V6 returns, featured under the hood of the Sport V6. Later in the model year, Bluetooth connectivity and a rearview camera are slated to be offered.

Performance & mpg

The front-wheel-drive Galant line offers a trio of engine choices. The ES and Sport Edition are powered by a 2.4-liter inline-4 engine that makes 160 hp and 157 pound-feet of torque. A four-speed automatic with manual shift capability is standard on both trim levels. The Sport V6 features a 3.8-liter V6 with 230 hp and 250 lb-ft matched to a five-speed automatic with manual shift capability. The Ralliart gets a 3.8-liter V6 with 258 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque.

In performance testing, the Ralliart went from zero to 60 mph in 6.5 seconds -- putting it at the head of the pack along with the V6-powered Toyota Camry, Chevy Malibu and Nissan Altima. Fuel economy estimates range from 20 mpg city/27 mpg highway and 23 mpg combined for the four-cylinder trims down to 17 mpg city/25 mpg highway and 20 mpg combined for the Ralliart.

Safety

All Galants come with antilock disc brakes, front side airbags and full-length side-curtain airbags. The Ralliart comes with traction control. Unlike most of its competitors, the Galant does not offer stability control.

In National Highway Traffic Safety Administration crash tests, the 2009 Mitsubishi Galant earned an impressive five out of five-star rating for its protection of occupants in both frontal and side impacts. Frontal-offset and side-impact crash testing conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety resulted in the highest possible overall rating of "Good."

Driving

On the road, the 2009 Mitsubishi Galant is one of the more fun-to-drive family sedans. The Ralliart's V6 delivers plenty of power for passing and merging on the highway. Pushed around curves, the Galant maintains a flat, predictable stance and feels smaller than it is. A surprising amount of road feel is communicated through the driver seat and the steering. Although the steering is a little vague on-center, it is quick and responsive. None of this entertainment comes at the expense of ride quality, which is smooth, forgiving and ideal for weekday commutes.

Interior

With a cascading center stack, blue backlighting, white-faced gauges and metallic accents, the Galant's cabin is stylish in a contemporary way. Large controls for the climate and stereo systems are easy to use, and work in conjunction with a display screen located high on the center stack. Unfortunately, the Galant suffers from the typical Mitsubishi trait of some subpar interior materials quality. Most plastics and other surfaces just don't match the refined look and feel of the Galant's main competitors.

On the upside, seating front and rear is roomy and softly cushioned. Some folks may wish for firmer support, which the Ralliart supplies. Trunk capacity, at 13.3 cubic feet, is about one or two cubes less than the competition, but the opening is wide. And although there is a ski pass-through, the rear seats do not fold down.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2009 Mitsubishi Galant.

5(76%)
4(19%)
3(5%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
41 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 41 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Superb Value
Mngoodtimes,12/02/2010
Excellent acceleration for a 4- banger. Wish the MPG were a bit better, have been averaging 22 miles with combo driving. It's been freezing here in MN so I'm hoping the MPG will tick up a bit in the spring/summer. Drivers seat is very comfortable and has great leg room (I'm 6'1, 220 lbs). Rear leg room space is great but the seats are a bit low. My 10 yr old has starting using her booster seat again in order to see out the window better. Purchased new, the 2009 Galant ES was $22K. I purchased mine a couple weeks ago with 49k miles for $9991...not too shabby!!!
Mitsubishi is a good option
sumncguy,04/30/2013
We bought our Gallant new in 2008 and have over 130k trouble free miles on it. NO. Let me say this again NO Major problems with this car. We simply do the planned maintenance. One downside is with the wrong tires, the car is loud. Alot of interior noise. Something just started rattling around in the trunk area .. sounds like something body related. I had a mitsubishi engine in my 1999 Grand Voyager and we ran that to almost 300k. 2 FOR 2, Mitsubishi has been good to me. A great alternative to the overpriced Hondas, Toyotas and Nissans.
Overall a decent car - Needs many small improvements
diesengine,01/02/2012
Overall quite pleased. Car yields about 25 mpg in 90% city, 10% highway driving. Like the sound of the engine when accelerating. Not that many on the road so it stands out with its sporty styling. Random noises occasionally come from the cabin. Can hear sound of gas sloshing around in back when filled full. Rear was redesigned in 2009 which looks somewhat like Lexus IS although with larger tail lights. Also added for 2009 was 4-wheel ABS, Tire pressure monitor, shiftable transmission and daytime running lights. The car sits lower to the ground than other midsize sedans and is more fun to drive than just about all except for the Mazda6. Has tight steering which lets you feel the road.
Better than the reviews I've read
Jamie in Las Vegas,02/08/2010
I've had a 98 Jeep Wrangler for a decade. So moving to a sedan is an upgrade in most ways. Interior, styling, ride, acceleration; ALL are an improvement for me. I know a Camry or Accord might be better outfitted, but so far, I'm digging it. It is at once distinctive AND doesn't call attention to itself. 2009 restyle fixes design incongruities from earlier models. 4 cyl engine does much better than I thought it would. I'm very pleased. If you are moving from a lesser car you won't have many complaints. I test drove a 2010 Kia Optima before this one, and the 2009 Galant kicks its behind. But then, I guess it should. Love it right now. We'll see if I feel the same after 9 years.
See all 41 reviews of the 2009 Mitsubishi Galant
Write a review

See all Used 2009 Mitsubishi Galant features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2009 Mitsubishi Galant

Used 2009 Mitsubishi Galant Overview

The Used 2009 Mitsubishi Galant is offered in the following submodels: Galant Sedan. Available styles include ES 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A), Sport Edition 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A), Sport V6 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 5A), Ralliart 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 5A), ES 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 08/08 (2.4L 4cyl 4A), Sport Edition 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 08/08 (2.4L 4cyl 4A), Sport V6 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 08/08 (3.8L 6cyl 5A), and Ralliart 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 08/08 (3.8L 6cyl 5A).

