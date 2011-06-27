2003 pearl white mist. galant ES. I bought this car new. Only had 8 miles when drove it off the dealer lot. Today Aug 2019 it has over 380k miles. Minor repairs like battery, starter a fuse here and there. It has never been wrecked and the paint is still great. I get so many compliments on a nice looking car and most can't believe it's as old as it is. The timing belt was not changed till around 250k plus miles only because it was showing some wear. It has never been to a repair shop for any work. My son graduated Nascar Institute and he's the only person to do any work on my car. Oil change every 3k miles. Best fuel economy car ever owned. Most miles are highway since i can put over a hundred a day at times. It is 2019 and now I have close to 380k miles on this car. Its starting to burn some oil now but It’s still going strong.

