1997 Mitsubishi Galant Review

Pros & Cons

  • Well-built, well-designed car.
  • We keep hearing rumors of V-6 power, where is it?
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Mitsubishi has seen the writing on the wall. With ever-improving designs from both foreign and domestic manufacturers, the designers at the three-diamond studios have had to get busy improving their bread-and-butter car.

Built to compete with the likes of the Honda Accord, Ford Contour, Toyota Camry, and Nissan Altima, last year's Galant fell short of most of the competition. Not as durable as the Honda, fun-to-drive as the Contour, prestigious as the Camry, nor polished as the Altima, the Galant seemed to be having an identity crisis. Looking at the sales numbers, it appears that Mitsubishi was failing to attract the customers that the other compact car makers were bringing into the fold.

This year, however, things are different. Mitsubishi has addressed most of our main gripes about the interior of the car. The cheap and flimsy center console has been replaced by a redesigned unit that is the proper height for resting one's arm upon. The chintzy dashboard plastic has been upgraded, and additional sound deadening material has been installed to quiet the buzz from the engine compartment.

We're still waiting to see a V6 engine offered in the Galant. At this point, the Nissan Altima is the Galant's only competition that makes do with just a four-cylinder powerplant. And unlike the Nissan, which cranks out 154-horsepower, the 2.4-liter Mitsu powerplant feels overtaxed when combined with an automatic transmission. There are rumors that a V6 will be introduced within the next few years; we hope that they aren't just rumors.

If you are in the market for an around-town car that doesn't look like everything else on the road, the Mitsubishi Galant should make a satisfying choice.

1997 Highlights

Mitsubishi shuffles the Galant lineup, replacing the S sedan with a base model called the DE. Front and rear fascias have been redesigned, and the interiors of all models have been upgraded by the addition of more ergonomically correct center armrests, upgraded upholstery, additional sound deadening material and a new steering wheel.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1997 Mitsubishi Galant.

5(35%)
4(53%)
3(5%)
2(7%)
1(0%)
4.2
17 reviews
See all 17 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

This car is better then my 91' Passat
Phoney Maloney,03/26/2002
Bought it @ 21k mi its at 50k mi now all i've done to it is was general maintenece and the ball joint recall it is ridding fine. It aint a Honda or a Toyota but it is a suitatble substitute if you practice general maintenence.... I wouldn't trust the newer versions based on their extensive recalls on the 1999's and 2000's apperenlty MITSU has cleaned up all of the mistakes in the 2002 model. But I dunno...
Great Car
Mcam,02/25/2003
My Galant has over 100k miles and it still runs great. I've had no problems with this car. It is solid and reliable. I have the 5 speed std. It is quick and handles nicely in corners.
Great car!
John TheGalant Owner,01/16/2004
So far this car has managed to cross several mountain ranges, a desert and near-arctic conditions, survived a five day road trip with cats, and gotten through some of the worst bumper-to-bumper traffic while commuting to work every day! Best car I have ever owned!
Such a great car
Roselyne Gerszewski,01/26/2005
Didn't really want to buy a "foreign" car, but it's been the best decision I have made in a long time. Just regular maintenance, no irritating repairs. It is so dependable. Love the zip of the engine, love the heat in Minnesota and the cool in Arizona. Do they still make good cars like that? Yes, it does have a lot of plastic on the inside, but I did buy a "cheap" car not a Mercedes. I got my money's worth and more.
See all 17 reviews of the 1997 Mitsubishi Galant
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
141 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
21 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
141 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 1997 Mitsubishi Galant features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger2 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
More about the 1997 Mitsubishi Galant

Used 1997 Mitsubishi Galant Overview

The Used 1997 Mitsubishi Galant is offered in the following submodels: Galant Sedan. Available styles include LS 4dr Sedan, ES 4dr Sedan, and DE 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1997 Mitsubishi Galant?

Should I lease or buy a 1997 Mitsubishi Galant?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

