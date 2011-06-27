  1. Home
1998 Mitsubishi Galant Review

Pros & Cons

  • Well-built, well-designed car.
  • Lots of attractive competition. And we keep hearing rumors of V6 power
  • where is it?
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

The competition is heating up, and if Mitsubishi doesn't act fast, the Galant will get burned. With ever-improving designs from both foreign and domestic manufacturers, the designers at the three-diamond studios had better get busy improving their bread-and-butter car.

Built to compete with the likes of the Honda Accord, Ford Contour, Toyota Camry and Nissan Altima, the Galant falls short of most of the competition. Not as durable as the Honda, fun-to-drive as the Contour, prestigious as the Camry, nor polished as the Altima, the Galant seems to be having an identity crisis. Looking at the sales numbers, it appears that Mitsubishi has been failing to attract the customers that the other compact car makers are bringing into the fold. And this year, most of the competition is redesigned and much-improved, and all at very attractive prices.

True, Mitsubishi has addressed most of our gripes about the interior of the car. The cheap and flimsy center console was replaced by a redesigned unit that is the proper height for resting one's arm. The cheap dashboard plastic has been upgraded and sound deadening material has been installed to quiet the buzz from the engine compartment. And this year, even the exterior is snazzier, sporting a black grille, chrome accents and alloy wheels are now standard on the LS.

But looks aren't everything. We're still waiting to see a V6 engine offered in the Galant. At this point, the Nissan Altima is the Galant's only competition that makes do with just a four-cylinder powerplant. And unlike the Nissan, which cranks out 154 horsepower, the 2.4-liter Mitsu powerplant feels overtaxed when combined with an automatic transmission. There are rumors that a V6 will be introduced within the next few years; we hope that they aren't just rumors.

If you are in the market for an around-town car that doesn't look like everything else on the road, the Mitsubishi Galant should make a satisfying choice.

1998 Highlights

Solar-tinted glass makes it harder to tan in the new Galant. The ES gets a standard manual transmission, and the ES and LS have a new black grille with chrome accents. The LS also benefits from standard antilock brakes. All models have a new heavy-duty starter and battery.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1998 Mitsubishi Galant.

5(21%)
4(42%)
3(37%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
3.8
19 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 19 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Excellent Car - Very Reliable
MitsuMan2010,05/11/2010
This is my third Galant and the first of generation/body style. Also it's the third galant I have driven over 200,000 miles without any major fixes whatsoever. I will be straight up honest with all of you. As a mechanic I have seen so many failures because of lack of simple maintainance!! 95% of people do not follow the maintainance recomendations of these vehicles and cause their own vehicles to fail. All of my cars have had their 30, 60, 90 services and have always performed properly. I also have a 3000GT-VR4 for a weekend fun car and it has 160,000 miles and all original everything inlcuding the clutch! Mitsubishi makes a quality vehicle, properly taken care of will certainly last.
OK but...
Own two...,05/14/2002
This is the second Galant that I have owned. Mitsubishi used to compete well with Toyota and Nissan on value in the early & middle 90's. My last car was a step back from its former self. I still own a 1993 Galant with 180,000 miles. The 1998 model is starting to degrade more quickly. It has less than 100,000 miles. Also, in the 1998, the road noice increased, there are more squeaks and handling sloshes. The interior is modest but my dash warped out of proportion during the second year. The mirrow adjustors button is now inoperative and the transmission is showing signs of degrading. Overall, I have lost my faith in Mitsubish and will not purchase another.
i need a new ride
gee,02/17/2010
I bought the car with 10,000 miles on it, and now it has 155000. so far i have had to replace the transmission several batteries, brake, some time 2 time a year, 2 waterpumps, starter, 2 alternator, timing belt, crank balance wheel, and both axles......will not but another Mitsubishi.
As good as it gets
cyclone,05/04/2005
I bought this Galant in Dec. 2003 with only 34K miles on it. Since then (about 1.3 years), I've driven it 26K miles. Absolutely no problems. It is fun to drive, gets very good mileage (30-35MPG highway), and is a great value. Mine has the 5-speed tranny, which I highly recommend for fun-to- drive factor and to avoid problems others seem to have with the automatic.
See all 19 reviews of the 1998 Mitsubishi Galant
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
141 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
141 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
20 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
141 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 1998 Mitsubishi Galant features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger2 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
