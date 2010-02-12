Used 2009 Mitsubishi Galant for Sale Near Me

Corwin Ford of Springfield - Springfield / Missouri

Recent Arrival! Galant ES, 2.4L I4 MIVEC SOHC 16V, White. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2009 Mitsubishi Galant ES FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Sportronic 2.4L I4 MIVEC SOHC 16V White 20/27 City/Highway MPG The BIG QUESTION is why buy from Corwin Ford of Springfield. Corwin is a family owned and operated business. We have been in business for over 100 years. Along with being SW Missouriâ s #1 Ford Certified Dealer! Our select Certified inventory takes the risk out of buying a car. At the same live market price. All our preowned vehicles get 172 points of inspection by certified technicians. You get a Vehicle History Report. Now thatâ s a deal! What is Live Market Pricing? We utilize a 3rd party company, Kelly Blue Book, to help us price preowned vehicles. To be not just the best price, but the best value price. Which in turn takes the haggle out of buying a car. Saving you TIME and MONEY. Remember if it doesn't say Corwin on the back of the car, you've probably paid too much. We proudly serve Springfield, Ozark, Nixa, Fair grove, Pleasant Hope, Billings, Clever, Republic, Aurora, Branson, Marshfield, and the greater Springfield Missouri area. Corwin Price does not inclued Admin fee of $199 or optional Data Dots $299.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2009 Mitsubishi Galant Sport Edition with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 4A3AB56F39E011448

Stock: 7011448

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-25-2020