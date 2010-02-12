Used 2009 Mitsubishi Galant for Sale Near Me

29 listings
Galant Reviews & Specs
  • 2009 Mitsubishi Galant ES
    used

    2009 Mitsubishi Galant ES

    158,251 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $3,995

    $448 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Mitsubishi Galant Sport Edition
    used

    2009 Mitsubishi Galant Sport Edition

    85,600 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2009 Mitsubishi Galant ES in Black
    used

    2009 Mitsubishi Galant ES

    108,735 miles

    $7,998

    Details
  • 2009 Mitsubishi Galant ES
    used

    2009 Mitsubishi Galant ES

    180,665 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,295

    Details
  • 2008 Mitsubishi Galant ES in Light Green
    used

    2008 Mitsubishi Galant ES

    76,149 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,800

    Details
  • 2010 Mitsubishi Galant ES in White
    used

    2010 Mitsubishi Galant ES

    164,137 miles

    $2,490

    Details
  • 2010 Mitsubishi Galant ES in Black
    used

    2010 Mitsubishi Galant ES

    85,106 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,999

    Details
  • 2010 Mitsubishi Galant ES in Silver
    used

    2010 Mitsubishi Galant ES

    109,487 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,900

    Details
  • 2010 Mitsubishi Galant ES
    used

    2010 Mitsubishi Galant ES

    115,378 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,114

    Details
  • 2008 Mitsubishi Galant ES
    used

    2008 Mitsubishi Galant ES

    148,731 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $2,990

    Details
  • 2007 Mitsubishi Galant ES in Silver
    used

    2007 Mitsubishi Galant ES

    144,336 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $3,495

    Details
  • 2007 Mitsubishi Galant ES in Silver
    used

    2007 Mitsubishi Galant ES

    228,171 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $2,495

    $235 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Mitsubishi Galant SE in Silver
    used

    2011 Mitsubishi Galant SE

    134,350 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,899

    Details
  • 2011 Mitsubishi Galant ES in White
    used

    2011 Mitsubishi Galant ES

    150,797 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,880

    Details
  • 2007 Mitsubishi Galant ES in Off White/Cream
    used

    2007 Mitsubishi Galant ES

    133,364 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,480

    Details
  • 2007 Mitsubishi Galant ES in Silver
    used

    2007 Mitsubishi Galant ES

    137,666 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $3,500

    Details
  • 2007 Mitsubishi Galant ES in Black
    used

    2007 Mitsubishi Galant ES

    182,037 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,950

    Details
  • 2012 Mitsubishi Galant ES in Silver
    used

    2012 Mitsubishi Galant ES

    116,000 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $4,500

    $1,311 Below Market
    Details

  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Galant
  4. Used 2009 Mitsubishi Galant

Consumer Reviews for the Mitsubishi Galant

Read recent reviews for the Mitsubishi Galant
Overall Consumer Rating
4.741 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 41 reviews
  • 5
    (76%)
  • 4
    (20%)
  • 3
    (5%)
Superb Value
Mngoodtimes,12/02/2010
Excellent acceleration for a 4- banger. Wish the MPG were a bit better, have been averaging 22 miles with combo driving. It's been freezing here in MN so I'm hoping the MPG will tick up a bit in the spring/summer. Drivers seat is very comfortable and has great leg room (I'm 6'1, 220 lbs). Rear leg room space is great but the seats are a bit low. My 10 yr old has starting using her booster seat again in order to see out the window better. Purchased new, the 2009 Galant ES was $22K. I purchased mine a couple weeks ago with 49k miles for $9991...not too shabby!!!
Report abuse
