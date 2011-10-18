Used 2010 Mitsubishi Galant for Sale Near Me
29 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 164,137 miles
$2,490
- 85,106 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,999
- 109,487 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,900
- 115,378 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,114
- 158,251 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$3,995$448 Below Market
- 134,350 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,899
- 150,797 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,880
- 85,600 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,995
- 108,735 miles
$7,998
- 180,665 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,295
- 116,000 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,500$1,311 Below Market
- 49,870 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995
- 76,149 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,800
- 83,839 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,495
- 117,465 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,500
- 44,247 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,992
- 117,406 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,999
- 103,770 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,985
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Mitsubishi Galant searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Mitsubishi Galant
Read recent reviews for the Mitsubishi Galant
Write a reviewSee all 10 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.610 Reviews
Report abuse
angel_ortega,10/18/2011
I must say that critic's review is harsh to say the least. I have recently purchased my 2010 Galant for $16K and am very much pleased with my purchase. I must say that the V6 option was a nice feature in the past but with gas prices where they are, I was in the market for a 4 cylinder anyhow. I researched the comparable Camry and Accord and the price margin was at least $3500. As someone that needs a daily commuter with great city and highway mileage (21 city and 30 hwy), the price difference helped with my purchase. Apart from great mileage, the car also has a torque happy 4 cylinder; helpful in lane-changing maneuvers, great cabin and trunk space, as well as, a great sound system.
Related Mitsubishi Galant info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used BMW M3 2013
- Used Cadillac CTS 2015
- Used BMW M3 2017
- Used Honda Accord Hybrid 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2012
- Used Alfa Romeo Giulia 2018
- Used Chrysler 300 2013
- Used Lexus GS 350 2016
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2015
- Used Land Rover Discovery 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2016
- Used GMC Terrain 2016
- Used BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 2018
- Used Audi A4 2012
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD 2017
- Used Nissan Rogue 2012
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus LC 500
- Used Cadillac Escalade EXT
- Used Chrysler Crossfire
- Used BMW Z4
- Used Pontiac Grand Prix
- Used FIAT 500
- Used Cadillac CTS Coupe
- Used BMW 6 Series
- Used Lexus SC 430
- Used Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV
- Used Maserati GranTurismo
- Used Mazda Mazdaspeed 3
Shop used models by city
- Used Mitsubishi Eclipse Akron OH
- Used Mitsubishi Eclipse Paterson NJ
- Used Mitsubishi Eclipse Detroit MI
- Used Mitsubishi Mirage Rochester NY
- Used Mitsubishi Mirage Tulsa OK
- Used Mitsubishi Eclipse Boston MA
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Arlington VA
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Saint Louis MO
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Pompano Beach FL
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Fairfax VA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2013 Miami FL
- Used Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2014 Fairfax VA
- Used Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2016 Roanoke VA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 Ford Transit Connect
- 2020 Cadillac XT6
- 2020 500X
- 2020 Audi S3
- 2020 Sierra 2500HD
- 2019 Subaru Impreza
- 2019 Q70
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris
- Chevrolet Express 2020
- 2020 Nissan NV Passenger
- 2019 Porsche Macan
- 2019 2500
- 2020 Mirage G4
- 2019 4Runner
- 2019 Nissan Versa Note
- 2019 Outlander
- 2020 MX-5 Miata RF
- Acura RLX 2020