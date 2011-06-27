Used 1990 Mitsubishi Galant Consumer Reviews
Wish Mitsubish still made them this well
My 90 Galant was the best, most reliable vehicle I ever owned. Finally got a new Olds Intrigue because I got bored driving the same car for so long. Kept it for 125,000 miles. Just minor repairs near the end. Except the A/C did give out at 10 years. Lasted longer than other, newer cars in the family. The new Mitsubish Galant does not seem to be up to the same standard.
Fantastic, Fun Car!
We bought our Galant almost new from a dealing in TX. This was the greatest car I have ever owned! It was sporty, handled great, very comfortable. This car was reliable and took us on trips across the country a couple of times. Never had a problem with it. Had a friend who owned an $85,000 sports car ride in it and she kept saying How much did you pay for this? It's a great car, very luxurious. ....Unfortunately we traded it in for a minivan, wish we hadn't.
best car ever
this by far is the best car ever made! i've had my share of cars (5) in the span of about 3 years and my galant was perfect. well built, very comfortable, very reliable and can i say zoom! zoom! zoom! too bad the tranny went in the end and i had to junk it. perfect handling on s turns and absolutely no problems with the motor after my inability to keep the car under 110 mph on the highway.
good car
excellent car. very reliable. no major problems after 150,000. A/C pumps out more cold air than any other vehile I have ever owned.
sweeeeeet!!!!!
This car rules! I have had no major problems. Mine has 163k on it and it is still going strong. I regularly get 28 mpg. I recommend this beast to everyone. It has massive amounts of power delivered through a sweet 5 speed tranny. I have had no engine trouble, (even with my inability to keep it under 125!)
