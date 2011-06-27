Vehicle overview

The current Galant debuted in 1999, and featured V6 power, BMW knock-off styling, and lots of standard equipment to combat its opponents. It was tailored to appease power-hungry Americans by offering a choice of two engines: a high-torque four-cylinder or a 195-horsepower V6.

Going fast is second nature to the Galant. The vehicle exhibits a smooth powertrain with a Saab-like thrust of forward movement the second your foot hits the gas. Its torquey, 2.4-liter, 16-valve, SOHC four-cylinder engine produces 145 horsepower and 155 foot-pounds of torque, and quells noise and vibration nicely. The 3.0-liter, 24-valve SOHC V6 makes 205 foot-pounds of torque at 4,500 rpm, placing it on par power-wise with the Toyota Camry, Honda Accord and Mazda 626.

The Galant is offered in four trim levels: DE, ES, LS and GTZ. The economical DE is built with the four-cylinder engine, the ES can be purchased with either a four-banger or a V6, and the luxury LS and sport-tuned GTZ both come with V6 power standard. All Galants come standard with an automatic transmission (stick shifts are available on four-cylinder models), A/C, power package, variable intermittent wipers, AM/FM/CD stereo, auxiliary power outlet, tinted glass and dual trip odometers. Safety features include available front seat-mounted side airbags, automatic headlight shut-off, a new Lower Anchor and Tether for Children (LATCH) system for child seats, and a collapsible steering column.

The ES model comes with a cruise-control memory function, an optional sunroof, and an optional premium package with adjustable driver's lumbar support and an Infinity sound system. If you opt for the LS, you'll automatically receive the premium package, standard V6 engine and traction control. The GTZ model also comes with a V6 engine, color-keyed grille, rear spoiler, leather trim and black-on-white instrument gauges. These refinements, coupled with the sport-tuned suspension, make GTZ the high-end Galant for those seeking crisp handling and the most fun-to-drive ride in the line. It's too bad a manual transmission is not available.

Inside, styling is clean and simple, with appealing interior wood appointments, a thick, leather-wrapped steering wheel, and functional interior controls. The stereo unit is positioned above the automatic climate controls for easier driver access and the console-mounted cupholders don't block any part of the dashboard. Seating in the Galant is comfortable with a good driving position and excellent visibility.

All 2001 Galants include an anti-theft engine immobilizer, continuous seatbelt warning lamp, rear center three-point safety belt, large 195/65R15 tires and an optional in-dash, six-disc CD changer.

With its balance of styling, performance and standard content, the Galant is an impressive vehicle and one we would recommend to those in the market for a fun family sedan.