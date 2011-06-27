2001 Mitsubishi Galant Review
Pros & Cons
- V6 power, attractive styling, excellent handling, comfortable interior.
- No manual transmission for V6 models, too much road noise in the cabin.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
An enjoyable Japanese family sedan that could use additional polish and rear-seat room.
Vehicle overview
The current Galant debuted in 1999, and featured V6 power, BMW knock-off styling, and lots of standard equipment to combat its opponents. It was tailored to appease power-hungry Americans by offering a choice of two engines: a high-torque four-cylinder or a 195-horsepower V6.
Going fast is second nature to the Galant. The vehicle exhibits a smooth powertrain with a Saab-like thrust of forward movement the second your foot hits the gas. Its torquey, 2.4-liter, 16-valve, SOHC four-cylinder engine produces 145 horsepower and 155 foot-pounds of torque, and quells noise and vibration nicely. The 3.0-liter, 24-valve SOHC V6 makes 205 foot-pounds of torque at 4,500 rpm, placing it on par power-wise with the Toyota Camry, Honda Accord and Mazda 626.
The Galant is offered in four trim levels: DE, ES, LS and GTZ. The economical DE is built with the four-cylinder engine, the ES can be purchased with either a four-banger or a V6, and the luxury LS and sport-tuned GTZ both come with V6 power standard. All Galants come standard with an automatic transmission (stick shifts are available on four-cylinder models), A/C, power package, variable intermittent wipers, AM/FM/CD stereo, auxiliary power outlet, tinted glass and dual trip odometers. Safety features include available front seat-mounted side airbags, automatic headlight shut-off, a new Lower Anchor and Tether for Children (LATCH) system for child seats, and a collapsible steering column.
The ES model comes with a cruise-control memory function, an optional sunroof, and an optional premium package with adjustable driver's lumbar support and an Infinity sound system. If you opt for the LS, you'll automatically receive the premium package, standard V6 engine and traction control. The GTZ model also comes with a V6 engine, color-keyed grille, rear spoiler, leather trim and black-on-white instrument gauges. These refinements, coupled with the sport-tuned suspension, make GTZ the high-end Galant for those seeking crisp handling and the most fun-to-drive ride in the line. It's too bad a manual transmission is not available.
Inside, styling is clean and simple, with appealing interior wood appointments, a thick, leather-wrapped steering wheel, and functional interior controls. The stereo unit is positioned above the automatic climate controls for easier driver access and the console-mounted cupholders don't block any part of the dashboard. Seating in the Galant is comfortable with a good driving position and excellent visibility.
All 2001 Galants include an anti-theft engine immobilizer, continuous seatbelt warning lamp, rear center three-point safety belt, large 195/65R15 tires and an optional in-dash, six-disc CD changer.
With its balance of styling, performance and standard content, the Galant is an impressive vehicle and one we would recommend to those in the market for a fun family sedan.
2001 Highlights
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2001 Mitsubishi Galant.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Galant
Related Used 2001 Mitsubishi Galant info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2012
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2010
- Used BMW X4 2017
- Used Toyota RAV4 2011
- Used Chrysler 300 2015
- Used Toyota Tundra 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2004
- Used Lincoln Continental 2017
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2002
- Used Ram 2500 2012
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 GLC-Class
- 2021 Honda Odyssey News
- 2019 GMC Yukon XL
- 2019 AMG GT
- MINI Hardtop 4 Door 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- BMW 7 Series 2021
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- 2019 Audi S3
- 2021 Audi R8 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 2019
- 2019 Outlander PHEV
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
- 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4
- 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage
- Mitsubishi Mirage G4 2019
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander
- 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage