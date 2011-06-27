  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(81)
Appraise this car

2001 Mitsubishi Galant Review

Pros & Cons

  • V6 power, attractive styling, excellent handling, comfortable interior.
  • No manual transmission for V6 models, too much road noise in the cabin.
Edmunds' Expert Review

An enjoyable Japanese family sedan that could use additional polish and rear-seat room.

Vehicle overview

The current Galant debuted in 1999, and featured V6 power, BMW knock-off styling, and lots of standard equipment to combat its opponents. It was tailored to appease power-hungry Americans by offering a choice of two engines: a high-torque four-cylinder or a 195-horsepower V6.

Going fast is second nature to the Galant. The vehicle exhibits a smooth powertrain with a Saab-like thrust of forward movement the second your foot hits the gas. Its torquey, 2.4-liter, 16-valve, SOHC four-cylinder engine produces 145 horsepower and 155 foot-pounds of torque, and quells noise and vibration nicely. The 3.0-liter, 24-valve SOHC V6 makes 205 foot-pounds of torque at 4,500 rpm, placing it on par power-wise with the Toyota Camry, Honda Accord and Mazda 626.

The Galant is offered in four trim levels: DE, ES, LS and GTZ. The economical DE is built with the four-cylinder engine, the ES can be purchased with either a four-banger or a V6, and the luxury LS and sport-tuned GTZ both come with V6 power standard. All Galants come standard with an automatic transmission (stick shifts are available on four-cylinder models), A/C, power package, variable intermittent wipers, AM/FM/CD stereo, auxiliary power outlet, tinted glass and dual trip odometers. Safety features include available front seat-mounted side airbags, automatic headlight shut-off, a new Lower Anchor and Tether for Children (LATCH) system for child seats, and a collapsible steering column.

The ES model comes with a cruise-control memory function, an optional sunroof, and an optional premium package with adjustable driver's lumbar support and an Infinity sound system. If you opt for the LS, you'll automatically receive the premium package, standard V6 engine and traction control. The GTZ model also comes with a V6 engine, color-keyed grille, rear spoiler, leather trim and black-on-white instrument gauges. These refinements, coupled with the sport-tuned suspension, make GTZ the high-end Galant for those seeking crisp handling and the most fun-to-drive ride in the line. It's too bad a manual transmission is not available.

Inside, styling is clean and simple, with appealing interior wood appointments, a thick, leather-wrapped steering wheel, and functional interior controls. The stereo unit is positioned above the automatic climate controls for easier driver access and the console-mounted cupholders don't block any part of the dashboard. Seating in the Galant is comfortable with a good driving position and excellent visibility.

All 2001 Galants include an anti-theft engine immobilizer, continuous seatbelt warning lamp, rear center three-point safety belt, large 195/65R15 tires and an optional in-dash, six-disc CD changer.

With its balance of styling, performance and standard content, the Galant is an impressive vehicle and one we would recommend to those in the market for a fun family sedan.

2001 Highlights

Mitsubishi's fourth-generation Galant features some new standard and optional equipment, like a LATCH system for child seats and traction control and heated mirrors for cold-weather dwellers who purchase the all-weather package. It now meets LEV standards.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Mitsubishi Galant.

5(43%)
4(47%)
3(10%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.3
81 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 81 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Very reliable
j10jordan,03/26/2012
Purchased at 37,000 and still running at 114,000 with no signs of slowing down. Not a very FUN car to drive with the 4 cyl. but its been very reliable and smooth on the highway. Gas mileage has been good too. Will be sad to see her go
Reliable Car
Nish,11/04/2008
I have had the Galant for four years now and it has served as a reliable car. The only complaint I have is that the fuel economy has gone from about 27 mph to 21 mpg over these years.
Not too bad, but wouldn't recommend
maddee2030,09/17/2010
I bought this car brand new off the lot. I didn't have any problems for a very long time; just normal maint. ~110K my transmission died w/ no previous indications there was a problem. Replaced a cracked radiator @ ~90K. Never replaced windshield or headlights. 4 things I've always complained about. 1.The LCD display on the CD player is nearly impossible to read. 2.The fact that the CD player tells you when it's too hot is an extremely bad design flaw. 3. The top coat on door handles & side mirrors is gone. 4. Upholstery all the way up to the window? Terrible place to have fabric after 9 years of resting your arm there. Vinyl on my next car, please...
Very safe and efficient car
uday,04/22/2009
I love this car, it is very fuel efficient and extremely low maintanence. Recommend it to new buyers looking for a cheap deal.
See all 81 reviews of the 2001 Mitsubishi Galant
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
195 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
195 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2001 Mitsubishi Galant features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
More about the 2001 Mitsubishi Galant

Used 2001 Mitsubishi Galant Overview

The Used 2001 Mitsubishi Galant is offered in the following submodels: Galant Sedan. Available styles include ES 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A), DE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A), GTZ 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A), ES V6 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A), and LS 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A).

