  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Galant
  4. Used 1996 Mitsubishi Galant
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(20)
Appraise this car

1996 Mitsubishi Galant Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Mitsubishi Galant for Sale
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$728 - $1,780
Used Galant for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

The Galant, Mitsubishi's entry in the midsize people-mover sedan segment, is seemingly full of contradictions. Nice styling and ergonomic touches join disastrous oversights to create an average sedan that falls short of expectations set by the best in this class.

For example, the Galant's interior offers fine ergonomics, legible gauges, easy to find and use controls, and attractive seat fabrics. However, these pluses are canceled out by a cheap looking and feeling center console area, poorly textured dash plastics, an uncomfortable rear seat and, on the S model we examined, an ill-fitting passenger side airbag dash panel. For 1996, Mitsubishi adds a tan interior trim color, and two-tone color schemes. ES models get a standard Homelink transmitter system.

The trunk is quite roomy, and offers nice plastic cubbies to store loose items just like in a BMW. But the Galant S doesn't have folding rear seats, and the unfinished trunk lid just looks cheap. Base model Tercels even have a fabric covering for the interior trunk lid, so why not a $16,000 Mitsubishi? Buy the new Preferred Equipment Package for the S, and you'll get full trunk trim, along with several other trim upgrades and convenience items.

The rear seat has a supportive enough cushion and lots of footroom, but back support is lacking and knees brush up against the front seatbacks. Sculpted front seatbacks or a higher seat cushion would have remedied this problem. Overall, the Galant is not as comfortable as the 626, Altima, Camry, Accord or Contour.

For 1996, Mitsubishi tries to make the Galant more competitive by adding a Panic mode to the remote keyless entry system, rear window defrosters get a timer, and antilock brakes have been made available across the line.

Still, exterior styling is the Galant's strong point. It is graceful; even elegant. A great looking sedan, particularly in LS trim. Mitsubishi spent some money sprucing up the exterior of the Galant for 1996. New wheel covers debut on S and ES models, alloys are newly available on the ES, and S models get new black bodyside molding. Looks aren't everything though. A little attention to detail by Mitsu's army of engineers, and the Galant would be a first class sedan. Too bad it isn't.

1996 Highlights

A Homelink transmitter is available, and a panic feature debuts on keyless entry systems. New two-tone interiors debut, and four fresh exterior colors join the palette. Other changes include new wheel covers, expanded availability of alloy wheels, and a heavy-duty defroster with timer. LS models have standard leather seating and antilock brakes are available across the line.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1996 Mitsubishi Galant.

5(60%)
4(30%)
3(5%)
2(5%)
1(0%)
4.5
20 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 20 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love this car!
mdark,11/03/2011
Bought this car with 150k miles on it, has had a few minor issues but nothing abnormal for a car that's now pushing 165k miles. The car is extremely comfortable, I love driving it and the gas economy for a 1996 is AMAZING. The freeway MPG is phenomenal, however it dislikes stop and go in-town driving and traffic. Extremely reliable and the maintenance fees are pretty reasonable. I'd recommend this car to anyone, I can expect it to go 200k with ease.
It's finally time to sell
Nick,08/27/2009
I bought this car with 104K on it back in 01. Had it ever since. I now have 225K and it is finally time to get rid of it. The last 20K have had some problems with it, but what car wouldn't at that many miles. Paint has chipped off and some rusting around the wheel wells. Did most repairs myself. Good car for the price I paid. Drove it into the ground but it still gets 25mpg.
Galant GS
Monkey,01/29/2010
Great little car. Even after adding some bolt on power (turbo) the car was very reliable. This is until we hit 170000, then the engine had a few stumbles. At 175000 the engine said its about my time and the transmission soon followed. I am sure that had this drivetrain remained stock it would have easily hit the 250000 mark.
1996 galant
vette5960,03/29/2002
brakes are horrible
See all 20 reviews of the 1996 Mitsubishi Galant
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
141 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
141 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
21 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
141 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 1996 Mitsubishi Galant features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
More about the 1996 Mitsubishi Galant

Used 1996 Mitsubishi Galant Overview

The Used 1996 Mitsubishi Galant is offered in the following submodels: Galant Sedan. Available styles include LS 4dr Sedan, ES 4dr Sedan, and S 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1996 Mitsubishi Galant?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1996 Mitsubishi Galants are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1996 Mitsubishi Galant for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1996 Mitsubishi Galant.

Can't find a used 1996 Mitsubishi Galants you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mitsubishi Galant for sale - 10 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $8,268.

Find a used Mitsubishi for sale - 8 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $20,739.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi Galant for sale - 10 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $20,239.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi for sale - 8 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $10,481.

Should I lease or buy a 1996 Mitsubishi Galant?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mitsubishi lease specials
Check out Mitsubishi Galant lease specials

Related Used 1996 Mitsubishi Galant info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles