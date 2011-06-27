1996 Mitsubishi Galant Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
Vehicle overview
The Galant, Mitsubishi's entry in the midsize people-mover sedan segment, is seemingly full of contradictions. Nice styling and ergonomic touches join disastrous oversights to create an average sedan that falls short of expectations set by the best in this class.
For example, the Galant's interior offers fine ergonomics, legible gauges, easy to find and use controls, and attractive seat fabrics. However, these pluses are canceled out by a cheap looking and feeling center console area, poorly textured dash plastics, an uncomfortable rear seat and, on the S model we examined, an ill-fitting passenger side airbag dash panel. For 1996, Mitsubishi adds a tan interior trim color, and two-tone color schemes. ES models get a standard Homelink transmitter system.
The trunk is quite roomy, and offers nice plastic cubbies to store loose items just like in a BMW. But the Galant S doesn't have folding rear seats, and the unfinished trunk lid just looks cheap. Base model Tercels even have a fabric covering for the interior trunk lid, so why not a $16,000 Mitsubishi? Buy the new Preferred Equipment Package for the S, and you'll get full trunk trim, along with several other trim upgrades and convenience items.
The rear seat has a supportive enough cushion and lots of footroom, but back support is lacking and knees brush up against the front seatbacks. Sculpted front seatbacks or a higher seat cushion would have remedied this problem. Overall, the Galant is not as comfortable as the 626, Altima, Camry, Accord or Contour.
For 1996, Mitsubishi tries to make the Galant more competitive by adding a Panic mode to the remote keyless entry system, rear window defrosters get a timer, and antilock brakes have been made available across the line.
Still, exterior styling is the Galant's strong point. It is graceful; even elegant. A great looking sedan, particularly in LS trim. Mitsubishi spent some money sprucing up the exterior of the Galant for 1996. New wheel covers debut on S and ES models, alloys are newly available on the ES, and S models get new black bodyside molding. Looks aren't everything though. A little attention to detail by Mitsu's army of engineers, and the Galant would be a first class sedan. Too bad it isn't.
1996 Highlights
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1996 Mitsubishi Galant.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Galant
Related Used 1996 Mitsubishi Galant info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019