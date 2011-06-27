  1. Home
2010 Mitsubishi Galant Review

Pros & Cons

  • Generously equipped SE trim, good ride and handling balance, comfortable cabin.
  • Lone underpowered engine choice, four-speed automatic behind the times, cheap interior materials, dated control layout, insufficient storage space, rear seat doesn't fold.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Meager power, unimpressive cabin quality and outdated styling make the 2010 Mitsubishi Galant a forgettable entry in a very competitive segment. We'd look elsewhere.

Vehicle overview

There are a lot of midsize family sedans out there. If we were to count them using our fingers and toes, it wouldn't be until the pinkie on our left foot that we finally came to the 2010 Mitsubishi Galant. Forgotten since almost the moment it was redesigned six years ago, this sedan isn't a diamond in the rough that's fallen victim to a poor marketing campaign or a lack of name recognition. With uninspired styling, subpar cabin construction, a lack of certain features and now only a single (underpowered) engine choice, the Galant has been and remains a choice best left to a rental lot.

For 2010, the Galant lineup has been pared to a pair of trim levels and a four-cylinder engine. Gone are the two V6 engine choices, as well as the sporty Ralliart trim. This makes sense given the fact that four-cylinder models are always the volume sellers, but with only 160 horsepower and a four-speed automatic, the remaining powertrain isn't exactly a strong remaining leg to stand on. Most competitors now produce 175 hp or more and feature five- or six-speed automatics. They also return the same or better fuel economy -- and that's with the Galant's improved EPA mileage estimates for 2010.

The Galant has been pinged in the past for a lack of features commonly found on competitors, but this has been mostly corrected for 2010. Newly added items like standard stability control and an auxiliary audio jack are welcome, while the reasonably priced SE trim now includes such items as a navigation system, back-up camera, satellite radio and upgraded stereo. Sadly, a telescoping steering column still eludes the Galant and every Mitsubishi. Also, the interior most of those features inhabit is a display of disappointing materials and a relic of dated design.

While the 2010 Mitsubishi Galant is certainly a bargain in SE trim, any number of four-cylinder-powered midsize competitors would ultimately be a better, more rewarding choice. The first five we'll count up on our right hand would be the Ford Fusion, Honda Accord, Hyundai Sonata, Mazda 6 and Suzuki Kizashi. Mitsubishi makes some interesting cars; this forgotten sedan isn't one of them.

2010 Mitsubishi Galant models

The 2010 Mitsubishi Galant is a midsize sedan available in ES and SE trim levels. Standard features on the ES include 16-inch steel wheels, full power accessories, air-conditioning, tilt-only steering wheel, cruise control, driver-seat height adjustment and a six-speaker stereo with CD player and auxiliary audio jack. The SE adds 18-inch alloy wheels, foglights, a back-up camera, heated mirrors, rear spoiler, automatic climate control, leather-wrapped steering wheel (includes audio controls), eight-way power driver seat (includes lumbar adjustment), heated front seats, Bluetooth, navigation system, color LCD screen and an eight-speaker Rockford Acoustic Design audio system with six-CD changer and satellite radio.

There are no factory-installed options for the Galant, but there are a number of worthwhile port-installed accessories including leather upholstery, an iPod interface, a back-up camera (ES) and remote ignition.

2010 Highlights

The Mitsubishi Galant is now only available with a four-cylinder engine, which nevertheless boasts improved fuel economy for 2010. Its reduced number of trim levels (ES and SE) now gets standard stability control, improved sound insulation and an auxiliary audio jack. The SE trim level gets a standard navigation system, back-up camera, satellite radio and a premium stereo.

Performance & mpg

Every Mitsubishi Galant is powered by a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine attached to a four-speed automatic. Output is a meager 160 hp and 157 pound-feet of torque, which trails almost all competitor models. Fuel economy is an estimated 21 mpg city/30 mpg highway and 24 mpg combined.

Safety

The 2010 Mitsubishi Galant comes standard with stability control, antilock brakes, front side airbags and side curtain airbags. In government crash testing, the Galant achieved four out of five stars for driver protection in a frontal crash and five stars in all other front and side crash categories. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Galant its highest rating of "Good" in the frontal-offset and side-impact tests.

Driving

The V6 engines are gone and in their wake only the weak four-cylinder engine remains. Therefore, don't expect much straight-line thrust. Nevertheless, the 2010 Mitsubishi Galant maintains a flat, predictable stance and feels smaller than it is. A surprising amount of road feel is communicated through the driver seat and the steering. Although the steering is a little vague on-center, it is quick and responsive. None of this entertainment comes at the expense of ride quality, which is smooth, forgiving and ideal for weekday commutes.

Interior

The Mitsubishi Galant's cabin hails from a brief period of time when silver-painted control stacks were the hip thing. That day has past. The Galant's stereo and climate controls look removed from an old boombox and can be difficult to identify at a glance. Furthermore, materials quality is rather subpar. Most plastics and other surfaces just don't match the refined look and feel of the Galant's many more desirable competitors. There's also no telescoping steering wheel, a glaring omission in this class.

On the upside, seating front and rear is roomy and softly cushioned. Trunk capacity, at 13.3 cubic feet, is about 1 or 2 cubes less than the competition, but the opening is wide. And although there is a ski pass-through, the rear seats do not fold down.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Mitsubishi Galant.

5(60%)
4(40%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
10 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 10 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great Value for Price
angel_ortega,10/18/2011
I must say that critic's review is harsh to say the least. I have recently purchased my 2010 Galant for $16K and am very much pleased with my purchase. I must say that the V6 option was a nice feature in the past but with gas prices where they are, I was in the market for a 4 cylinder anyhow. I researched the comparable Camry and Accord and the price margin was at least $3500. As someone that needs a daily commuter with great city and highway mileage (21 city and 30 hwy), the price difference helped with my purchase. Apart from great mileage, the car also has a torque happy 4 cylinder; helpful in lane-changing maneuvers, great cabin and trunk space, as well as, a great sound system.
2010 Galant
JAY,10/13/2010
This is my first Mitsubishi, it's a decent car, Nice smooth ride with quality sounds system
Not Bad!
Chet Baker,01/31/2010
I do agree with Edmunds regarding comparison with other vehicles in the 24K range, but let's put things into perspective... Mitsubishi is letting these cars go for about the same price that you would pay for a well equipped Civic! I was able to purchase the SE model for 18K. For the money, I know that a reliable, fun to drive, and not bad looking car was purchased. The warranty can't be beat. I do wish that the gas mileage was a little better, but it's not terrible.
Great Value
dan255,09/25/2011
Edmunds review of this vehicle is REALLY harsh. I test drove many other mid-sized sedans including the Camry, before I purchased my 2010 Galant. A 2010 Camry with close to 20k miles on it would have cost me the same as the brand new 2010 Galant I purchased, with 12 miles. I got a brand new 2010 left over Galant for just over 17k. The sticker price is close to 23k for this vehicle. You will not find a new Camry or Accord out there for anywhere close to this price. For the price the Galant is a great value. I would not pay 5k more for a Camry or Accord, I think the Galant is very close in quality after driving all of them.
See all 10 reviews of the 2010 Mitsubishi Galant
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2010 Mitsubishi Galant features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2010 Mitsubishi Galant

Used 2010 Mitsubishi Galant Overview

The Used 2010 Mitsubishi Galant is offered in the following submodels: Galant Sedan. Available styles include ES 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A), and SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 Mitsubishi Galant?

Price comparisons for Used 2010 Mitsubishi Galant trim styles:

  • The Used 2010 Mitsubishi Galant ES is priced between $3,900 and$3,900 with odometer readings between 109487 and109487 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2010 Mitsubishi Galants are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 Mitsubishi Galant for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2010 Galants listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $3,900 and mileage as low as 109487 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2010 Mitsubishi Galant.

Can't find a used 2010 Mitsubishi Galants you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mitsubishi Galant for sale - 4 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $14,511.

Find a used Mitsubishi for sale - 8 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $23,880.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi Galant for sale - 5 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $25,308.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi for sale - 1 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $22,485.

Should I lease or buy a 2010 Mitsubishi Galant?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

