Vehicle overview

There are a lot of midsize family sedans out there. If we were to count them using our fingers and toes, it wouldn't be until the pinkie on our left foot that we finally came to the 2010 Mitsubishi Galant. Forgotten since almost the moment it was redesigned six years ago, this sedan isn't a diamond in the rough that's fallen victim to a poor marketing campaign or a lack of name recognition. With uninspired styling, subpar cabin construction, a lack of certain features and now only a single (underpowered) engine choice, the Galant has been and remains a choice best left to a rental lot.

For 2010, the Galant lineup has been pared to a pair of trim levels and a four-cylinder engine. Gone are the two V6 engine choices, as well as the sporty Ralliart trim. This makes sense given the fact that four-cylinder models are always the volume sellers, but with only 160 horsepower and a four-speed automatic, the remaining powertrain isn't exactly a strong remaining leg to stand on. Most competitors now produce 175 hp or more and feature five- or six-speed automatics. They also return the same or better fuel economy -- and that's with the Galant's improved EPA mileage estimates for 2010.

The Galant has been pinged in the past for a lack of features commonly found on competitors, but this has been mostly corrected for 2010. Newly added items like standard stability control and an auxiliary audio jack are welcome, while the reasonably priced SE trim now includes such items as a navigation system, back-up camera, satellite radio and upgraded stereo. Sadly, a telescoping steering column still eludes the Galant and every Mitsubishi. Also, the interior most of those features inhabit is a display of disappointing materials and a relic of dated design.

While the 2010 Mitsubishi Galant is certainly a bargain in SE trim, any number of four-cylinder-powered midsize competitors would ultimately be a better, more rewarding choice. The first five we'll count up on our right hand would be the Ford Fusion, Honda Accord, Hyundai Sonata, Mazda 6 and Suzuki Kizashi. Mitsubishi makes some interesting cars; this forgotten sedan isn't one of them.