  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Galant
  4. Used 1990 Mitsubishi Galant
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1990 Mitsubishi Galant GSX Features & Specs

More about the 1990 Galant
Overview
See Galant Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.2/344.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque125 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower135 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.0 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
Front hip room55.3 in.
Front shoulder room55.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room52.4 in.
Rear leg room36.0 in.
Rear shoulder room54.7 in.
Measurements
Length183.9 in.
Curb weight2799 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance3.9 in.
Height54.1 in.
Wheel base102.4 in.
Width66.7 in.
See Galant Inventory

Related Used 1990 Mitsubishi Galant GSX info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles