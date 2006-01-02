Used 2006 Mitsubishi Galant for Sale Near Me

I don't see many of them on the road. The Galant is very under appreciated. It is every bit as good, and in some cases better than an Altima, Camry, or Accord. I think it looks better too, with an edgy, more modern styling, especially with the SE tail lights and spoiler. This car looks smaller on the outside than it really is on the inside. I'm 6'4" and I have plenty of head room and leg room. The interior has a very clean, modern look and the blue lighting is unique. The hidden radio controls on the back side of the steering wheel keep everything looking neat and uncluttered. Its four cylinder engine has more than enough power to move this car. I'm getting 25 mpg in town, over 30 mph highway.

