Vehicle overview

There was a time when the Galant aspired to be a European-style sedan, but now time has passed by this model and the 2011 Mitsubishi Galant can't match its competition from Japan. After being redesigned seven years ago, the Galant has slowly devolved into a choice best left to car rental agencies (and ones that aren't terribly picky at that). There's little going on to recommend it, and a whole heap of drawbacks.

Given that most cars in this segment are sold with four-cylinder engines (even when a V6 is available), we can forgive Mitsubishi for declining to offer an optional V6 engine for this car any longer. Unfortunately this 2.4-liter inline-4 offers just 160 horsepower, some 15-40 hp less than the four-cylinder engines of its rivals. Making matters worse, the Galant must make do with a four-speed automatic while the competition offers five- and six-speed units that better optimize performance and fuel efficiency.

This year Mitsubishi tries to entice consumers with a bigger value proposition for the Galant by adding a few more features to the SE trim (including a sunroof and auto-dimming rearview mirror). Furthermore, the SE's generous roster of standard features also includes a navigation system, a back-up camera and an upgraded stereo with satellite radio. But there's no getting around the fact that these features reside in a dated cabin constructed with some materials that don't measure up to the competition.

As an automobile, the 2011 Mitsubishi Galant is a proven package. And in content-rich SE trim, it might even seem like a bit of a bargain. But there are just so many better picks that the Galant ends up at or near the back of the pack. Other models like the 2011 Ford Fusion, 2011 Honda Accord, 2011 Hyundai Sonata, 2011 Kia Optima, 2011 Mazda 6, Nissan Altima and Suzuki Kizashi are all substantially better choices for a family sedan.