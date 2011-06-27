  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(5)
Appraise this car

2011 Mitsubishi Galant Review

Pros & Cons

  • Generously equipped SE trim
  • good ride and handling balance.
  • Underpowered engine
  • four-speed automatic is behind the times
  • cheap interior materials
  • insufficient storage space
  • rear seat doesn't fold down.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Despite this year's added features, the 2011 Mitsubishi Galant remains well behind the pack due to its relatively meager power, unimpressive cabin quality and outdated styling.

Vehicle overview

There was a time when the Galant aspired to be a European-style sedan, but now time has passed by this model and the 2011 Mitsubishi Galant can't match its competition from Japan. After being redesigned seven years ago, the Galant has slowly devolved into a choice best left to car rental agencies (and ones that aren't terribly picky at that). There's little going on to recommend it, and a whole heap of drawbacks.

Given that most cars in this segment are sold with four-cylinder engines (even when a V6 is available), we can forgive Mitsubishi for declining to offer an optional V6 engine for this car any longer. Unfortunately this 2.4-liter inline-4 offers just 160 horsepower, some 15-40 hp less than the four-cylinder engines of its rivals. Making matters worse, the Galant must make do with a four-speed automatic while the competition offers five- and six-speed units that better optimize performance and fuel efficiency.

This year Mitsubishi tries to entice consumers with a bigger value proposition for the Galant by adding a few more features to the SE trim (including a sunroof and auto-dimming rearview mirror). Furthermore, the SE's generous roster of standard features also includes a navigation system, a back-up camera and an upgraded stereo with satellite radio. But there's no getting around the fact that these features reside in a dated cabin constructed with some materials that don't measure up to the competition.

As an automobile, the 2011 Mitsubishi Galant is a proven package. And in content-rich SE trim, it might even seem like a bit of a bargain. But there are just so many better picks that the Galant ends up at or near the back of the pack. Other models like the 2011 Ford Fusion, 2011 Honda Accord, 2011 Hyundai Sonata, 2011 Kia Optima, 2011 Mazda 6, Nissan Altima and Suzuki Kizashi are all substantially better choices for a family sedan.

2011 Mitsubishi Galant models

The 2011 Mitsubishi Galant is a midsize sedan available in ES and SE trim levels. Standard features on the ES include 16-inch steel wheels, full power accessories, air-conditioning, a tilt-only steering wheel, cruise control, driver-seat height adjustment and a six-speaker stereo with CD player and auxiliary audio jack.

The SE adds a power sunroof, 18-inch alloy wheels, foglights, a back-up camera, heated mirrors, a rear spoiler, automatic climate control, auto-dimming rearview mirror, dual illuminated vanity mirrors, a leather-wrapped steering wheel (with audio controls), an eight-way power driver seat (includes lumbar adjustment), heated front seats, Bluetooth, navigation system, color LCD screen and an eight-speaker Rockford Acoustic Design audio system with six-CD changer and satellite radio.

Apart from a Leather package for the SE (which includes leather upholstery and a rear spoiler), there are no factory-installed options for the Galant. However, there are a number of worthwhile dealer-installed accessories including an iPod interface, a back-up camera (ES) and remote engine start.

2011 Highlights

For 2011, the Mitsubishi Galant sees additional standard features for the premium SE trim, including a power sunroof, auto-dimming rearview mirror, illuminated vanity mirrors and a programmable garage door opener. Leather upholstery is a new option for the SE, and every Galant gets a chrome beltline accent as well as a half-inch reduction in ride height.

Performance & mpg

Every Mitsubishi Galant is powered by a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine attached to a four-speed automatic. Output is 160 hp and 157 pound-feet of torque, totals that trail those from almost all of the Galant's competition. Fuel economy is an estimated 21 mpg city/30 mpg highway and 24 mpg combined.

Safety

The 2011 Mitsubishi Galant comes standard with stability control, antilock brakes, front side airbags and side curtain airbags. In government crash testing, the Galant achieved four out of five stars for driver protection in a frontal crash and five stars in all other front and side crash categories. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Galant its highest rating of "Good" in the frontal-offset and side-impact tests.

Driving

With only 160 hp charged with moving 3,400 pounds of Galant, there's not much in the way of straight-line thrust. Nevertheless, once underway the 2011 Mitsubishi Galant maintains a flat, predictable stance and feels smaller than it is. A surprising amount of road feel is communicated through the driver seat and the steering. Although the steering is a little vague on-center, it is quick and responsive. None of this entertainment comes at the expense of ride quality, which is smooth, forgiving and ideal for weekday commutes.

Interior

The Mitsubishi Galant's cabin hails from a brief period of time when silver-painted control stacks were the hip thing. That day has passed, and now the Galant's stereo and climate controls look as if they came from an old boombox and can be difficult to read at a glance besides. Furthermore, the quality of the materials has become subpar. Most plastics and other surfaces just don't match the refined look and feel of the Galant's many more desirable competitors. There's also no telescoping steering wheel, a glaring omission in this class.

On the upside, the passenger package is relatively roomy considering the Galant's size, and the seats prove to be softly cushioned. The trunk offers 13.3 cubic feet of capacity, just a foot or two less than the competition although the opening is usefully wide. The rear seat does not fold down to permit cargo volume to be enlarged, and although there's a ski pass-through, the rear seats do not fold down.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2011 Mitsubishi Galant.

5(40%)
4(60%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.4
5 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Nice Car
ttreakle1,06/03/2011
not a bad buy for the money as you get all the toys that come with much more expensive cars
Sport feel for Basic Sedan
carriemae,03/07/2013
I purchased my red Galant as a 'prior rental'. There is a big depreciation for Galants, so that is the only way I would buy one, as 'used'. I like the sleek sides and look of the car. The red is very pretty, especially just cleaned on a sunny day. The car has a wide wheel base so feels good on the road, I think the power seem fine (I don't think it felt week like the pro review). The interior, however, is very, very plain and cheap looking. ..charcoal cloth seats and black vinyl, holds dust. Arm rests were separating and needed to be repaired by dealer. However, engine seems fine...I think this is a great alternative to a Honda/Toyota for those on a budget if you keep it long.
Underrated and overlooked
Tim396,11/30/2018
SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
Tired of seeing poor "cookie cutter, professional" reviews for this car. This is actually an excellent car and is my 2nd, new Galant (owned an '05 and now my '11). After 180,000 miles of driving the 2011, I've only replaced one set of tires, front rotors/pads and the battery. My only gripe would be that these cars only have a small pass-through from the trunk into the passenger compartment (no fold down rear seats) and that both my galants warped the front rotors after about 25k miles, but after installing a replacement set of slotted/crossdrilled rotors/pads on the '11 - I've had no problem after that. I've enjoyed the car and continue to drive it daily with the only maintenance performed (outside of the typical oil/filter/air-filter changes) was that I changed the balancer shaft & timing belts, water pump/idler pulleys & accessory belt at 120,000mi. (required by the manual) and did it myself - that's it! The SE has heated seats, remote start, backup camera, navigation, among other things and has a really nice vehicle monitoring/display system. Too bad this car has been overlooked and underrated by the "professional reviewers". I like driving something different and it stands out among the sea of Camrys and Accords. Everything on this car continues to work and function as the day I bought it - very impressed! Too bad they don't make the Galant anymore.
Great car for your money.
Audie O,06/22/2019
SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
On my 3rd Galant in 15 years. My limit is $15000 (used). Can't be happier.
See all 5 reviews of the 2011 Mitsubishi Galant
Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Acceptable
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2011 Mitsubishi Galant

Used 2011 Mitsubishi Galant Overview

The Used 2011 Mitsubishi Galant is offered in the following submodels: Galant Sedan. Available styles include ES 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A), and SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A).

