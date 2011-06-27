Estimated values
1990 Mitsubishi Galant 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$631
|$1,435
|$1,871
|Clean
|$555
|$1,265
|$1,650
|Average
|$403
|$926
|$1,208
|Rough
|$251
|$587
|$765
Estimated values
1990 Mitsubishi Galant LS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$631
|$1,435
|$1,871
|Clean
|$555
|$1,265
|$1,650
|Average
|$403
|$926
|$1,208
|Rough
|$251
|$587
|$765
Estimated values
1990 Mitsubishi Galant GS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$631
|$1,435
|$1,871
|Clean
|$555
|$1,265
|$1,650
|Average
|$403
|$926
|$1,208
|Rough
|$251
|$587
|$765
Estimated values
1990 Mitsubishi Galant GSX 4dr Sedan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$631
|$1,435
|$1,871
|Clean
|$555
|$1,265
|$1,650
|Average
|$403
|$926
|$1,208
|Rough
|$251
|$587
|$765