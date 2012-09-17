Used 2000 Mitsubishi Galant for Sale Near Me

29 listings
Galant Reviews & Specs
  • 1999 Mitsubishi Galant ES
    used

    1999 Mitsubishi Galant ES

    144,400 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2003 Mitsubishi Galant LS in Silver
    used

    2003 Mitsubishi Galant LS

    142,281 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,500

    Details
  • 2003 Mitsubishi Galant ES in White
    used

    2003 Mitsubishi Galant ES

    93,293 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $3,500

    Details
  • 2004 Mitsubishi Galant ES in Silver
    used

    2004 Mitsubishi Galant ES

    62,553 miles

    $4,999

    Details
  • 2007 Mitsubishi Galant ES in Silver
    used

    2007 Mitsubishi Galant ES

    144,336 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $3,495

    Details
  • 2007 Mitsubishi Galant ES in Silver
    used

    2007 Mitsubishi Galant ES

    228,171 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $2,495

    $235 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Mitsubishi Galant ES in Off White/Cream
    used

    2007 Mitsubishi Galant ES

    133,364 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,480

    Details
  • 2007 Mitsubishi Galant ES in Silver
    used

    2007 Mitsubishi Galant ES

    137,666 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,500

    Details
  • 2007 Mitsubishi Galant ES in Black
    used

    2007 Mitsubishi Galant ES

    182,037 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,950

    Details
  • 2008 Mitsubishi Galant ES in Light Green
    used

    2008 Mitsubishi Galant ES

    76,149 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,800

    Details
  • 2008 Mitsubishi Galant ES
    used

    2008 Mitsubishi Galant ES

    148,731 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $2,990

    Details
  • 2009 Mitsubishi Galant ES
    used

    2009 Mitsubishi Galant ES

    158,251 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $3,995

    $448 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Mitsubishi Galant Sport Edition
    used

    2009 Mitsubishi Galant Sport Edition

    85,600 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2009 Mitsubishi Galant ES in Black
    used

    2009 Mitsubishi Galant ES

    108,735 miles

    $7,998

    Details
  • 2009 Mitsubishi Galant ES
    used

    2009 Mitsubishi Galant ES

    180,665 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,295

    Details
  • 2012 Mitsubishi Galant ES in Silver
    used

    2012 Mitsubishi Galant ES

    116,000 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,500

    $1,311 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Mitsubishi Galant ES in Black
    used

    2012 Mitsubishi Galant ES

    49,870 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2011 Mitsubishi Galant SE in Silver
    used

    2011 Mitsubishi Galant SE

    134,350 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,899

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Mitsubishi Galant

See all 74 reviews
So You Want To Know What a 2000 Galant Can Do
joed99,09/17/2012
Bought my Mitz Galant in late 2000. Retiring my Galant in late 2012. Mileage.... 273,000 (YEP 273K). THIS CAR WAS A BUY ! !! After driving so many miles, in so many different weather conditions, with so many cargo runs (Kayaks, Bikes, Skies, ) this car has NEVER let me down. How? Great mechanic, keeping with the timing belt maintenance schedule, changing the oil. So since she has been such a great car, I would say it is time to retire her even though she still starts EVERY time, no hesitation, no stalling. If only we could all have someone or something so reliable. Only one problem that ALL you Old Timer Galant owners know... WHERE'S MY HUB CAP ? ? ?
