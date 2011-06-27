2007 Mitsubishi Galant Review
Pros & Cons
- Excellent balance between ride quality and handling, strong V6, stylish and comfortable cabin, excellent crash test scores, superb sound systems.
- Stability control and a manual transmission aren't available, some interior materials feel cheap, not enough in-cabin storage, no folding rear seat.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
Roomy for four, enjoyable to drive and backed by impressive crash test scores, the 2007 Mitsubishi Galant is a family sedan with spirit and style. Compared to its chief rivals, though, it's lacking in practicality and missing a few key features -- which keeps it from being a top choice in this segment.
Vehicle overview
The previous generation of the Mitsubishi Galant (sold from 1999-2003) always played second fiddle to the favorites in the midsize family sedan segment. Although that Galant represented good value in terms of features and reliability for budget-minded consumers, and offered sporty handling dynamics to boot, it didn't have the polished demeanor of the top family sedans such as the Accord and Camry. So when the current generation bowed for 2004, Mitsubishi stepped up its game.
Designed specifically for the North American market, the latest Galant is larger and more powerful than the one before it. This midsize sedan is also more fun to drive than most in this category, and the 2007 Mitsubishi Galant lineup takes it a step further with the introduction of the sporting Ralliart edition. With a 258-horsepower V6 and a tightened-up suspension, the Ralliart is brimming with personality, something that can't be said for some of the Galant's more mainstream rivals. Other changes for the 2007 Galant include the deletion of the LS and SE trims and the addition of side curtain airbags.
To go with its wedge-like exterior profile, the Galant's cabin features a distinctive, if somewhat quirky, design. A waterfall-style center stack features a display screen up top that looks as though it retracts, but doesn't. Various accents further liven things up, but overall, the fit and finish still doesn't match the sedan's main competitors. That deficit, along with the lack of a few key features such as stability control, a manual gearbox and a fully folding rear seat, keeps the 2007 Mitsubishi Galant from being a front-runner in this ultra-competitive segment. But before you automatically dismiss this "dark horse" from your consideration, we advise taking it for a test-drive. The Galant's likable, spunky personality is especially apparent when compared to some of the more humdrum midsize sedans currently available.
2007 Mitsubishi Galant models
The 2007 Mitsubishi Galant midsize sedan is offered in five trim levels -- DE, ES, SE, GTS and Ralliart. Standard features on the DE include air-conditioning, full power accessories, keyless entry, a CD player and a height-adjustable driver seat. The ES adds body-color exterior trim, cruise control and faux titanium trim. Optional for the ES, via various packages, are items like alloy wheels, a moonroof, a 270-watt Infinity stereo with CD changer, satellite radio, leather upholstery and a power driver seat. The SE is the most luxurious four-cylinder Galant, with such niceties as standard leather upholstery. The sporty GTS adds a V6 engine, 17-inch alloy wheels, a rear spoiler, leather upholstery, a power driver seat, heated front seats and special interior trim. The Ralliart kicks it up with a more powerful V6, sport-tuned suspension, 18-inch alloy wheels, unique front and rear fascias, automatic climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a moonroof and a 360-watt Rockford audio system with satellite radio. A navigation system is available on the Ralliart only.
2007 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The Galant DE, ES and SE trims are powered by a 2.4-liter, 160-horsepower four-cylinder engine mated to a four-speed automatic with Mitsubishi's "Sportronic" manual shift feature. The GTS comes with a 3.8-liter, 230-hp V6 hooked up to a new five-speed automatic with Sportronic. The Ralliart also has a 3.8-liter V6, but it makes more power (258 hp) via variable valve timing technology. The Ralliart also utilizes the five-speed "Sportronic" automatic. No manual gearbox is available for any Galant.
Safety
All Galants except the DE come with antilock disc brakes. All trim levels come with front-seat side airbags and full-length side-curtain airbags. GTS and Ralliart trims come with a tire-pressure monitor and traction control. Stability control, however, is not available on any Galant. In NHTSA crash tests, the 2007 Mitsubishi Galant earned an impressive five-star rating (the highest possible) for its protection of occupants in both frontal- and side-impacts. Frontal-offset and side-impact crash testing conducted by the IIHS resulted in an overall rating of "Good," again the highest possible.
Driving
On the road, the 2007 Mitsubishi Galant is one of the more fun-to-drive family sedans. The V6 models deliver plenty of torque for passing and merging on the highway. Pushed around curves, the Galant maintains a flat, predictable stance and feels smaller than it really is. A surprising amount of road feel is transmitted through the driver seat, and the steering, although a little vague on-center, is quick and responsive. None of this entertainment comes at the expense of ride quality, which is smooth, forgiving and ideal for weekday commutes.
Interior
With a cascading center console, blue backlighting, white-faced gauges and metallic or wood-grained accents, the Galant's cabin is stylish in a contemporary way. Large controls for the climate and stereo systems make them easy to use, and a large display screen located high on the center stack does likewise for the Galant's optional (for the Ralliart) navigation system. Though higher in quality than any previous Galant interior, the current cabin ensemble still can't quite match the refined look and feel of the Mitsubishi's main competitors, but there's no question that its interior style is distinctive. Seating front and rear is roomy and softly cushioned. Some folks may wish for firmer support, which the Ralliart supplies. Trunk capacity, at 13.3 cubic feet, is about 1 or 2 cubes less than the competition, but the opening is wide. And although there is a ski pass-through, the rear seats do not fold.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2007 Mitsubishi Galant.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Galant
Related Used 2007 Mitsubishi Galant info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2006
- Used Chevrolet Cruze 2014
- Used Ram 2500 2016
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2009
- Used Acura TL 2007
- Used Chrysler 300 2014
- Used Lexus IS 300 2017
- Used BMW 7 Series 2017
- Used Cadillac XT5 2017
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Ford Ranger
- 2019 INFINITI Q50
- 2021 Subaru Impreza News
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class News
- BMW 5 Series 2019
- 2019 INFINITI QX80
- 2019 4 Series
- 2019 Chevrolet Express
- 2019 Acura NSX
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 2019
- 2019 Outlander PHEV
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
- 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4
- 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage
- Mitsubishi Mirage G4 2019
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander
- 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage