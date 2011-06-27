  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Galant
  4. Used 2007 Mitsubishi Galant
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(29)
Appraise this car

2007 Mitsubishi Galant Review

Pros & Cons

  • Excellent balance between ride quality and handling, strong V6, stylish and comfortable cabin, excellent crash test scores, superb sound systems.
  • Stability control and a manual transmission aren't available, some interior materials feel cheap, not enough in-cabin storage, no folding rear seat.
Other years
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Mitsubishi Galant for Sale
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,261 - $2,372
Used Galant for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Roomy for four, enjoyable to drive and backed by impressive crash test scores, the 2007 Mitsubishi Galant is a family sedan with spirit and style. Compared to its chief rivals, though, it's lacking in practicality and missing a few key features -- which keeps it from being a top choice in this segment.

Vehicle overview

The previous generation of the Mitsubishi Galant (sold from 1999-2003) always played second fiddle to the favorites in the midsize family sedan segment. Although that Galant represented good value in terms of features and reliability for budget-minded consumers, and offered sporty handling dynamics to boot, it didn't have the polished demeanor of the top family sedans such as the Accord and Camry. So when the current generation bowed for 2004, Mitsubishi stepped up its game.

Designed specifically for the North American market, the latest Galant is larger and more powerful than the one before it. This midsize sedan is also more fun to drive than most in this category, and the 2007 Mitsubishi Galant lineup takes it a step further with the introduction of the sporting Ralliart edition. With a 258-horsepower V6 and a tightened-up suspension, the Ralliart is brimming with personality, something that can't be said for some of the Galant's more mainstream rivals. Other changes for the 2007 Galant include the deletion of the LS and SE trims and the addition of side curtain airbags.

To go with its wedge-like exterior profile, the Galant's cabin features a distinctive, if somewhat quirky, design. A waterfall-style center stack features a display screen up top that looks as though it retracts, but doesn't. Various accents further liven things up, but overall, the fit and finish still doesn't match the sedan's main competitors. That deficit, along with the lack of a few key features such as stability control, a manual gearbox and a fully folding rear seat, keeps the 2007 Mitsubishi Galant from being a front-runner in this ultra-competitive segment. But before you automatically dismiss this "dark horse" from your consideration, we advise taking it for a test-drive. The Galant's likable, spunky personality is especially apparent when compared to some of the more humdrum midsize sedans currently available.

2007 Mitsubishi Galant models

The 2007 Mitsubishi Galant midsize sedan is offered in five trim levels -- DE, ES, SE, GTS and Ralliart. Standard features on the DE include air-conditioning, full power accessories, keyless entry, a CD player and a height-adjustable driver seat. The ES adds body-color exterior trim, cruise control and faux titanium trim. Optional for the ES, via various packages, are items like alloy wheels, a moonroof, a 270-watt Infinity stereo with CD changer, satellite radio, leather upholstery and a power driver seat. The SE is the most luxurious four-cylinder Galant, with such niceties as standard leather upholstery. The sporty GTS adds a V6 engine, 17-inch alloy wheels, a rear spoiler, leather upholstery, a power driver seat, heated front seats and special interior trim. The Ralliart kicks it up with a more powerful V6, sport-tuned suspension, 18-inch alloy wheels, unique front and rear fascias, automatic climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a moonroof and a 360-watt Rockford audio system with satellite radio. A navigation system is available on the Ralliart only.

2007 Highlights

All 2007 Mitsubishi Galants get revised grilles, bumpers and interior trim as well as side curtain airbags. The LS trim level has been dropped, but a new high-line Ralliart sedan debuts. This sporty Galant features a 258-horsepower V6 and a sport-tuned suspension. There is also a newly available navigation system, a five-speed automatic for V6 models and an optional sport package for the ES.

Performance & mpg

The Galant DE, ES and SE trims are powered by a 2.4-liter, 160-horsepower four-cylinder engine mated to a four-speed automatic with Mitsubishi's "Sportronic" manual shift feature. The GTS comes with a 3.8-liter, 230-hp V6 hooked up to a new five-speed automatic with Sportronic. The Ralliart also has a 3.8-liter V6, but it makes more power (258 hp) via variable valve timing technology. The Ralliart also utilizes the five-speed "Sportronic" automatic. No manual gearbox is available for any Galant.

Safety

All Galants except the DE come with antilock disc brakes. All trim levels come with front-seat side airbags and full-length side-curtain airbags. GTS and Ralliart trims come with a tire-pressure monitor and traction control. Stability control, however, is not available on any Galant. In NHTSA crash tests, the 2007 Mitsubishi Galant earned an impressive five-star rating (the highest possible) for its protection of occupants in both frontal- and side-impacts. Frontal-offset and side-impact crash testing conducted by the IIHS resulted in an overall rating of "Good," again the highest possible.

Driving

On the road, the 2007 Mitsubishi Galant is one of the more fun-to-drive family sedans. The V6 models deliver plenty of torque for passing and merging on the highway. Pushed around curves, the Galant maintains a flat, predictable stance and feels smaller than it really is. A surprising amount of road feel is transmitted through the driver seat, and the steering, although a little vague on-center, is quick and responsive. None of this entertainment comes at the expense of ride quality, which is smooth, forgiving and ideal for weekday commutes.

Interior

With a cascading center console, blue backlighting, white-faced gauges and metallic or wood-grained accents, the Galant's cabin is stylish in a contemporary way. Large controls for the climate and stereo systems make them easy to use, and a large display screen located high on the center stack does likewise for the Galant's optional (for the Ralliart) navigation system. Though higher in quality than any previous Galant interior, the current cabin ensemble still can't quite match the refined look and feel of the Mitsubishi's main competitors, but there's no question that its interior style is distinctive. Seating front and rear is roomy and softly cushioned. Some folks may wish for firmer support, which the Ralliart supplies. Trunk capacity, at 13.3 cubic feet, is about 1 or 2 cubes less than the competition, but the opening is wide. And although there is a ski pass-through, the rear seats do not fold.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Mitsubishi Galant.

5(90%)
4(3%)
3(3%)
2(4%)
1(0%)
4.8
29 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 29 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

My Mitsubishi Galant
TripleKings,12/28/2006
I have driven the Honda Accord, Toyota Camry and Corolla, as well as the Nissan Altima. For the overall driving experience/price/service my Mitsubishi Galant wins. I recently traded a 2004 for a new 2007 model and I could not be any happier. I never had any problems with the 2004, I just wanted a new vehicle. It has plenty of room, runs smooth and fast, and gets good gas mileage. It is all about the money and for the money - well go drive one for yourself and see.
Very Good Car
Vinny,09/22/2006
I previously had an '06 Galant GTS, but traded up because of the interior and exterior improvements. The use of the mivec V6 from the Eclipse makes the car much smoother and more responsive than the previous 230hp V6. The 5-speed automatic transmission makes slightly sharper shifts and has improved my gas mileage. Probably the most notable improvement is the interior fit in finish, nothin' shakes or is lose, and the car is much quieter on the rode. I opted for the navigation system which is much better than in the Accord and Maxima. The Rockford Fosgate sound system is one of the best on the market. Lastly, the suspension provides a better feel around the corners than the previous generation's did.
Good So Far
RJB,10/09/2006
This maybe one of the most fun cars I have ever driven. I have had two Mercedes and they were not as much fun as my Ralliart. It is a very nice car!
Love This Car
Ron Eberhart,10/27/2006
This is my first Mitsubishi...and I love the way it rides and handles. The 160 HP 4-cylinder engine is very peppy. I bought it instead of the "6" for better fuel economy. I'm getting about 22 - 23 MPG in mostly city driving. It is very roomy inside. The back seat has a lot of leg room. It has air bags everywhere. Plus it has a 5 star front and side impact rating from the government. I like that. Try it, you'll like it.
See all 29 reviews of the 2007 Mitsubishi Galant
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
20 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
16 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
230 hp @ 5250 rpm
MPG
20 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2007 Mitsubishi Galant features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2007 Mitsubishi Galant
More About This Model

If the car world were an action film, Mitsubishi would be in the tenuous last five minutes of the last reel. The snake-headed alien space monkeys have beaten the hero to a bloody pulp. He's oozing from every pore and it looks like the space monkeys are about to turn the earth's population into food pellets. Will the hero suddenly find a last burst of strength, grab a Louisville Slugger and with a wry, "Batter up, space monkey," turn the aliens into primate piñatas? We don't know. The movie's not over yet.

But like John McClane running barefoot through broken glass, Mitsubishi isn't giving up without emptying all barrels and spraying some hot lead downrange. Case in point is the 2007 Mitsubishi Galant Ralliart.

For the record, Ralliart was the name of Mitsubishi's now defunct worldwide rallying effort. While the rooster-tail racing is gone, the name lives on as a performance umbrella under which future performance models will be launched. Think of it as the Mitsubishi version of AMG Mercedes-Benz. Any product with the Ralliart logo will be an indication to shoppers that this is a steroid-enhanced version with more power, better handling and unique visual cues. The hope, of course, is that if the standard model doesn't motivate you to consider the brand, maybe the buffed and flexed version will make you swoon.

Will disappear in a puff of tire smoke
On paper the Galant Ralliart has the sauce. Its 3.8-liter V6 engine is a great powerhouse, cranking out 258 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque, enough grunt to propel it to 60 mph in 6.5 seconds, the quarter-mile in 15 seconds and a terminal velocity at the trap of 94.5 mph. These numbers are good enough to draw attention at an on-ramp and maybe even create a few converts. For the record, that 0-60-mph time is quicker than the last Nissan Altima SE-R we tested, which also had an automatic transmission.

In the Eclipse GT, the same engine produces 263 hp but due to exhaust changes it left a few horses on the shop floor when it was adopted by the Galant. The engine has a broad, flexible power curve due to the MIVEC (Mitsubishi Innovative Valve Timing Electronic Control) system. The system alters valve timing and lift depending on engine speed and load and, like the industry-leading Honda VTEC system, operates seamlessly. At 2,000 rpm, it's already producing 220 lb-ft of torque and the curve stays fairly flat up to redline.

Tromping the right foot on the metal accelerator pedal produces noticeable, but not excessive, torque steer. If conditions are right and the traction control is switched off, the same tromping will produce a front-wheel-drive burnout worthy of an NHRA national event.

The MIVEC V6 is mated to a standard five-speed automatic with the Sportronic shift system. In testing we discovered that the transmission tended to short-shift in 2nd gear. We got the best times by manually holding 2nd gear to redline. Sadly, no manual transmission is offered despite the Eclipse's six-speed sitting in the parts bin.

Twists, turns and a nice surprise
As one would expect, the MacPherson front and multilink rear suspension shares almost everything with the standard Galant. The front bits are mounted on a subframe. Usually when upgrades are made to a suspension, the subframe mounting points get harder bushings to reduce flex and wobble. In this case, the bushings were apparently rigid enough not to need upgrading. The springs, however, are swapped out for higher-rated units and the dampers are also upgraded to provide better control. A 21mm stabilizer bar is added to the rear.

Also unique to the Ralliart are 235/45R18 all-season Goodyears mounted on seven-spoke alloy wheels. The development team apparently went out on a limb here and actually dialed up a noticeable but very controllable amount of oversteer. On the track, it ran the 600-foot slalom at an impressive 63.3 mph and was noted for its ability to counteract the tendency of nose-heavy front-drive cars to understeer their way into boredom and off our "must drive" list. This ability to rotate under trail braking into tight corners was easy to induce on the road as well.

The Normal, Illinois, development team also gave the Ralliart bigger front and rear brakes. All Galants get ABS with electronic brakeforce distribution as standard equipment. Although the track testers were a little disappointed with the longish 132-foot braking distance from 60 mph (the Altima SE-R stopped from 60 mph in 118 feet), on the plus side, we didn't experience any brake fade on hard, repeated braking on some of our favorite canyon roads. There was always plenty of pedal available and high-quality feedback.

Feedback from the steering wheel, on the other hand, was somewhat less than high-quality. At the limit and in quick transitions, the steering was sullen and numb. It wasn't anything that could get you in trouble, but you just didn't get that "connected to the road" sensation.

Loaded for bear
On the outside, the Ralliart gets a specific mesh grille, color-keyed side airdams, Ralliart badges and projector-style, four-bulb ellipsoid headlamps. The look is just aggressive enough to be interesting, but the overly large fender for tire clearance and single exhaust pipe are pure sabotage.

Inside, there are perforated leather seats with front-seat heaters, automatic climate control, power glass sunroof with a sunshade, a HomeLink transmitter, perforated aluminum pedals and something Mitsubishi calls Micro-delta accent interior panels.

Right now it looks as if the Galant Ralliart will only come one way: loaded. That means standard equipment will include a DVD navigation system and a Rockford Acoustic Design premium audio system. Neither of these items was fully sorted out on our test car so we'll hold our fire on those until we drive a Ralliart with fully functional units. For the record, the Rockford system will include AM/FM/CD/MP3 playback, a six-disc in-dash CD changer, an eight-channel amplifier with 360 watts of available power, silk-dome tweeters and Digital Signal Processing. According to Mitsubishi, the Ralliart is the first vehicle to feature the Rockford system. You also get the Sirius Satellite Radio hardware as well as a free six-month subscription to the Sirius service.

So the Galant Ralliart isn't a bad deal for less than $29,000. Plus, for '07, all Galant models get side curtain airbags to the already extant front and front-seat-mounted side airbags with occupant sensors.

A noble effort
The 2007 Mitsubishi Galant Ralliart is a noble effort and it's a hot round that hits closer to the bull's-eye than previous Galant incarnations. We're not sure it's got the ballistics to slay the opposition but it can at least keep their heads down while Mitsubishi chambers something a little newer and more refined. It's got the power, the looks and most of the handling needed to do battle. All that's really lacking is the killer instinct, the fine edge that separates the warrior from the rear echelon.

Second Opinions

Edmunds.com Editor in Chief Karl Brauer says:
Tuner cars have a tough row to hoe. They have to justify their existence through differentiation from the mainstream parent model. But with budgets and business cases always playing a role in their final outcome, these "tuner upgrades" sometimes appear more gimmicky than genuine. This new Ralliart springs from the base Galant, and in terms of exterior design and driving dynamics that's not a bad place to start. The latest Galant has a clean, aggressive look that's only improved by the 18-inch alloy wheels and color-keyed body cladding. The contrasting stitches on the steering wheel and shifter, along with the leather seats and aluminum pedals, help dress up the Galant's interior, but overall interior quality is subpar when shopped against the Honda and Toyota competition.

Thankfully, the Ralliart's driving dynamics give this tuner version something to crow about when it's time to motor. Steering feel and suspension tuning provide confidence on twisty roads, and the torque-rich 3.8-liter V6 moves the car with ease. You have to watch for tire spin when punching it from a standstill, but even without a limited-slip differential, torque steer wasn't a major issue. Our test car easily beat the manufacturer claims of zero to 60 in 7 seconds, so it's hard to imagine a customer in this segment not being satisfied with the car's overall performance.

Yes, it begins life as just another Galant, but thankfully this version isn't just another tire/wheel/graphics package with "tuner special" marketing hype.

Chief Road Test Editor Chris Walton says:
I have mixed emotions about the Ralliart Galant: I love the concept of a high-performance version of a workaday sedan (BMW built an empire with that notion), but I think Mitsu could've gone further with the equipment on this package. After having driven the SEMA concept car, this "production" version falls short of that well-sorted "concept." As it stands, the Ralliart package doesn't make it much quicker, more nimble, nor does it stop any better. What it does is take what's already an above-average performer and make it less friendly on city streets with its stiff-legged suspension.

The SEMA car was a rocket with a manual transmission, and it tore through the slalom at nearly 70 mph. If Mitsu had fulfilled the promise a Ralliart badge implies with an exceptional version of the Galant, I'd be more able to justify the added cost. Keep the bumper fascias, side skirts, stereo upgrade and sat-nav binnacle, but give me the real hardware from the show car and you'd have something. As it is now it's just a harsh-riding, more expensive version of the car they already make.

Stereo Evaluation

System Score: 9.0

Components: The Galant Ralliart comes with an impressive list of audio hardware and is the first factory-installed version of Rockford's new Rockford Acoustic Design audio system. The system was developed specifically for factory installation into new cars.

The Rockford Acoustic Design system starts with a six-disc CD changer that's MP3 capable then adds an eight-channel amp that delivers 360 watts of power. Eight channels means that the eight-speaker audio system has a dedicated channel for each speaker. There's also an adjustable subwoofer.

The eight speakers consist of two 25mm tweeters mounted at the edge of the dash, 160mm midrange speaker mounted in the front doors, 50mm surrounds in the rear package tray and a pair of 6x9s also mounted in the rear package tray.

There are also several user-adjustable settings, including EQ profiles and various sound profiles and those are in addition to the usual bass, treble and midrange adjustments.

Performance: The Rockford Acoustic Design audio system sounds like it belongs in a much more expensive car than a hot-rodded Galant. Mitsubishi clearly gets that music is a big part of driving a car like the Eclipse or Galant Ralliart and its dedication pays off.

For example, bass is tight and precise, not just loud. This system delivers the kind of bass that you can feel. That sharp bass is complemented by well-rounded midrange and brilliant highs and the whole package works well as a whole. Most rock tracks hit with an impressive authority although occasionally songs with lots of overdubbing lack appropriate separation.

The various sound profiles do make noticeable changes to the music and we found that the "Club" and "Normal" settings worked best for most kinds of music. Acoustic tracks like folk or some country sounded best in the "Studio" setting as it added an intimacy the other settings lack. There's also a "hold" feature that allows the user to stay inside a certain menu as long as they want, so experimenting with certain sound profiles on different tracks is easy. The fun of that feature alone makes the user experience all the more enjoyable and really makes you feel like you've got something special.

Still, even if an owner never bothers with these settings, the sound quality and depth are a step above everything else in the Galant Ralliart's class.

One drawback for this stereo is lack of an auxiliary input for connecting handheld MP3 players. It's a feature that seemed like a luxury only two years ago but is fast becoming expected — especially in youth-oriented brands like Mitsubishi. The problem should be fixed soon as Mitsubishi's iCar (not available in the U.S.) has not only an iPod-specific connection but a slot in the dash that holds and connects to an iPod. We'd expect to see that feature in American Mitsus within the next two years.

Best Feature: Overall sound quality, especially bass.

Worst Feature: No way to connect an iPod or other MP3 player.

Conclusion: An excellent sound system from a company that "gets it" when it comes to in-car audio. Kids may want the challenge of building an aftermarket system but grown-ups simply want aftermarket performance without the shopping, warranty and installation headaches. For them, this is the perfect audio system. — Brian Moody

Used 2007 Mitsubishi Galant Overview

The Used 2007 Mitsubishi Galant is offered in the following submodels: Galant Sedan. Available styles include ES 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A), DE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A), GTS V6 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 5A), SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A), and Ralliart V6 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 Mitsubishi Galant?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2007 Mitsubishi Galants are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 Mitsubishi Galant for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2007 Mitsubishi Galant.

Can't find a used 2007 Mitsubishi Galants you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mitsubishi Galant for sale - 10 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $13,786.

Find a used Mitsubishi for sale - 8 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $7,635.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi Galant for sale - 4 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $9,079.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi for sale - 8 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $22,720.

Should I lease or buy a 2007 Mitsubishi Galant?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mitsubishi lease specials
Check out Mitsubishi Galant lease specials

Related Used 2007 Mitsubishi Galant info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles