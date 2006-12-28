Used 2007 Mitsubishi Galant for Sale Near Me
- 144,336 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$3,495
- 228,171 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$2,495$235 Below Market
- 133,364 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,480
- 137,666 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,500
- 182,037 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,950
- 76,149 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,800
- 148,731 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$2,990
- 158,251 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$3,995$448 Below Market
- 85,600 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,995
- 108,735 miles
$7,998
- 180,665 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,295
- 62,553 miles
$4,999
- 164,137 miles
$2,490
- 85,106 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,999
- 109,487 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,900
- 115,378 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,114
- 134,350 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,899
- 150,797 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,880
TripleKings,12/28/2006
I have driven the Honda Accord, Toyota Camry and Corolla, as well as the Nissan Altima. For the overall driving experience/price/service my Mitsubishi Galant wins. I recently traded a 2004 for a new 2007 model and I could not be any happier. I never had any problems with the 2004, I just wanted a new vehicle. It has plenty of room, runs smooth and fast, and gets good gas mileage. It is all about the money and for the money - well go drive one for yourself and see.
