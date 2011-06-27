  1. Home
1993 Mitsubishi Galant Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

Sporty VR-4 model goes the way of the buffalo. GS and GSR models are combined into the previously named luxury LS. The former LS model is now the ES model. Base Galants are now called S models. Confused? So are we. All 1993 Galants use the 2.0-liter SOHC engine, which makes 121 horsepower this year with the addition of an extra two valves per cylinder.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Many quirky issues
Costanza,06/21/2006
Since we received this 'free' vehicle, we've had to replace the transmission, the distributor, and about 4 other guages/sensors that I can't even remember. We've spent almost $4,000 on this car that Edmunds.com values at about $600. It is now burning oil at a prodigous rate. The passenger front window doesn't work, and sometimes you have to hit the driver's side in the door to get it to work.
Best car I've ever owned
glw_va,01/13/2015
S 4dr Sedan
I owned this car for 22 years and sold it earlier in 2016 with 154,000 miles on it. It was remarkably reliable. It handled crisply, had no squeaks or rattles, got 35 mpg hwy/25 city. Power was undiminished from when it was new -- not a powerhouse by any means, but adequate. It had no rust. The exhaust system was original. Although the paint had some sun damage from having been outside for its first 14 yrs, much of it still shined. For the last 5 yrs in which I owned it, it used a quart of oil about every 2500 miles. It was a remarkable car. I sold it to a young woman who needed reliable transportation but who couldn't afford a late model car. She got a bargain.
Gallantry
Craig22,03/07/2002
We have owned a 1993 Galant s sine 1994 and it has been an excellent car - better maintenance than an Accord. We particularly liked the auto four speed the over drive button on the gear shift. It has a six speaker stereo which sound really great. It's an attractive car inside and out. The only draw back has been the last two years the suspension had been less than stellar. Given the age of the car I'd buy another if they sold them in Canada, new.
Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
121 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
121 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver2 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1993 Mitsubishi Galant Overview

The Used 1993 Mitsubishi Galant is offered in the following submodels: Galant Sedan. Available styles include LS 4dr Sedan, ES 4dr Sedan, and S 4dr Sedan.

