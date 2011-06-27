2005 Mitsubishi Galant Review
Pros & Cons
- Excellent balance between ride quality and handling, strong V6, stylish and comfortable cockpit, roomy backseat, superb Infinity sound system.
- No manual transmission or full side curtain airbags, some interior materials feel cheap, not enough storage areas, no folding rear seat.
$1,094 - $2,279
Edmunds' Expert Review
Roomy for four and enjoyable to drive, the Galant does without a few key features while sacrificing some practicality and refinement for the sake of style. Though unlikely to unseat any of the class leaders, it's still worth a look if you're not one to follow the crowd.
2005 Highlights
The Galant receives seat-mounted side airbags with head protection as standard equipment on all models. A power driver seat with lumbar adjustment is now standard equipment on the LS. Rear floor heater ducts have been added, and Blackwood trim replaces Metal Mesh and Birdseye wood on the GTS.
Most helpful consumer reviews
X-Men,11/22/2010
I have bought this car for 2 months as 2nd hand and I'm loving it so far. I gives me the power when ever I needed it on a highway/city and the comfort the car gives is imaginable. Great "Infinity" stereo sound system with 6CD changer.
bluemidnight,02/15/2006
I traded in my 2002 Galant ES 4 cyl for the 2005 Galant LS V6 and was instantly happy with the performance and acceleration. Its power drivers seat is a great plus, although it should have a memory preset. I am extremely disappointed with the fuel economy, I am only getting about 12-15 mpg city and about 19-22 highway. I don't slam on the gas pedal, by am usually casual while driving to / from work. Maybe the car still isn't broken in yet with only about 3,000 miles driven so far. The interior design appealing, but the cheap plastic on top of the dash and doors is not easy to clean. What drew me to this car was the bold design. Its reliability has been satisfactory so far. The build inside and out seems solid.
Nibseysgirl,03/15/2009
I bought my Galant right b4 Christmas this past year...My present to me...YAHOO. Its the first "new" car I have had...I am so glad I got it. Have had no issues to speak of except that the windshield washer reservoir is broken (big whole in the bottom..didn't know that till I went to put fluid in...good thing it's CHEAP...watered the ground) I have literally had to do nothing to this car since I bought it but replace worn windshield wipers and put gas in it. I think this is the smoothest nicest car I have driven. I love it...
Knights81381,10/11/2010
Bought my car used at 23,000 miles. I have literally have 0 problems with it. It has been one of the greatest cars i have ever owned.
See all Used 2005 Mitsubishi Galant features & specs
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
230 hp @ 5250 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
230 hp @ 5250 rpm
MPG
20 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 5500 rpm
