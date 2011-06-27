  1. Home
2005 Mitsubishi Galant Review

Pros & Cons

  • Excellent balance between ride quality and handling, strong V6, stylish and comfortable cockpit, roomy backseat, superb Infinity sound system.
  • No manual transmission or full side curtain airbags, some interior materials feel cheap, not enough storage areas, no folding rear seat.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Roomy for four and enjoyable to drive, the Galant does without a few key features while sacrificing some practicality and refinement for the sake of style. Though unlikely to unseat any of the class leaders, it's still worth a look if you're not one to follow the crowd.

2005 Highlights

The Galant receives seat-mounted side airbags with head protection as standard equipment on all models. A power driver seat with lumbar adjustment is now standard equipment on the LS. Rear floor heater ducts have been added, and Blackwood trim replaces Metal Mesh and Birdseye wood on the GTS.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Mitsubishi Galant.

5(90%)
4(7%)
3(1%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.9
67 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 67 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great Car
X-Men,11/22/2010
I have bought this car for 2 months as 2nd hand and I'm loving it so far. I gives me the power when ever I needed it on a highway/city and the comfort the car gives is imaginable. Great "Infinity" stereo sound system with 6CD changer.
Outstanding Performance
bluemidnight,02/15/2006
I traded in my 2002 Galant ES 4 cyl for the 2005 Galant LS V6 and was instantly happy with the performance and acceleration. Its power drivers seat is a great plus, although it should have a memory preset. I am extremely disappointed with the fuel economy, I am only getting about 12-15 mpg city and about 19-22 highway. I don't slam on the gas pedal, by am usually casual while driving to / from work. Maybe the car still isn't broken in yet with only about 3,000 miles driven so far. The interior design appealing, but the cheap plastic on top of the dash and doors is not easy to clean. What drew me to this car was the bold design. Its reliability has been satisfactory so far. The build inside and out seems solid.
Love it!!!!!!!!
Nibseysgirl,03/15/2009
I bought my Galant right b4 Christmas this past year...My present to me...YAHOO. Its the first "new" car I have had...I am so glad I got it. Have had no issues to speak of except that the windshield washer reservoir is broken (big whole in the bottom..didn't know that till I went to put fluid in...good thing it's CHEAP...watered the ground) I have literally had to do nothing to this car since I bought it but replace worn windshield wipers and put gas in it. I think this is the smoothest nicest car I have driven. I love it...
Been a very nice car
Knights81381,10/11/2010
Bought my car used at 23,000 miles. I have literally have 0 problems with it. It has been one of the greatest cars i have ever owned.
See all 67 reviews of the 2005 Mitsubishi Galant
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
230 hp @ 5250 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
230 hp @ 5250 rpm
MPG
20 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
Used 2005 Mitsubishi Galant Overview

The Used 2005 Mitsubishi Galant is offered in the following submodels: Galant Sedan. Available styles include ES 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A), GTS V6 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A), LS V6 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A), SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A), and DE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A).

