Consumer Rating
(79)
2002 Mitsubishi Galant Review

Pros & Cons

  • Attractive styling, excellent handling, many standard features for a low price.
  • Low-grade interior materials, small back seat, no manual transmission available.
Edmunds' Expert Review

An enjoyable Japanese family sedan that could use additional polish and rear-seat room.

Vehicle overview

The current Galant debuted in 1999, and featured BMW knock-off styling, and lots of standard equipment to combat its opponents. It was tailored to appease power-hungry Americans by offering a choice of two engines: a 2.4-liter four-cylinder or a 3.0-liter V6.

The four-cylinder engine produces 145 horsepower and 155 pound-feet of torque and quells noise and vibration effectively. The SOHC V6 makes 195 hp and 205 lb-ft of torque, placing it on par power-wise with other Japanese V6 family sedans like the Toyota Camry and Honda Accord, though Nissan's new 240-hp V6 Altima clearly eclipses the field. The Galant does handle well for a family sedan, however, especially in sport-tuned GTZ trim.

For 2002, Mitsubishi offers the Galant in four trim levels: DE, ES, LS and GTZ. The bargain-oriented DE comes only with the four-cylinder engine, while the ES and LS can be purchased with either the four-cylinder or the V6. The sport-tuned GTZ is the only model this year to have the V6 as standard.

All Galants come with a decent selection of standard equipment. This includes an automatic transmission, air conditioning, power windows and locks with keyless entry, variable intermittent wipers, an AM/FM/CD audio system, tinted glass and dual trip odometers.

Besides the V6, the ES model offers only minor upgrades over the DE. Go with the LS, and you'll get adjustable lumbar support, a power sunroof, rear heater ducts and a seven-speaker premium sound system. Opting for the LS also grants access to the leather package with a power driver seat. A six-disc in-dash CD changer is also available on all Galants. In terms of safety equipment, side airbags, traction control and antilock brakes are all available, depending on trim level.

The GTZ model comes standard with nearly everything and features special interior and exterior styling treatments. These refinements, coupled with the sport-tuned suspension, make GTZ the high-end Galant for those seeking crisp handling and the most fun-to-drive ride in the line. Enthusiasts will likely bemoan the lack of an optional manual transmission.

Inside, styling is clean and simple, though many panels are hard plastic instead of the more upscale soft-touch materials found on other family sedans. The minor trim upgrades for 2002 help matters only slightly. At least the stereo unit is positioned above the climate controls for easier driver access and the console-mounted cupholders don't block any part of the dashboard. Front seating in the Galant is comfortable with a good driving position and excellent visibility. Rear accommodations aren't as commodious, and taller adults will find themselves short on legroom.

In the big picture of family sedans, the Galant isn't our first choice. It's not large enough to compete with domestic sedans, and it will face tough competition this year from the all-new Altima and Camry, as well as the perennially favored Accord and Volkswagen Passat. Good looks are nice, but in this class, substance is more important.

2002 Highlights

The 2002 Galant features new exterior and interior design changes and other improvements to enhance safety and functionality. A new LS model with the four-cylinder engine offers a standard sunroof and upgraded sound system plus the option of leather trim. Mechanically, changes include larger front ventilated disc brakes (four-cylinder models), an additional remote keyless-entry trunk-opening function, an emergency inside-trunk lid release and available ABS on ES models. The exterior features updated front and rear styling, new 16-inch wheels (GTZ and LS V6) and two new colors. Inside, Mitsubishi has spruced things up with a new audio system faceplate, a rear dome light with the optional sunroof and a redesigned gauge cluster. New titanium- and bronze-finish (ES and LS) or carbon fiber-finish (GTZ) trim panels have also been added.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Mitsubishi Galant.

5(53%)
4(35%)
3(9%)
2(3%)
1(0%)
4.4
79 reviews
See all 79 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Mine has 260,000 miles still going(4cyl)
colton_f,08/25/2014
I felt a need to post a review on this car considering how good it has been to me. I bought my 2002 Mitsubishi Galant ES new at Rice Mitsubishi. Now it has 260,000 miles and still runs strong and looks great. Everything works. The only problem I've ever had with the car is I had to replace one of the headlights. I can say with confidence that this car is just as reliable as any Honda or Toyota,as long as, you change the timing belt every 60,000 miles which is routine for all Mitsubishis.(This will run you around $600) Besides that this car had caused me NO inconveniences. My Galant with 260k can still reach 100mph and still has pretty impressive acceleration and is praised for it's handling.
Mitsubishi Power
Mitsu2002,06/01/2010
Edmunds has helped out a lot so I decided to give back and contribute via a review. I own a 2002 Mitsubishi Galant with 121,000 miles on it. I had it since 2003. It is a very very reliable car. Any Galant 2002 and up has a very smooth steering and heavy bass sound system that comes standard, which no one really knows about. Japanese cars are the most reliable but this model has two major flaws. 1. the Galant's engine coolant system is made out of plastic, so after about 100,000 miles, it may melt and start to leak. Another is that brakes have to be changed often (about once a year). Over the last 7 years, no repairs needed! Parts are not that expensive. Other than that, enjoy Mitsubishi power
Great car both mechanically and structurally.
mhannah1,02/03/2013
My daughter was in a terrible accident at a very high rate of speed on the interstate. The front end was unrecognizable. My daughter walked away without a scratch. This car can sustain major front and side impacts. We truly believe this car saved our daughter's life. We bought it brand new and never had a problem with it, very reliable. We will be looking for another one as a replacement.
very satisfied
buckstalker,08/30/2012
My wife found this car for my son. It had 100k miles on it. It was the first car I bought with 100k miles. My son has been traveling back and forth from college with this car and it's been a very reliable car NO PROBLEMS. We have had the car now 4 years and it's hasn't cost a penny for maintenance other than normal oil changes and such.
See all 79 reviews of the 2002 Mitsubishi Galant
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2002 Mitsubishi Galant features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
More about the 2002 Mitsubishi Galant

Used 2002 Mitsubishi Galant Overview

The Used 2002 Mitsubishi Galant is offered in the following submodels: Galant Sedan. Available styles include ES 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A), DE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A), GTZ V6 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A), ES V6 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A), LS 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A), and LS V6 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A).

