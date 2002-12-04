Used 1990 Mitsubishi Galant for Sale Near Me

Sport Subaru South - Orlando / Florida

SAVE THOUSANDS on this 2011 Mitsubishi Galant ES- located at our SPORT SUBARU SOUTH Superstore - 9951 S. Orange Blossom Trl, Orlando FL 32837 - CARFAX One-Owner.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2011 Mitsubishi Galant SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 30 Highway)

VIN: 4A32B3FF2BE008863

Stock: BT008863

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-06-2020