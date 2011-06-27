Vehicle overview

A fringe player in the family sedan segment, the previous-generation Mitsubishi Galant (sold from 1999 to 2003) suffered for its small backseat, dull engine and transmission offerings and mediocre interior design and materials. It represented a good value for the budget-minded consumer, but it was certainly not a one-to-one substitute for a class leader like the Accord or Camry.

But having watched Nissan supersize its Altima, stuff a powerful V6 under the hood and attract droves of new customers, Mitsubishi knew exactly what to do when it was time to redesign the Galant. Accordingly, the 2004 Galant, the first Mitsubishi car by this name to be engineered exclusively for the North American market, grew in size and picked up a 230-horsepower V6. Its handsome exterior body lines draw inspiration from competing sedans but stand out nonetheless.

The Galant also features a distinctive interior design similar to that of Mitsubishi's Endeavor. There's a cascading center console with large climate and stereo control knobs along with a display screen located high in the dash. Depending on the trim level you choose, this Mitsubishi car can be livened up with Blackwood or metallic-look trim, bright blue backlighting and white-faced gauges. Overall, the Galant's ensemble still can't match the refined look and feel of its main competitors, but there's no question that its interior style is distinctive. Settle in behind the wheel and you'll find the driver seat soft and roomy. Rear-seat comfort was not a strong point of previous Galant models, but adults who hop in the back of the current model will find it quite hospitable.

Out on the road, the Mitsubishi Galant is one of the more fun-to-drive family sedans. The V6 models deliver plenty of torque for passing and merging on the highway. Pushed around curves, the Galant maintains a flat, predictable stance and feels smaller than it really is. A surprising amount of road feel is transmitted through the driver seat, and the steering, although a little sloppy on-center, is quick and responsive. None of this entertainment comes at the expense of ride quality, which is smooth and forgiving, and ideal for weekday commutes.

Unfortunately, the Galant suffers a few lapses in interior materials quality, ergonomics and storage space. Furthermore, it lacks features like full-length side curtain airbags, a manual transmission and a fully folding rear seat. These shortcomings keep it from challenging the leaders of the family sedan segment. Even so, the 2006 Mitsubishi Galant is still an appealing, performance-oriented alternative for buyers who don't demand maximum practicality and refinement from their midsize sedan.