Consumer Rating
(33)
2006 Mitsubishi Galant Review

Pros & Cons

  • Excellent balance between ride quality and handling, strong V6, stylish and comfortable cabin, high crash test scores, superb Infinity sound system.
  • No manual transmission or rear-occupant side airbags, some interior materials feel cheap, not enough in-cabin storage, no folding rear seat.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Althought roomy for four and enjoyable to drive, the 2006 Mitsubishi Galant does without a few key features while sacrificing some practicality and refinement for the sake of style. It's worth a look if you're not one to follow the crowd.

Vehicle overview

A fringe player in the family sedan segment, the previous-generation Mitsubishi Galant (sold from 1999 to 2003) suffered for its small backseat, dull engine and transmission offerings and mediocre interior design and materials. It represented a good value for the budget-minded consumer, but it was certainly not a one-to-one substitute for a class leader like the Accord or Camry.

But having watched Nissan supersize its Altima, stuff a powerful V6 under the hood and attract droves of new customers, Mitsubishi knew exactly what to do when it was time to redesign the Galant. Accordingly, the 2004 Galant, the first Mitsubishi car by this name to be engineered exclusively for the North American market, grew in size and picked up a 230-horsepower V6. Its handsome exterior body lines draw inspiration from competing sedans but stand out nonetheless.

The Galant also features a distinctive interior design similar to that of Mitsubishi's Endeavor. There's a cascading center console with large climate and stereo control knobs along with a display screen located high in the dash. Depending on the trim level you choose, this Mitsubishi car can be livened up with Blackwood or metallic-look trim, bright blue backlighting and white-faced gauges. Overall, the Galant's ensemble still can't match the refined look and feel of its main competitors, but there's no question that its interior style is distinctive. Settle in behind the wheel and you'll find the driver seat soft and roomy. Rear-seat comfort was not a strong point of previous Galant models, but adults who hop in the back of the current model will find it quite hospitable.

Out on the road, the Mitsubishi Galant is one of the more fun-to-drive family sedans. The V6 models deliver plenty of torque for passing and merging on the highway. Pushed around curves, the Galant maintains a flat, predictable stance and feels smaller than it really is. A surprising amount of road feel is transmitted through the driver seat, and the steering, although a little sloppy on-center, is quick and responsive. None of this entertainment comes at the expense of ride quality, which is smooth and forgiving, and ideal for weekday commutes.

Unfortunately, the Galant suffers a few lapses in interior materials quality, ergonomics and storage space. Furthermore, it lacks features like full-length side curtain airbags, a manual transmission and a fully folding rear seat. These shortcomings keep it from challenging the leaders of the family sedan segment. Even so, the 2006 Mitsubishi Galant is still an appealing, performance-oriented alternative for buyers who don't demand maximum practicality and refinement from their midsize sedan.

2006 Mitsubishi Galant models

The Galant is offered in five trim levels -- DE, ES, LS, SE and GTS. The DE comes with air conditioning; power windows, mirrors and locks; keyless entry; a 140-watt CD stereo; and a height-adjustable driver seat. The ES adds body-color exterior trim, cruise control, faux titanium trim and a couple extra speakers (for a total of six). Optional for the ES, via a few grouped packages, are items like alloy wheels, a moonroof, a 270-watt Infinity stereo with an in-dash CD changer, leather upholstery and a power driver seat. Next up the Galant line is the LS; it offers much the same equipment and options as the ES but with a V6 engine and a standard power driver seat. The SE has the base four-cylinder powerplant but ups the luxury quotient with such niceties as standard leather upholstery and automatic climate control. Spring for the loaded V6-powered GTS and you'll get all of the above equipment as standard, plus 17-inch alloy wheels, projector-beam headlights, clear-lens taillights and unique interior trim.

2006 Highlights

For 2006, the Mitsubishi Galant receives only minor updates. There are new wheel designs, some interior trim refinements, standard antilock brakes for the ES trim and a new tire-pressure monitoring system for ES, LS and GTS trim levels (when fitted with alloy wheels).

Performance & mpg

The DE, ES and SE trims come with a 2.4-liter, four-cylinder engine good for 160 hp and 157 pound-feet of torque. LS and GTS models come with a 3.8-liter V6 rated at 230 hp and 250 lb-ft of torque. A four-speed automatic transmission is standard on all Galants; V6 models get a manual-shift mode.

Safety

All models come with head- and torso-protecting side airbags for front occupants only, and all but the DE have standard antilock brakes. Stability control is not available. In NHTSA crash tests, the Mitsubishi Galant earned an impressive five-star rating for its protection of occupants in both frontal and side impacts. Frontal-offset crash testing conducted by the IIHS resulted in an overall rating of "Good," the highest. In IIHS side-impact testing, the Galant also scored "Good," though the agency noted that rear-seat head protection could be better.

Driving

The V6 comes through with plenty of torque, making it easy to execute passing maneuvers on the highway. Heavier than its competitors, the 2006 Mitsubishi Galant doesn't feel quite as fast as the V6 Altima, nor is the power delivery as refined as that of the Accord or Camry. If you decide to go with the four-cylinder engine, you can expect adequate acceleration, but again, less refinement than you'd get in other import-brand sedans. The Galant's ride and handling characteristics should please consumers looking for the best of both worlds. It delivers a quiet, comfortable ride on the highway and agile handling around twists and turns.

Interior

The interior of the Mitsubishi Galant is clean and contemporary, and bright blue backlighting gives it a distinctive look at night. Materials quality is solid overall, but some surfaces look cheap. Controls are easy to find and reach. The seats are softly cushioned and roomy, but some people may wish for firmer support. Trunk capacity is just 13.3 cubic feet, but the opening is wide. Although there is a ski pass-through, the rear seats do not fold.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Mitsubishi Galant.

5(85%)
4(12%)
3(3%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
33 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Don't Overlook This Car
Matt L.,07/31/2006
I don't see many of them on the road. The Galant is very under appreciated. It is every bit as good, and in some cases better than an Altima, Camry, or Accord. I think it looks better too, with an edgy, more modern styling, especially with the SE tail lights and spoiler. This car looks smaller on the outside than it really is on the inside. I'm 6'4" and I have plenty of head room and leg room. The interior has a very clean, modern look and the blue lighting is unique. The hidden radio controls on the back side of the steering wheel keep everything looking neat and uncluttered. Its four cylinder engine has more than enough power to move this car. I'm getting 25 mpg in town, over 30 mph highway.
Awesome Car
AdamG,05/04/2006
I purchased this car in Feb. of 2006. I also got the protection options on it. I love this machine. It handles great, with tremendous acceleration, and outstanding options. The car has tremendous room, agile handling, and the blue lights inside make this vehicle very sharp. I would recommend this car to anyone. The sound system works great even with my satellite readio hooked up to it. The only suggestion would be to have dual power seats up front and back seats that lay down. This is an excellent car to drive and own overall. Great job to the employess that came up with this awesome car. To answer the guy's comment on 2/1/06 it does come with heated mirrors on the exterior.
Awesome Car
Josh,05/22/2008
The Galant is a very under-rated sedan. It handles great, even with the 4 cyl. has plenty of power when needed and can get great gas mileage. It handles very well and looks awesome. It is very unique, not many people drive them. Despite its EPA rating being lower than other sedans, I still manage to get 25-26 mpg by driving it in town. The Galant is an awesome car. Even after two and a half years it feels new. The resale value isn't very good, but that does mean a used one would be a lot cheaper than a new one and still a great ride.
Great car for the price
dscarchick,10/18/2013
I bought my used Galant 6 months ago and so far its been the most reliable car I've owned. It's the first import I've owned as well. Very comfortable to drive and I get 29 mpg with the 6 cylinder engine. Granted, it isn't a German luxury car but if your looking for an affordable used car with a good reputation, this is it. I like it so much in fact, i'm going to buy a 2012 model when my financial situation improves. I was bummed to hear 2012 was the last year but who knows, maybe Mitsubishi will make a new full size car with similar features. Overall, a good buy.
See all 33 reviews of the 2006 Mitsubishi Galant
Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
16 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
230 hp @ 5250 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
Used 2006 Mitsubishi Galant Overview

The Used 2006 Mitsubishi Galant is offered in the following submodels: Galant Sedan. Available styles include ES 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A), DE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A), LS V6 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A), GTS V6 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A), and SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A).

