Used 2004 Mitsubishi Galant for Sale Near Me

29 listings
Galant Reviews & Specs
  • 2004 Mitsubishi Galant ES in Silver
    2004 Mitsubishi Galant ES

    62,553 miles

    $4,999

  • 2003 Mitsubishi Galant LS in Silver
    2003 Mitsubishi Galant LS

    142,281 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,500

  • 2003 Mitsubishi Galant ES in White
    2003 Mitsubishi Galant ES

    93,293 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $3,500

  • 2007 Mitsubishi Galant ES in Silver
    2007 Mitsubishi Galant ES

    144,336 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $3,495

  • 2007 Mitsubishi Galant ES in Silver
    2007 Mitsubishi Galant ES

    228,171 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $2,495

    $235 Below Market
  • 2007 Mitsubishi Galant ES in Off White/Cream
    2007 Mitsubishi Galant ES

    133,364 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,480

  • 2007 Mitsubishi Galant ES in Silver
    2007 Mitsubishi Galant ES

    137,666 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,500

  • 2007 Mitsubishi Galant ES in Black
    2007 Mitsubishi Galant ES

    182,037 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,950

  • 2008 Mitsubishi Galant ES in Light Green
    2008 Mitsubishi Galant ES

    76,149 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,800

  • 2008 Mitsubishi Galant ES
    2008 Mitsubishi Galant ES

    148,731 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $2,990

  • 2009 Mitsubishi Galant ES
    2009 Mitsubishi Galant ES

    158,251 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $3,995

    $448 Below Market
  • 1999 Mitsubishi Galant ES
    1999 Mitsubishi Galant ES

    144,400 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,995

  • 2009 Mitsubishi Galant Sport Edition
    2009 Mitsubishi Galant Sport Edition

    85,600 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,995

  • 2009 Mitsubishi Galant ES in Black
    2009 Mitsubishi Galant ES

    108,735 miles

    $7,998

  • 2009 Mitsubishi Galant ES
    2009 Mitsubishi Galant ES

    180,665 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,295

  • 2010 Mitsubishi Galant ES in White
    2010 Mitsubishi Galant ES

    164,137 miles

    $2,490

  • 2010 Mitsubishi Galant ES in Black
    2010 Mitsubishi Galant ES

    85,106 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,999

  • 2010 Mitsubishi Galant ES in Silver
    2010 Mitsubishi Galant ES

    109,487 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,900

Consumer Reviews for the Mitsubishi Galant

Overall Consumer Rating
4.7136 Reviews
  • 5
    (79%)
  • 4
    (12%)
  • 3
    (7%)
  • 2
    (1%)
Great Car!
gloria62,07/21/2012
I bought my Galant brand new in 2004. It's one of the very best cars I have ever owned! After 8 yrs and over 100K miles, she still runs great! The only repairs done have been one window motor, a leak in the floorboard and regular maintenance. I love this car!
