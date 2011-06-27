1992 Mitsubishi Galant Review
1992 Highlights
The GS-X model is discontinued in favor of ultra-high performance VR-4. A 195-horsepower engine lurks under its sedate exterior. Standard antilock brakes, four-wheel steering, and leather seating surfaces are a few of the standard equipment items found on this very competent sedan. A Euro Handling Package and an Electronically Controlled Suspension are available options on the LS model.
viswanathan,08/15/2002
car looks new. seller spent $1000.00 dollars to change new brakes and some parts inside. tire looks new. good condition, a/c
Kumbha,07/03/2009
I've had my Mitsu Galant since '93. I'm the second owner and I have nothing but praise for the workmanship and quality of Mitsu. This car which now has 176,000 has lasted a very long time without any problems. Only now has it started to incur repairs that can be considered major. The 4cyl 4speed automatic w/ electronic overdrive was awesome. I wouldn't have any hesitation at all walking into a dealership and picking out another Mitsu. Great car!
Daniel Rittscher,12/22/2002
This is one of the best cars I have ever driven. The AWD system is refined and provides good grip. The turbo engine is strong and efficent. Even at high speeds the chassie rool and troque are minimal. The ride quality is supurb. If you have the chance to buy one of these wonderful cars I would suggest the purchace.
Rich M,03/03/2002
Bought this from a car dealer friend. It's been the best car I've ever owned. I'm at 220,000 right now and it's just purring along.Yea, there a few rattles by now etc. but it's just amazing. It passes emmission inspection every time and haven't have any major engine work.
MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
195 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
144 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
144 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
195 hp @ 6000 rpm
