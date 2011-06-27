  1. Home
1992 Mitsubishi Galant Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

The GS-X model is discontinued in favor of ultra-high performance VR-4. A 195-horsepower engine lurks under its sedate exterior. Standard antilock brakes, four-wheel steering, and leather seating surfaces are a few of the standard equipment items found on this very competent sedan. A Euro Handling Package and an Electronically Controlled Suspension are available options on the LS model.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Mitsubishi Galant.

5(56%)
4(44%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
9 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

suvi car
viswanathan,08/15/2002
car looks new. seller spent $1000.00 dollars to change new brakes and some parts inside. tire looks new. good condition, a/c
Terrific quality, reliable, worth it!
Kumbha,07/03/2009
I've had my Mitsu Galant since '93. I'm the second owner and I have nothing but praise for the workmanship and quality of Mitsu. This car which now has 176,000 has lasted a very long time without any problems. Only now has it started to incur repairs that can be considered major. The 4cyl 4speed automatic w/ electronic overdrive was awesome. I wouldn't have any hesitation at all walking into a dealership and picking out another Mitsu. Great car!
Sweet ride
Daniel Rittscher,12/22/2002
This is one of the best cars I have ever driven. The AWD system is refined and provides good grip. The turbo engine is strong and efficent. Even at high speeds the chassie rool and troque are minimal. The ride quality is supurb. If you have the chance to buy one of these wonderful cars I would suggest the purchace.
Lasts forever
Rich M,03/03/2002
Bought this from a car dealer friend. It's been the best car I've ever owned. I'm at 220,000 right now and it's just purring along.Yea, there a few rattles by now etc. but it's just amazing. It passes emmission inspection every time and haven't have any major engine work.
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
195 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
144 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
144 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
195 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver2 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1992 Mitsubishi Galant Overview

The Used 1992 Mitsubishi Galant is offered in the following submodels: Galant Sedan, Galant VR-4. Available styles include VR-4 Turbo 4dr Sedan AWD, GSR 4dr Sedan, GS 4dr Sedan, GSX 4dr Sedan AWD, LS 4dr Sedan, and 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1992 Mitsubishi Galant?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA.

Which used 1992 Mitsubishi Galants are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1992 Mitsubishi Galant for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1992 Mitsubishi Galant.

Can't find a used 1992 Mitsubishi Galants you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mitsubishi Galant for sale - 7 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $17,620.

Find a used Mitsubishi for sale - 5 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $17,643.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi Galant for sale - 10 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $9,031.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi for sale - 8 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $24,739.

Should I lease or buy a 1992 Mitsubishi Galant?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

