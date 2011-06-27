  1. Home
2000 Mitsubishi Galant Review

Pros & Cons

  • V6 power, attractive styling, excellent handling, comfortable interior.
  • No manual transmission for V6 models, too much road noise in the cabin.
Edmunds' Expert Review

An enjoyable Japanese family sedan that could use additional polish and rear-seat room.

Vehicle overview

Mitsubishi has done a lot of work lately to bring its bread-and-butter vehicle up to snuff with the hot-selling competitors that had been beating it in the sales game during the past few years. The all-new Galant debuted last year, and featured V6 power, BMW knock-off styling, and lots of standard equipment to combat its opponents. It was tailored to appease power-hungry Americans by offering a choice of two engines: a high-torque four-cylinder or a 195-horsepower V6.

Going fast is second nature to the Galant. The vehicle exhibits a smooth powertrain with a Saab-like thrust of forward movement the second your foot hits the gas. Its torquey, 2.4-liter, 16-valve, SOHC four-cylinder engine produces 145 horsepower and 155 foot-pounds of torque, and quells noise and vibration nicely. The 3.0-liter, 24-valve, SOHC V6 makes 205 foot-pounds of torque at 4,500 rpm, placing it on par power-wise with the Toyota Camry, Honda Accord and Mazda 626.

The Galant is offered in four trim levels: DE, ES, LS and GTZ. The economical DE is built with the four-cylinder engine, the ES can be purchased with either a four-banger or a V6, and the luxury LS and sport-tuned GTZ both come with V6 power standard. All Galants come with a standard automatic transmission (stick shifts are available on four-cylinder models), A/C, power package, variable intermittent wipers, AM/FM/CD stereo, auxiliary power outlet, tinted glass and dual trip odometers. Safety features include available front seat-mounted side airbags, automatic headlight shut-off and a collapsible steering column.

The ES model comes with a cruise-control memory function, an optional sunroof, and an optional premium package with adjustable driver's lumbar support and an Infinity sound system. If you opt for the LS, you'll automatically receive the premium package, standard V6 engine and traction control. The GTZ model also comes with a V6 engine, color-keyed grille, rear spoiler, leather trim and black-on-white instrument gauges. These refinements, coupled with the sport-tuned suspension, make GTZ the high-end Galant for those seeking crisp handling and the most fun-to-drive ride in the line.

Inside, styling is clean and simple, with appealing interior wood appointments, a thick, leather-wrapped steering wheel, and functional interior controls. The stereo unit is positioned above the automatic climate controls for easier driver access and the console-mounted cupholders don't block any part of the dashboard and hold a variety of drinks, including an extremely fat water bottle. The front center armrest also folds rearward to serve as a cupholder for those in the back seat. Seating in the Galant is comfortable with a good driving position and excellent visibility. This year's lumbar support option should make things even better.

Additions to all 2000 Galants include a new anti-theft engine immobilizer, continuous seatbelt warning lamp, rear center three-point safety belt, larger 195/65R15 tires, front cupholder spacers, four new exterior color choices, and an optional in-dash, six-disc CD changer.

With its balance of styling, performance and standard content, the Galant is an impressive vehicle and one we would recommend to those in the market for a fun family sedan.

2000 Highlights

After a '99 redesign, Mitsubishi's fourth-generation Galant features some new standard and optional equipment, like cruise-control memory function, an in-dash CD player, larger tires and four new colors.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Mitsubishi Galant.

5(61%)
4(29%)
3(8%)
2(1%)
1(1%)
4.5
74 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 74 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

So You Want To Know What a 2000 Galant Can Do
joed99,09/17/2012
Bought my Mitz Galant in late 2000. Retiring my Galant in late 2012. Mileage.... 273,000 (YEP 273K). THIS CAR WAS A BUY ! !! After driving so many miles, in so many different weather conditions, with so many cargo runs (Kayaks, Bikes, Skies, ) this car has NEVER let me down. How? Great mechanic, keeping with the timing belt maintenance schedule, changing the oil. So since she has been such a great car, I would say it is time to retire her even though she still starts EVERY time, no hesitation, no stalling. If only we could all have someone or something so reliable. Only one problem that ALL you Old Timer Galant owners know... WHERE'S MY HUB CAP ? ? ?
On par with Toyota and Honda
SarahG,08/07/2009
This vehicle has been in my family for approximately 10 years now, and has given us no major problems. Acceleration is better than adequate, handling is excellent, and fuel mileage is good. It was my mother's to start, and then when it turned 8 years old, she gave it to my brother, who has a tendency to break things. He hasn't broken this yet, which is amazing. Neither my mother nor my brother have taken care of it as they should. I can't even remember the last time its been in for an oil change. My brother only had to replace the shifter cable @ 130,000 miles, and the radiator @ 135,000. Other than that, only regular maintenance, or lack thereof. I will only go foreign.
Excellent Car, wish Mitsubishi hadn't cheapened the look
joesee,02/14/2014
I still have my 2000 Galant with close to 200,000 miles, always trouble free. The acceleration and ride for a 4 cylinder are great. The look still holds up, and is much better than later galant models. Unfortunately although the car is still awesome, the paint has lost it's luster and repainting doesn't make financial sense, otherwise I would keep on driving it. If Mitsubishi had maintained or upped their game on the details for later models, I would have considered getting another for my next car this year.
Wasn't the best for me...
skally,07/26/2013
After buying this car I realized it was one of those cars the dealer patches up just to get off the lot. The instrument cluster had been swapped out which means the car likely had higher miles than stated. The transmission didn't shift into overdrive which I never did resolve. After a few weeks of driving it the upper rear shock mount broke. So I fixed those things and traded it in on something else.
See all 74 reviews of the 2000 Mitsubishi Galant
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
145 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
145 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
195 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
195 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2000 Mitsubishi Galant features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
Used 2000 Mitsubishi Galant Overview

The Used 2000 Mitsubishi Galant is offered in the following submodels: Galant Sedan. Available styles include DE 4dr Sedan, ES 4dr Sedan, LS V6 4dr Sedan, ES V6 4dr Sedan, and GTZ 4dr Sedan.

